La actriz nacida en California, Jenna Marie Ortega, de 20 años, fue nominada a los Globos de Oro 2023 en la categoría de ‘Actriz de Comedia’ por su interpretación en la serie de Netflix Wendnesday que se estrenó el pasado 23 de noviembre.
El clásico personaje de la familia Addams ha enamorado al público en tan solo un mes del estreno de la serie y también de los críticos. La serie también está nominda como ‘Mejor serie musical o comedia’.
Pero Jenna Marie no la tiene fácil, competirá en esta categoría con Quinta Brunson de ‘Abbott Elementary’, Selena Gomez de ‘Only Murders in the Buiding’, Jean Smart de ‘Hacks’ y Kaley Cuoco ‘The Flight Attendant’.
Este lunes se reveló la lista de nominado a la ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 10 de enero, donde también se celebrará el 80 aniversario de este importante evento. George y Mayan Lopez, protagonistas de Lopez vs Lopez, anunciaron la lista de nominados desde el hotel de Beverly Hilton.
Las nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2023
Cine:
Película de Drama
- The Fabelmans
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Elvis
- TÁR
- Avatar: The Way Of The Water
Actor de Drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Actriz de Drama
- Cate Blanchett – TÁR
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Olivia Colman – Empire Of Light
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
Película de Comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle Of Sadness
Actor de Comedia
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
- Adam Driver – White Noise
Actriz de Comedia
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Actriz de Reparto
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
Guion
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- TÁR
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Dirección
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Martin McDonough – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of The Water
- The Daniels – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Inu-Oh
Banda Sonora
- Babylon
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Canción Original
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Película Internacional
- Decision To Leave
- RRR
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Close
- Argentina, 1985
Series:
Mejor Miniserie
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus
- Black Bird
- Dahmer
- Pam & Tommy
Actor de Miniserie
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Actriz de Miniserie
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Actor de reparto en Miniserie
- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Actriz de reparto en Miniserie
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones Under - The Banner Of Heaven
- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Serie de Drama
- House of the Dragon
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Severance
- Ozark
Actor de Drama
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Diego Luna – Andor
Actriz de Drama
- Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Actor de Comedia
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Actriz de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Actor de Reparto
- John Lithgow - The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
- John Turturro - Severance
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Actriz de Reparto
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary