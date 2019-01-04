El tema 'If You Had My Love', uno de los más conocidos de Jennifer Lopez, cumple 20 años este 2019

Los seguidores de la cantante Jennifer Lopez, desde hace unos días, se encuentran manifestando su alegría a través de las redes sociales. El motivo tiene relación con la carrera de la expareja del conocido salsero Marc Anthony.

Resulta que la canción 'If You Had My Love' cumplirá 20 años este 2019. El videoclip del tema ha sido visualizado en YouTube más de 93 millones de veces y nos presenta a Jennifer Lopez como una mujer que deja ver su vida a través de varias cámaras instaladas en su departamento.

'If You Had My Love' fue el primer sencillo del álbum de estudio On The 6. Tras su lanzamiento, la canción llegó a ocupar el peldaño número uno en Estados Unidos, siendo el primer tema de Jennifer Lopez en lograr tal hazaña.

Jennifer Lopez nació el 24 de julio de 1969 en Nueva York, Estados Unidos. (AP) Jennifer Lopez nació el 24 de julio de 1969 en Nueva York, Estados Unidos. (AP)

La pieza fue escrita por Rodney Jerkins, LaShawn Daniels, Cory Rooney y Jennifer Lopez, y habla de lo que espera una joven de una relación amorosa.

De igual forma, 'If You Had My Love', cuya traducción más llana es 'Si tuvieras mi amor', toca las dudas de la chica acerca de entregarse por completo a una persona.

If You Had My Love

If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust

Would you comfort me?

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"?

Now, if I give you me, this is how it's got to be

First of all, I won't take you cheatin' on me

Tell me, who can I trust if I can't trust in you?

And I refuse to let you play me for a fool (Yeah, yeah)

You said that we could possibly spend eternity

(You said that we could possibly spend eternity, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

See, that's what you told me, that's what you said

But if you want me, you have to be fulfilling all my dreams

(You want me, you have to be fulfilling all my dreams, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

If you really want me, bae

If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust

Would you comfort me?

Would you comfort me? Tell me, baby

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue, yeah (How you knew)

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"? (Na, na, na, na, na)

Jennifer Lopez tiene 8 álbumes de estudio. (EFE) Jennifer Lopez tiene 8 álbumes de estudio. (EFE)

You said you want my love and you've got to have it all

But first, there are some things you need to know

If you wanna live with all I have to give

I need to feel true love or it's got to end, yeah



I don't want you trying to get with me (Don't want you)

(Don't want you trying to get with me, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

And I end up unhappy

I don't need the hurt and I don't need the pain

So before I do give myself to you

(So before I do give myself to you, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I have to know the truth

If I spend my life with you



If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust (Had my love, gave you trust)

Would you comfort me? What would you do, babe? Tell me right now

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue (I need to know, be untrue)

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"? (Don't lie, don't you lie to me)

If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust (if I gave it to you)

What would you do? Would you comfort me? (Comfort me, ooh, tell me, baby)

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue (How you knew, be untrue)

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"? (Would you lie to me? Don't you lie to me, baby)



Jennifer Lopez mantiene una sólida relación con Alex Rodriguez. (EFE) Jennifer Lopez mantiene una sólida relación con Alex Rodriguez. (EFE)

Mmm, yeah

Ooh, na, na, na

Ooh

(If you had my)

If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust

Would you comfort me? (Would you comfort me? Tell me, baby, oh)

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue (Oh)

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"? (Don't lie to me, call me "baby")

If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust (Had my love, gave my trust)

Would you comfort me? (What would you do if I gave it to you?)

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue (Tell me)

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"? (Don't you lie to me, call me, call me "baby")

If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust

Would you comfort me?

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"?