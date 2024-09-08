Comprar un automóvil puede ser una experiencia emocionante, pero también llena de estrés, especialmente cuando llega el momento de negociar el precio. Los vendedores de coches, a menudo considerados poco confiables, son conocidos por utilizar tácticas que buscan que pagues más de lo que habías planeado; sin embargo, gracias a las redes sociales, cada vez es más fácil acceder a consejos útiles para enfrentar este tipo de situaciones.
Billy, experto en la compra de autos conocido en TikTok como @billythecarkid, se volvió viral al hacer una recomendación sencilla, pero muy importante: debes dejar de negociar el precio de un vehículo en el concesionario.
“No hay absolutamente nada que ganar yendo al concesionario a menos que hayas negociado el trato y la financiación [de antemano]. Se aprovecharán de ti de todas las maneras posibles”, advirtió el estadounidense.
Según el tiktoker, acudir al concesionario sin haber negociado previamente un monto te pone en una posición vulnerable, ya que los vendedores buscarán aprovecharse de tus emociones después de la prueba de manejo.
Es en ese momento cuando suelen ofrecerte una tasa de financiamiento más alta, argumentando que no es negociable. Muchas personas, sintiéndose incómodas al tener que visitar otro local y repetir todo el proceso, terminan aceptando las condiciones sin cuestionarlas, lo que puede llevarlas a pagar más de lo necesario.
Para evitar caer en estas trampas, Billy sugiere hacer algo diferente. Primero, recomienda llamar a todos los concesionarios locales para negociar el precio del vehículo por teléfono. Al hacerlo, puedes comparar todas las ofertas y utilizar esas cifras como herramienta de negociación.
Si sientes nervios al hacer estas llamadas, otra opción es negociar por correo electrónico, lo que también te permite tener un registro escrito de las conversaciones.
Una vez que hayas recopilado los mejores precios, es importante limitar tu lista a los concesionarios que ofrezcan el precio más bajo y las mejores condiciones de financiamiento. Aunque puedes optar por la financiación del concesionario, es probable que consigas una mejor tasa a través de tu banco o cooperativa de crédito.
Recuerda que estos establecimientos a menudo obtienen comisiones de los préstamos que gestionan, por lo que pueden intentar empujarte hacia su opción de financiamiento, incluso si no es la mejor para ti.
Un consejo más: si notas que durante la prueba de manejo el concesionario intenta cambiar las cifras acordadas o si simplemente no te sientes cómodo con el vehículo, Billy aconseja que te retires y pases al siguiente en tu lista. Solo deberías trabajar con quienes estén dispuestos a ofrecer números claros y transparentes desde el principio.
@billythecarkid How to Negotiate a Car Price Online! If there's one thing that people universally dislike, it is negotiating the price of a car. Typical consumers know they are unskilled at the process, and many find it embarrassing and even nerve-wracking. What price should I offer? Am I going to pay too much? Will the salesperson think I'm a fool? Such questions fill the buyer with dread and doubt. Bargaining, haggling, and negotiating used to be a common part of buying almost anything, dating back to the town markets and bazaars of 150 years ago. But these days, many consumers don't even want personal interaction with the people and stores they buy from, much less to go through the alien and uncomfortable process of negotiating price. Buying a car online can relieve those stresses. Some online car purchases involve no negotiating whatsoever, and both the buyer and seller are fine with that. But if you've done some car-buying research, you probably have heard if you want to get the best price and the best deal, you have to negotiate. So, can you negotiate a car price online? It's not only possible; it might also be the best way to purchase a car. Advantages of Buying a Car Online - Find the best car deals! Using the magic of the internet for your car, truck, van, or SUV purchase has multiple advantages. Hundreds of information sources are available to help you hone your vehicle selection. Beyond that, resources like this one are at your fingertips to help you decide what you should pay, whether the vehicle you are looking at is a brand-new or a used car. Since knowledge is power when you're negotiating a vehicle's price, having these free resources puts you in the figurative driver's seat. Also, other aspects of the online buying process are firmly in your favor when you negotiate. Here are some of the critical advantages to negotiating a car price online: No sales pressure No time pressure No face-to-face interaction Opportunity to shop several deals simultaneously These factors offer you incredible advantages as a negotiator compared to walking into a dealership, meeting a salesperson at the door, and wending your way through the traditional sales process. By approaching the negotiation online, you immediately separate yourself from the run-of-the-mill shopper. You also position yourself as a smart, no-nonsense buyer who wants a good deal done quickly. #carbuyingtips #carbuyingadvice #carbuyer #carbuyingsecrets #dealership #negotiate #carbuyinghacks #cartok ♬ The Last of Us (Remix) - 林怿
El testimonio de Billy se ha vuelto viral con más de 400 mil reproducciones. Varios internautas acudieron a la sección de comentarios para compartir sus propios consejos a la hora de comprar un auto.
“Lo más importante es ceñirse a su presupuesto y mantenerse firme. Les dije: ‘Me encanta este auto, pero no lo necesito. Mi presupuesto es más importante’. Terminé pagando menos de lo que presupuestaba y del precio de venta sugerido por el fabricante, y ahorré $6000″, escribió una persona.
“Sí, me arruinaron. Compré un seguro Gap por 799 y seguro de ruedas y neumáticos por 800. El seguro en Progressive cuesta 6 dólares al mes”, reveló otra.
“Trabajé en mi negocio por correo electrónico, firmé un contrato de compra con precios OTD. Fui a la mañana siguiente y solo estuve allí 45 minutos para firmar el papeleo y darles un cheque. Se puede hacer”, señaló un tercero.
Lo que debes considerar al momento de comprar un coche
- Revisa tu historial crediticio
- Conoce tus opciones de crédito
- Escoge los modelos que más te gusten
- Prueba los modelos que te interesan
- Elige el concesionario ideal