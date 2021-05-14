Son miles las personas que utilizan Spotify para oír sus temas preferidos. (Foto referencial - Pexels)
Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Miénteme” - Tini y María Becerra

2.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

4.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

5.- “Snow Tha Product: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.39” - Bizarrap y Snow Tha Product

6.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

7.- “Wacha” - KHEA y Duki

8.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

9.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra

10.- “Malbec” - Duki y Bizarrap

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

4.- “911” - Sech

5.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

6.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

7.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

8.- “Explícito” - Myke Towers

9.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal

10.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai

COLOMBIA

1.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

3.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

4.- “Poblado” - Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander

5.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

8.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal

9.- “911” - Sech

10.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

ESPAÑA

1.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

4.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda

5.- “512” - Mora y Jhay Cortez

6.- “Me fijé” - Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro

7.- “La historia” - El Taiger y DJ Conds

8.- “911” - Sech

9.- “Tiroteo (remix)” - Marc Seguí con Rauw Alejandro y Pol Granch

10.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

MÉXICO

1.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal

2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

4.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

5.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

6.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

7.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

8.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

9.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

10.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

