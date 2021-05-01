Millones de personas en el mundo usan Spotify para escuchar sus temas preferidos. (Foto referencial - Pexels)
Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en , en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

3.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

4.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

5.- “Wacha” - KHEA y Duki

6.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

7.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

8.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra

9.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

10.- “911” - Sech

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

4.- “911” - Sech

5.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

6.- “El Makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

7.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

8.- “Explícito” - Myke Towers

9.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

10.- “No te enamores” - Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy

COLOMBIA

1.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

3.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal

4.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

5.- “El Makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

6.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

7.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

8.- “911” - Sech

9.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

10.- “Poblado” - Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander

ESPAÑA

1.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

4.- “911” - Sech

5.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda

6.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

7.- “Me fijé” - Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro

8.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

9.- “El Makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

10.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

MÉXICO

1.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal

2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

4.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

5.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

8.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

9.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

10.- “Hasta que me olvides” - Luis Miguel

