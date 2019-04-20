Jeremiah Peterson, el hombre que logró bajar 40 kilos en 5 meses y conseguir un físico espectacular

► ¿Dua Lipa siente un descontrolado amor por las vacas?
Jeremiah Peterson es un estadounidense de 40 años, padre de familia, que se ha vuelto toda una celebridad en Instagram. El motivo, como ya viste en las fotos de la nota, tiene que ver con su impresionante transformación física.
¿Cómo lo hizo? ¿Acaso realizó una dieta estricta y tomó todos los suplementos que le ofrecieron? No te apresures, estimado lector. Primero debemos comenzar contándote la razón por la que Jeremiah Peterson decidió bajar de peso.
Hasta hace un tiempo, este sujeto tenía un evidente problema de sobrepeso. Se cansaba cada vez que andaba, no conseguía hacer sus labores con normalidad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
DON’T MAKE EXCUSES!!! WE ALL HAVE THE TIME FOR WHAT IS IMPORTANT. I get a lot of feedback about my fitness journey “you must spend all day in the gym” or “it must be nice to have that kind of time” or “what about work and family”. The truth is I run 2 businesses that I work at 7 days a week, I have 3 kids who all participate in multiple sports and programs and I still have a social life. It’s just my wife and I who run the businesses, no employees, our house is clean and no we don’t have a maid and our cars are running because I fix them. Beyond work and the gym I read books, I watch tv, I love cooking and my family and I go to church every Sunday and spend the rest of the day together. Trust me I understand busy. The difference is I don’t look at it as busy, I see it as being productive. I want to be productive. Believe me- If I can find the time and persistence to make these goals happen, so can you!
Por ello concluyó que lo mejor era cambiar. Jeremiah Peterson, quien es seguido en Instagram por más de 107 mil usuarios, dejó de lado los carbohidratos y la cerveza para así ceñirse a una buena rutina de ejercicios y una dieta cetogénica. Esta convierte al cuerpo en una máquina de quemar grasa.
Tras 5 meses, Jeremiah Peterson logró bajar 40 kilos y conseguir un físico envidiable. Tal como se ve en su cuenta de Instagram, él no duda en enseñar los resultados de su esfuerzo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I think my face in the second picture explains exactly what I was thinking. I even surprised myself with what I accomplished in 150 Days!!! YES, 150 DAY’S!!! Everyone has stretches of time where they don’t see a ton of change. In all areas of life. But you keep doing it. Day after day. You keep going. You don’t give up when you don’t see immediate results. Because when you trust the process... YOU WILL have days where you wake up and even surprise yourself. Live for those moments. Do the work. Never give up! Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep going. A Tough situation will build you so much stronger in the end. . . . #fitnesstransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #nevergoingback #arete #dothework #neversettle #keto #ketodiet #ketotransformation #ketogenicdiet #ketogenic #ketogeniclifestyle #ketolife #ketosis #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #weightlosssupport #weightlossstory #weightlossmotivation #weightlossdiary #weightlosschallenge #missoula #physique #gladiator #hardestworkerintheroom #ketofitness #theketofitnesscoach
De seguro, ahora estarás preguntándote qué es en sí una dieta cetogénica. No te preocupes, aquí la explicación. Esta consiste en reducir sustancialmente la ingesta de carbohidratos y elevar el de grasas de calidad, como la palta.
El fin de esto es "forzarnos" a consumir de nuevo grasas. En síntesis, la dieta cetogénica busca reeducar nuestro cuerpo para quemar grasas.