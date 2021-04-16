Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify , en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Wacha” - KHEA y Duki

2.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

3.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

4.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra

8.- “911” - Sech

9.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “911” - Sech

3.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

4.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

5.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

6.- “Explícito” - Mike Towers

7.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

8.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

10.- “No te enamores (remix)” - Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA

COLOMBIA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “911” - Sech

5.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

6.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

7.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

8.- “El Makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

9.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo

10.- “Purrito apa” - Feid y ICON

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA

ESPAÑA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda

3.- “911” - Sech

4.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

5.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

8.- “Me fijé” - Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro

9.- “Ingobernable” - C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo

10.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q

MÉXICO

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

6.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

7.- “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

8.- “Bichota” - Karol G

9.- “911” - Sech

10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8?si=ex4cxIn2SgOtmczuCX6LrA