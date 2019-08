Robó 50 dólares y fue condenado a cadena perpetua, pero luego de 35 años podrá salir libre

Alvin Kennard was 22 when he was sent to prison for robbing a Bessemer bakery and stealing $50. Due to the state's "three strikes" guidelines, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Kennard, now 58, will soon be a free man. https://t.co/HKPwImiDT9 pic.twitter.com/4sk44mC9GR