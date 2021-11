@JimmyFallon I heard you were talking about me on @FallonTonight! I’m Woody the Talking Christmas Tree 🎄



I thought I’d go out on a LIMB and send you a thank you note– I know how much you love them.



TREE ya later!#MicMacMall #WoodyTheTalkingChristmasTree pic.twitter.com/KP9GUr5um6