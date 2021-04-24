Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify , en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Wacha” - KHEA y Duki

3.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

4.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

5.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra

8.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

9.- “911” - Sech

10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

3.- “El Makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

4.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

5.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

6.- “911” - Sech

7.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

8.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA

COLOMBIA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

3.- “El Makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

4.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

5.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

6.- “911” - Sech

7.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

8.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

9.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

10.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA

ESPAÑA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “911” - Sech

3.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda

4.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

5.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

6.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

7.- “Me fijé” - Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro

8.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

9.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

10.- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q

MÉXICO

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

6.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

7.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

8.- “Hasta que me olvides” - Luis Miguel

9.- “911” - Sech

10.- “Bichota” - Karol G

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8?si=ex4cxIn2SgOtmczuCX6LrA