Becky G y Natti Natasha 'enloquecen' porque 'Sin pijama' superó el billón de vistas

Tema de Becky G y Natti Natasha superó el billón de reproducciones en Youtube y así lo celebraron. 

Redacción Mag

Seis meses después del estreno de 'Sin Pijama', el tema que ha llevado al estrellato a Becky G y Natti Natasha, sobrepasó el billón de reproducciones en YouTube.

Además de seguir escuchándose en todas las plataformas, ahora el audiovisual acaba de superar la suculenta cifra en la plataforma de videos por excelencia.

Como era de esperarse, las intérpretes se mostraron orgullosas por este triunfo y han compartido la noticia a través de sus perfiles de Instagram. "Esto es demasiado locura. No puedo creerlo", escribió Becky G en esta plataforma social.

"Muchas gracias por su apoyo ❤️ Es un logro realmente dulce y significa mucho para mí. Es un honor tener nuestro trabajo y algo como esto (que fue tan diferente e impredecible) llegar a tanta gente", agregó.

Por su parte, Natti Natasha compartió la publicación de su compañera, junto a este mensaje: "Lo hemos hecho. 1.000 millones Sin Pijama. Por algo dije SÍ desde el día uno".

El video oficial del reconocido tema fue dirigido por el director Daniel Durán y además cuenta con la participación del cantante estadounidense Prince Royce.

Este logro consiguió superar la estadounidense un día después de lanzar su último megahit: 'Booty'. Este tema, que se podría describir como una oda al 'derrier', fue presentado este miércoles de la mano del rapero español C. Tangana.

Tags Relacionados:

Instagram

Becky G

Natti Natasha

Leer comentarios ()

Te puede interesar

Lo más visto

Más en Fama

IrMundial 2018

Mag.

Ir a portada