La historia de la tierna amistad que tienen una niña y su mascota, un conejo de una raza muy singular

Las personas que usan Instagram para compartir fotos y videos todos los días se pueden contar por millones. Varios de ellos suelen subir a la plataforma imágenes de sus mascotas, las cuales en algunas ocasiones se convierten en una suerte de 'celebridades' entre los cibernautas.
Una de estas es 'Cocoa Puff', un conejo gigante continental que tiene como cómplice principal a una niña de 3 años llamada Macy. Según se ve en la cuenta @big_cocoa_puff, ambos pasan gran parte del día viendo televisión, jugando en el jardín o simplemente comiendo.
El portal Metro ahondó en la historia del peculiar conejo, que es seguido en Instagram por más de 166 mil usuarios. De acuerdo con el sitio, 'Cocoa Puff' llegó a la vida de Macy en el año 2017.
An apple a day... (complete this sentence). 🍎

Cocoa Puff is a Continental Giant rabbit that is 18 lbs at 19 month old. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.
Lindsay Smith, madre de la pequeña, compró al animal como regalo de cumpleaños para su engreída. Era su segundo onomástico y quería darle algo memorable.
CRECIÓ Y CRECIÓ
Con el pasar de los meses, la familia de Macy vio cómo los gastos en comida se hacían más grandes. Actualmente, 'Cocoa Puff' requiere (¡Dios mío!) más de 200 dólares en alimentación.
Using the @furminator_inc while catching up on The Resident. I've been trying to brush CP twice a day and it's really helped with all the shedding.

Cocoa Puff is our 19 month old, 18lbs, Continental Giant rabbit who is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.
"Macy y 'Cocoa Puff' siempre han tenido un vínculo especial, siempre están juntos", dijo Smith, demostrando que los egresos causados por la mascota no se comparan con los momentos tan gratos que pasa su hija.
Los conejos de la raza de 'Cocoa Puff' son los más grandes del planeta, viven entre los 5 y 7 años, y pesan no más de 10 kilos. El compañero de Macy está por los 8 kilos. O sea, se encuentra dentro de lo normal.
This video was filmed last spring, when Cocoa Puff was 9 months old. I think if we were to do this now we would definitely need a double stroller. #bigbunnyproblems

Cocoa Puff is our 18 month old, 18lbs, Continental Giant rabbit who is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.