Bonus Track. Es por eso que en «Thor, amor y trueno», además de incluir canciones de Guns N’ Roses, también tiene a varias bandas y solistas de los 80 para acompañar cada una de las escenas de esta nueva película. Entre los temas que los fans podrán disfrutar mientras ven al Dios del trueno luchando para salvar al mundo están «Only Time» de Enya, «Welcome To The Jungle», «Paradise City», «Sweet Child O’ Mine» o «November Rain»; así como «Fighting», de Michael Raphael; «Our Last Summer», de ABBA y «Family Affair». Un dato curioso es que, incluso, el propio Taika Waititi interpreta una canción.