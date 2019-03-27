Módulos Tomas de Canal

La historia de la tierna amistad que tienen una niña y su mascota, un conejo de una raza muy singular

'Cocoa Puff' llegó a la vida de la pequeña Macy en el año 2017. Desde esa fecha, como se puede ver en decenas de videos y fotos subidos a Instagram, son inseparables

La raza de 'Cocoa Puff' es la más grande del mundo. (@big_cocoa_puff)

Las personas que usan Instagram para compartir fotos y videos todos los días se pueden contar por millones. Varios de ellos suelen subir a la plataforma imágenes de sus mascotas, las cuales en algunas ocasiones se convierten en una suerte de 'celebridades' entre los cibernautas.

Una de estas es 'Cocoa Puff', un conejo gigante continental que tiene como cómplice principal a una niña de 3 años llamada Macy. Según se ve en la cuenta @big_cocoa_puff, ambos pasan gran parte del día viendo televisión, jugando en el jardín o simplemente comiendo.

El portal Metro ahondó en la historia del peculiar conejo, que es seguido en Instagram por más de 166 mil usuarios. De acuerdo con el sitio, 'Cocoa Puff' llegó a la vida de Macy en el año 2017.

Lindsay Smith, madre de la pequeña, compró al animal como regalo de cumpleaños para su engreída. Era su segundo onomástico y quería darle algo memorable.

CRECIÓ Y CRECIÓ
Con el pasar de los meses, la familia de Macy vio cómo los gastos en comida se hacían más grandes. Actualmente, 'Cocoa Puff' requiere (¡Dios mío!) más de 200 dólares en alimentación.

"Macy y 'Cocoa Puff' siempre han tenido un vínculo especial, siempre están juntos", dijo Smith, demostrando que los egresos causados por la mascota no se comparan con los momentos tan gratos que pasa su hija.

Los conejos de la raza de 'Cocoa Puff' son los más grandes del planeta, viven entre los 5 y 7 años, y pesan no más de 10 kilos. El compañero de Macy está por los 8 kilos. O sea, se encuentra dentro de lo normal.

