Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Wacha” - KHEA y Duki
3.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK
4.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ
5.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
7.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra
8.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
9.- “911” - Sech
10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA
CHILE
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
3.- “El Makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
4.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
5.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
6.- “911” - Sech
7.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
8.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
9.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA
COLOMBIA
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
3.- “El Makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
4.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
5.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
6.- “911” - Sech
7.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
8.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
9.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis
10.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA
ESPAÑA
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “911” - Sech
3.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda
4.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole
5.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel
6.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
7.- “Me fijé” - Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro
8.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
9.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
10.- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q
MÉXICO
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis
3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
5.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
6.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
7.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
8.- “Hasta que me olvides” - Luis Miguel
9.- “911” - Sech
10.- “Bichota” - Karol G
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8?si=ex4cxIn2SgOtmczuCX6LrA