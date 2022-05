From #Petchiammal to #Muthu from a woman with long hair to a man in a shirt &lungi! To avoid #sexualharassment #sexualtaunts

That was how difficult it was for her to raise a child alone in #India

Let’s change!Let’s make our country free of #GBV @TheSafecityApp @elsamariedsilva pic.twitter.com/i5AqFPIN52