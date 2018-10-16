Fundador de Instagram habla por primera vez tras irse de Facebook

Kevin Systrom dejó la dirección ejecutiva de Instagram en medio de rumores sobre grandes desacuerdos con Mark Zuckerberg
Kevin Systrom, cofundador y hasta hace poco director ejecutivo de Instagram, recientemente ha hablado públicamente por primera vez tras su marcha de Facebook.
“En este caso, no hay malos sentimientos en lo absoluto. Estoy emocionado por hacer algo nuevo. Creo que Instagram está en muy, muy buen lugar”, señaló Systrom en la celebración de los 25 años de la revista Wired, según recoge CNBC.
Como se recuerda, Facebook adquirió Instagram en 2012 por 1.000 millones de dólares, pero Kevin Systrom y Mike Krieger, el otro fundador, conservaron sus puestos a la cabeza de la red social.
Mark Zuckerberg cumplió su promesa de mantener la independencia del servicio durante varios años, pero la prensa señala que en los tiempos recientes la injerencia de Facebook en Instagram fue cada vez mayor, lo que habría terminado por hartar a los fundadores.
@mikeyk and I are pleased to announce that Adam Mosseri, our current Vice President of Product, will become the Head of Instagram starting today. We are thrilled to hand over the reins to a product leader with a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity — as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community. These are the values and principles that have been essential to us at Instagram since the day we started, and we're excited for Adam to carry them forward. Adam began his career as a designer, managed his own design consultancy, and then joined the Facebook design team in 2008. Since he joined, he moved from design into product management, and spent time working on Mobile then News Feed and most recently, we recruited him to Instagram. In his role leading Instagram, Adam will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team including a head of engineering, head of product and head of operations. Since we announced our departure, many people have asked us what we hope for the future of Instagram. To us, the most important thing is keeping our community — all of you — front and center in all that Instagram does. We believe that Adam will hold true to these values and that Instagram will continue to thrive. We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from being leaders at Instagram to being just two users in a billion. We're confident that under Adam's leadership, Instagram will evolve and improve and we look forward to the future of the product and community.
Pese a los rumores, Systrom ha señalado que se marcha en buenos términos, aunque ha dejado declaraciones que siguen dejando abiertas las puertas de la especulación: “Nadie deja un trabajo porque todo es increíble”.
Más adelante diría que “el trabajo es duro” al ser consultado sobre si hubo tensiones que lo llevaron a abandonar Instagram y su empresa matriz, Facebook.
“Si esto (Instagram) triplica su tamaño y se convierte en la compañía más importante del mundo, será un resultado asombroso para mí, incluso si no soy quien está a cargo”, añadió Systrom.
Por lo pronto, Adam Mosseri ha sido colocado por Mark Zuckerberg como cabeza de Instagram. El ejecutivo es uno de sus trabajadores de confianza y es conocido por haber estado a cargo del 'news feed' de Facebook.
