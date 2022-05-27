Luego de perder a su hermano de forma trágica y espeluznante, Max (Sadie Sink) visita a una terapeuta en la cuarta temporada de “Stranger Things”, pero al no poder contar lo que realmente pasó esa fatídica noche, no la ayuda a superar el dolor y trauma. Por eso la mejor amiga de Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) se refugia en una canción que repite una y otra vez.

Se trata de “Running Up That Hill” de Kate Bush, tema musical de 1985 que acompaña las primeras escenas de Max en la penúltima entrega de la exitosa serie de Netflix creada por los hermanos Duffer. En dicha secuencia, la hermana menor de Billy está absorta en sus pensamientos y malos recuerdos.

En conversación con IGN, Sink describió a Max en la cuarta entrega de “Stranger Things” como “un poco más cerca de donde estaba en la temporada 2, porque tenía esta guardia levantada solo por ser la niña nueva”.

Mientras que, “en la temporada 3, ella se relaja algo y podemos ver una versión más divertida y cómoda de Max. Pero con la temporada 4 volvió a sus viejas costumbres, pero en otro extremo. Lo llevó a otro nivel. Entonces, de alguna manera se siente familiar, pero realmente es desgarrador verlo. Es casi como si la vida se hubiera agotado”. Por su parte Ross Duffer reveló que Max es el “centro emocional de la temporada”.

Max escuchando “Running Up That Hill” en la cuarta temporada de "Stranger Things" (Foto: Netflix)

“RUNNING UP THAT HILL” DE KATE BUSH

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” es el sencillo principal del “Hounds of Love”, quinto álbum de estudio de la cantante y compositora inglesa Kate Bush, quien en su infancia fue apadrinada por el guitarrista de Pink Floyd, David Gilmour.

El sencillo fue lanzado el 5 de agosto de 1985 en Reino Unido y es considerada la canción más popular de la artista en los años 80 y una de las mejores grabaciones de su época. Además, recibió una considerable difusión en la radio pop y MTV también puso el video en rotación, a pesar de que rechazó el clip original.

“Running Up That Hill” alcanzó la posición número tres en los charts del Reino Unido y entró al Top 30 en Estados Unidos. En 2012, Kate Bush volvió a grabar su voz un semitono y la colocó sobre la pista de fondo de la versión extendida, y así, el tema se utilizó durante la ceremonia de clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos de ese año.

LETRA DE “RUNNING UP THAT HILL” DE KATE BUSH

Esta es la letra de “Running Up That Hill”, canción que Max escucha sin parar al principio de la cuarta temporada de “Stranger Things”.

It doesn’t hurt me (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Do you want to feel how it feels? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Do you want to know, know that it doesn’t hurt me? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Do you want to hear about the deal that I’m making? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

[Pre-Coro 1]

You

It’s you and me

[Coro]

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building

Say, if I only could, oh

[Verso 2]

You don’t want to hurt me (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

But see how deep the bullet lies (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Unaware I’m tearing you asunder (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Is there so much hate for the ones we love? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Tell me, we both matter, don’t we? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

[Pre-Coro 2]

You

It’s you and me

It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy

[Coro]

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building (Iyoh)

Say, if I only could, oh

[Pre-Coro 2]

You (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

It’s you and me

It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

[Puente]

Oh come on, baby (Iyeh)

Oh come on, darling

Let me steal this moment from you now

Oh come on, angel

Come on, come on, darling

Let’s exchange the experience, oh, uh-oh

[Coro 2]

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

[Coro 2]

Say, if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

[Coro 2]

Say, if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

Say, if I only could

Be running up that hill

With no problems

If I only could, be running up that hill

If I only could, be running up that hill