Cuando se hablaba de la reina de Instagram, se hablaba de Selena Gómez, pues la cantante estadounidense era la persona con más seguidores en la red social desde 2016; sin embargo, su reinado parece haber llegado al final.
¿La razón? Pues que ha sido superada nada menos que por Cristiano Ronaldo, estrella del fútbol mundial y otro de los grandes nombres propios de Instagram.
Según reporta US Magazine, el delantero portugués de Juventus ha alcanzado 144’338.650 ‘followers’, mientras Selena Gómez alcanza los 144’321.029 ‘followers’ en la plataforma de fotos y videos.
Lo llamativo es la distancia que ha acortado Cristiano Ronaldo, pues cerró el 2017 con 116 millones de seguidores en Instagram, 14 millones menos que la artista, que registró 130 millones de ‘followers’ ese mismo año.
La última vez que Selena Gómez no estuvo en el primer lugar fue en 2015, año en el que la también cantante Taylor Swift ocupó el primer lugar. En ese entonces, Swift era la persona más seguida en Instagram, con 59,8 millones de ‘followers’, mientas que Gómez tenía 57 millones de fans en la misma red social.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Más allá de este detalle, en lo que respecta a cuentas en general, el perfil corporativo oficial de Instagram sigue ocupando el primer lugar global, con 260 millones de seguidores. Sin embargo, en lo que respecta a las personas individuales y no a las organizaciones, Cristiano Ronaldo es actualmente el nuevo monarca de la plataforma social.
