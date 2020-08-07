Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en , en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

.- “Mamichula” - Trueno con Nicki Nicole, Bizarrap, TATOOL, Taiu

2.- “Caramelo” - Ozuna

3.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo

4.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers

5.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka

6.- “Relación” - Sech

7.- “Ella dice” - Khea y Tini

8.- “Sangría” - Evlay, Taiu, TATOOL, Truenos y WOS

9.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy

10.- “Elegí” - Dalex, Dímelo Flow, Lenny Tavárez, Rauw Alejandro

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA

CHILE

1.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers

2.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka

3.- “Relación” - Sech

4.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo

5.- “Caramelo” - Ozuna

6.- “Un día (One Day)” - Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin y Tainy

7.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy

8.- “Cómo se siente (remix)” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

9.- “Elegí” - Dalex, Dímelo Flow, Lenny Tavárez, Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Hasta que Dios diga” - Anuel AA y Bad Bunny

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA

COLOMBIA

1.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy

2.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo

3.- “Hawái” - Maluma

4.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers

5.- “Un día (One Day)” - Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin y Tainy

6.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka

7.- “Ay, Dios mío!” - Karol G

8.- “Relación” - Sech

9.- “Porfa” - Reid y Justin Quiles

10.- “Rojo” - J Balvin

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA

ESPAÑA

1.- “Mamichula” - Trueno con Nicki Nicole, Bizarrap, TATOOL, Taiu

2.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy

3.- “Caramelo” - Ozuna

4.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo

5.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers

6.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka

7.- “El manual” - Anuel AA

8.- “Ay, Dios mío!” - Karol G

9.- “Relación” - Sech

10.- “Carita de inocente (remix)” - Prince Royce con Myke Towers

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q

MÉXICO

1.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka

2.- “Relación” - Sech

3.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy

4.- “Un día (One Day)” - Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin y Tainy

5.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo

6.- “Azul” - J Balvin

7.- “Caramelo” - Ozuna

8.- “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd

9.- “Hawái” - Maluma

10.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8?si=ex4cxIn2SgOtmczuCX6LrA

