Jeremiah Peterson, el hombre que logró bajar 40 kilos en 5 meses y conseguir un físico espectacular

Muchos han quedado asombrados por la transformación física de este padre de familia, quien es seguido en Instagram por más de 107 mil usuarios

Redacción Mag

Jeremiah Peterson es un estadounidense de 40 años, padre de familia, que se ha vuelto toda una celebridad en Instagram. El motivo, como ya viste en las fotos de la nota, tiene que ver con su impresionante transformación física.

¿Cómo lo hizo? ¿Acaso realizó una dieta estricta y tomó todos los suplementos que le ofrecieron? No te apresures, estimado lector. Primero debemos comenzar contándote la razón por la que Jeremiah Peterson decidió bajar de peso.

Hasta hace un tiempo, este sujeto tenía un evidente problema de sobrepeso. Se cansaba cada vez que andaba, no conseguía hacer sus labores con normalidad.

Por ello concluyó que lo mejor era cambiar. Jeremiah Peterson, quien es seguido en Instagram por más de 107 mil usuarios, dejó de lado los carbohidratos y la cerveza para así ceñirse a una buena rutina de ejercicios y una dieta cetogénica. Esta convierte al cuerpo en una máquina de quemar grasa.

Tras 5 meses, Jeremiah Peterson logró bajar 40 kilos y conseguir un físico envidiable. Tal como se ve en su cuenta de Instagram, él no duda en enseñar los resultados de su esfuerzo.

De seguro, ahora estarás preguntándote qué es en sí una dieta cetogénica. No te preocupes, aquí la explicación. Esta consiste en reducir sustancialmente la ingesta de carbohidratos y elevar el de grasas de calidad, como la palta.

El fin de esto es "forzarnos" a consumir de nuevo grasas. En síntesis, la dieta cetogénica busca reeducar nuestro cuerpo para quemar grasas.

