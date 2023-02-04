La edición número 65 de los Premios Grammy (o Grammy Awards 2023) se celebrarán este domingo 5 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena, anteriormente conocido como Staples Center, de Los Ángeles, en California (Estados Unidos). El evento musical premiará a los mejores artistas musicales que se destacaron el 2022 donde Beyoncé lidera la lista de nominaciones en 9 diferentes categorías entre ellas Mejor Álbum del Año por Renaissance y Canción del Año por Break My Soul.

Con 8 posibilidades de llevarse un estatuilla, Kendrick Lamar le sigue los pasos a Beyoncé, mientras que Adele y Brandi Carlile, ambas con 7, y Harry Styles, con 6, son los otros famosos que esperan sorprenden en la gala de los Grammys 2023. La espectáculo será conducido por el suafricano Trevor Noah.

Grammy Awards 2023: fecha, horario y lugar del evento musical

Grammys 2023 Detalles 1. ¿Cuándo es el evento? Domingo 5 de febrero de 2023 2. ¿Dónde se realiza? Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos 3. ¿A qué hora empieza? 20:00 horas PER, COL; 19:00 MEX; 20:00 ET y 17:00 PT en USA 4. ¿En qué canal pasan? TNT, HBO Max, Paramount+, E! y CBS 5. ¿Cómo verlo por Internet? Sigue el MINUTO a MINUTO por Mag.

Dentro de los presentaciones en vivo se han confirmado las actuaciones estelares de Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith y Steve Lacy para armar la fiesta en Los Ángeles.

¿Dónde televisan los Grammys 2023 en USA, España y Latinoamérica?

La transmisión oficial de los Premios Grammy, Grammys o Grammy Awards en los Estados Unidos estará a cargo de la CBS y Paramount Plus. Mientras que en los países de Perú, Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, República Dominicana, México, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Brasil, Ecuador, El Salvador y Nicaragua será por TNT Latinoamérica, HBO Max e E! Entertaiment.

Horario para ver Grammy Awards 2023 en tu país

Consulta el horario en el país que te encuentres para seguir en vivo y en directo los Grammys 2023:

Estados Unidos – 20:00 horas ET/17:00 horas PT

México – 19:00 horas

España – 02:00 horas del lunes 6 de febrero

Canadá – 21:00 horas

Argentina – 22:00 horas

Chile – 22:00 horas

Colombia – 20:00 horas

Puerto Rico – 21:00 horas

República Dominicana – 21:00 horas

Perú – 20:00 horas

Ecuador – 20:00 horas

Brasil – 20:00 horas

Venezuela – 21:00 horas

Honduras – 19:00 horas

Bolivia – 21:00 horas

Paraguay – 22:00 horas

Uruguay – 22:00 horas

Guatemala – 19:00 horas

Costa Rica – 19:00 horas

¿Dónde ver la Alfombra Roja de los Grammy Awards 2023?

En Latinoamérica, el desfile de los artistas por la Alfombra Roja se verá por la señal de E! Entertaiment por los servicios de cable y su canal oficial de YouTube (idioma inglés). Asimismo, TNT también lo televisará tanto por cable y YouTube. Por otro lado, el público residente de los Estados Unidos lo verá por la CBS y Paramount Plus por streaming.

En Sudamérica por TNT (YouTube), E! Entertaiment y HBO Max

En México y Centroamérica por TNT (YouTube), E! Entertaiment y HBO Max

En España por TNT y HBO Max

En Estados Unidos por E! Entertaiment y Paramount Plus

Nota: el desfile inicia una hora antes del evento.

¿Qué canal transmite CBS para ver los Grammys 2023 en los Estados Unidos?

Los Grammys 2023, presentados una vez más por Trevor Noah , se transmitirán en vivo y en directo por los canales de CBS y por Paramount+ a las 8 p. m. ET/5 p. m PT este domingo 5 de febrero. La ceremonia musical de este año también destacará el género hip-hop con un tributo organizado por Questlove.

¿Cómo ver los Grammy Awards 2023 en vivo vía CBS por cable o satélite?

El canal CBS se puede ver por señal local en los Estados Unidos, pero también por cable y servicios streaming. El precio es el siguiente:

Planes de servicios de cable en Estados Unidos

DIRECTV—ENTERTAINMENT ($64.99/mes)

DISH—America’s Top 120 ($79.99/mes)

Spectrum—Select ($49.99/mes)

Xfinity—Basic ($20.00/mes)

Planes de servicios streaming en Estados Unidos

¿Cómo ver los Grammy Awards 2023 vía Paramount+ en los Estados Unidos?

Paramount Plus – La plataforma streaming cuenta con los derechos para la cobertura de los Grammys 2023 a través de la cadena CBS en los Estados Unidos. El precio del servicio está entre los 9,99 $ al mes o 99,99 $ al año. También se pueden ver otros canales locales sin publicidad. El plan Esencial de Paramount+ tiene un precio de 4,99 $ mensuales y 49,99 $ anuales.

Dispositivos disponibles en Paramount Plus

PC

App iOS (móvil y tablets)

Apple TV 4 (tvOS) y 5 (4k)

App Android (móvil y tables)

Fire TV y Roku TV

Chromecast

Samsung TV (Desde 2017 al más reciente)

Canales disponibles en Paramount Plus Estados Unidos

Más de 5 mil películas y series

Paramount Network

Comedy Central

Smithsonian

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

MTV

CBS

NFL

¿Dónde se realizan los Grammy Awards 2023?

El espectáculo musical de los Grammys 2023 se llevará a cabo en el arena Crypto de Los Ángeles, en California (Estados Unidos).

Lista de nominados y categorías de los Grammy Awards 2023

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy on Me” — Adele

Adele “BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5″ — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

— ABBA 30 — Adele

— Adele Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

— Bad Bunny RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

— Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

— Mary J. Blige In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

— Brandi Carlile Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

— Coldplay Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

— Kendrick Lamar Special — Lizzo

— Lizzo Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

— Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE) “About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

— Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) “Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

— Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) “BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

— Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé) “Easy on Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

— Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

— ABBA 30 — Adele

— Adele Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

— Coldplay Special — Lizzo

— Lizzo Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

— Beyoncé Fragments — Bonobo

— Bonobo Diplo — Diplo

— Diplo The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

— ODESZA Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9″ — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

— Arcade Fire Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

— Big Thief Fossora — Björk

— Björk Wet Leg — Wet Leg

— Wet Leg Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here with Me” — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5″ — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

— The Baylor Project Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

— Samara Joy Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

— Carmen Lundy Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

— The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

— Rauw Alejandro Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

— Bad Bunny LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

— Daddy Yankee La 167 — Farruko

— Farruko The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

— Cimafunk Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

— Jorge Drexler 1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

— Mon Laferte Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

— Gaby Moreno Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

— Fito Paez MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High and Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

— Brandi Carlile Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

— Dr. John Good to Be... — Keb’ Mo’

— Keb’ Mo’ Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

— Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

— Berklee Indian Ensemble Love, Damini — Burna Boy

— Burna Boy Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

— Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

— Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

— Ethelbert Miller Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

— Amanda Gorman Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

— Malcolm-Jamal Warner The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

— J. Ivy You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer

“Call of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Be Alive” [from “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [from “Where the Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [from “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [from “The Woman King”] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [from “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [from “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” cast)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

— Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

— JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

— Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers



