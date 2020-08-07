Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
ARGENTINA
.- “Mamichula” - Trueno con Nicki Nicole, Bizarrap, TATOOL, Taiu
2.- “Caramelo” - Ozuna
3.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo
4.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers
5.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka
6.- “Relación” - Sech
7.- “Ella dice” - Khea y Tini
8.- “Sangría” - Evlay, Taiu, TATOOL, Truenos y WOS
9.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy
10.- “Elegí” - Dalex, Dímelo Flow, Lenny Tavárez, Rauw Alejandro
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA
CHILE
1.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers
2.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka
3.- “Relación” - Sech
4.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo
5.- “Caramelo” - Ozuna
6.- “Un día (One Day)” - Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin y Tainy
7.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy
8.- “Cómo se siente (remix)” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
9.- “Elegí” - Dalex, Dímelo Flow, Lenny Tavárez, Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Hasta que Dios diga” - Anuel AA y Bad Bunny
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA
COLOMBIA
1.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy
2.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo
3.- “Hawái” - Maluma
4.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers
5.- “Un día (One Day)” - Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin y Tainy
6.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka
7.- “Ay, Dios mío!” - Karol G
8.- “Relación” - Sech
9.- “Porfa” - Reid y Justin Quiles
10.- “Rojo” - J Balvin
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA
ESPAÑA
1.- “Mamichula” - Trueno con Nicki Nicole, Bizarrap, TATOOL, Taiu
2.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy
3.- “Caramelo” - Ozuna
4.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo
5.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers
6.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka
7.- “El manual” - Anuel AA
8.- “Ay, Dios mío!” - Karol G
9.- “Relación” - Sech
10.- “Carita de inocente (remix)” - Prince Royce con Myke Towers
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q
MÉXICO
1.- “La jeepeta (remix)” - Anuel AA, Nio García y Myke Towers con Brray y Juanka
2.- “Relación” - Sech
3.- “Agua” - J Balvin y Tainy
4.- “Un día (One Day)” - Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin y Tainy
5.- “Tattoo (remix)” - Rauw Alejandro y Camilo
6.- “Azul” - J Balvin
7.- “Caramelo” - Ozuna
8.- “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
9.- “Hawái” - Maluma
10.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8?si=ex4cxIn2SgOtmczuCX6LrA
