<a href="https://mag.elcomercio.pe/fama/thor-love-and-thunder-final-explicado-de-la-pelicula-de-marvel-nnda-nnlt-noticia/">Thor: Amor y Trueno</a> es, probablemente, la película más importante de <a href="https://mag.elcomercio.pe/fama/linea-de-tiempo-oficial-del-mcu-cronologia-de-las-peliculas-y-series-de-marvel-estrenadas-hasta-la-fecha-nnda-nnlt-noticia/">Marvel Studios</a>. A menos de un mes de haberse estrenado en cines, esta entrega ha llevado al cine a 1 millón de peruanos, y esta cifra sigue en aumento día a día. Esta película es dirigida por el neozelandés Taika Waititi, quien nos presenta una historia de dos Thor, en una aventura superheroica, pasando por el trayecto del drama y el romance con batallas para salvar el Universo.
Thor: Amor y Trueno - Natalie Portman y Chris Hemsworth

Por primera vez en el <a href="https://mag.elcomercio.pe/fama/avengers-5-cual-seria-el-titulo-de-la-quinta-pelicula-de-los-vengadores-secret-wars-nnda-nnlt-noticia/">Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel</a>, lo ocurrido entre el Thor de Chris Hemsworth y Jane Foster llega a la pantalla. Y lo hace en un recorrido tierno acerca de la convivencia, las conexiones íntimas y el amor como un profundo lazo emocional y espiritual. Es, de hecho, el amor que Thor profesa a Jane lo que desencadena el punto principal de la película. Y también una correcta decisión para dotar al personaje de una nueva sustancia y poder desconocido. Pero aún hay más, y en esta nota te damos 5 razones para que corras al cine y veas “Thor: Amor y Trueno”:
Thor: Amor y Trueno - Chris Hemsworth

<b>Lo primero que hay que saber es que esta película es supremamente divertida.</b> Tal y como lo hizo en Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Waititi trae su voz distintiva. Su fórmula equilibra el tono irónico con la aventura, priorizando la comedia sobre la acción.
Thor: Amor y Trueno - Chris Hemsworth, Dave Bautista y Chris Pratt

<b>Lo otro importante es que esta no es realmente la historia de Jane.</b> Disney habla mucho sobre cómo Jane maneja el martillo del Dios del Trueno, Mjolnir, y se ha convertido en una superheroína llamada Mighty Thor (Poderosa Thor). ¡Cierto, pero esto sigue siendo una película sobre Thor!
Thor: Amor y Trueno - Natalie Portman

<b>En esta entrega, Hemsworth actúa mejor que nunca</b>. Para hacer de su personaje el más humano, realista y atractivo de los dioses, un tipo normal excepto cuando está salvando el mundo.
Thor: Amor y Trueno - Chris Hemsworth

<b>La aparición de Christian Bale.</b> No conforme con traer de regreso a Natalie Portman, el director neozelandés apostó por otro actor galardonado, Christian Bale, quien se mete en la piel del villano Gorr, «el Carnicero de Dioses», quien busca la extinción de todas las deidades, por una venganza personal. Aunque esta versión se parece un poco al malvado Voldemort, en realidad la versión del cómic lo hace aún más. Un ser gris, oscuro y casi sin nariz; sin embargo, en la cinta decidieron cambiar un poco al personaje para evitar tantas comparaciones.
Thor: Amor y Trueno - Christian Bale

<b>El Soundtrack de impacto.</b> Si algo distinguió a «Thor: Ragnarok», además de su humor, sin duda la música fue otro factor determinante. Así que para esta nueva entrega su director quiso llevar ese elemento mucho más allá. «Solo queríamos gastar tanto dinero como pudiéramos en algunas canciones. Siempre ha sido un sueño mío. Toda la estética en torno a la película siempre quisimos que fuera esta paleta ruidosa y colorida, como furgonetas pintadas con spray en los años ochenta y portadas de álbumes de rock», dijo Waititi.
Thor: Amor y Trueno - Natalie Portman y Chris Hemsworth

<b>Bonus Track.</b> Es por eso que en «Thor, amor y trueno», además de incluir canciones de Guns N’ Roses, también tiene a varias bandas y solistas de los 80 para acompañar cada una de las escenas de esta nueva película. Entre los temas que los fans podrán disfrutar mientras ven al Dios del trueno luchando para salvar al mundo están «Only Time» de Enya, «Welcome To The Jungle», «Paradise City», «Sweet Child O’ Mine» o «November Rain»; así como «Fighting», de Michael Raphael; «Our Last Summer», de ABBA y «Family Affair». Un dato curioso es que, incluso, el propio Taika Waititi interpreta una canción.
Thor: Amor y Trueno - Natalie Portman y Tessa Thompson

