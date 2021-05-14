Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Miénteme” - Tini y María Becerra
2.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
4.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
5.- “Snow Tha Product: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.39” - Bizarrap y Snow Tha Product
6.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK
7.- “Wacha” - KHEA y Duki
8.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ
9.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra
10.- “Malbec” - Duki y Bizarrap
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA
CHILE
1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
2.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
4.- “911” - Sech
5.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
6.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
7.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
8.- “Explícito” - Myke Towers
9.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal
10.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA
COLOMBIA
1.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
3.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
4.- “Poblado” - Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
5.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
7.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
8.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal
9.- “911” - Sech
10.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA
ESPAÑA
1.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
4.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda
5.- “512” - Mora y Jhay Cortez
6.- “Me fijé” - Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro
7.- “La historia” - El Taiger y DJ Conds
8.- “911” - Sech
9.- “Tiroteo (remix)” - Marc Seguí con Rauw Alejandro y Pol Granch
10.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q
MÉXICO
1.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal
2.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
3.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
4.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
5.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
6.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis
7.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun
8.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
9.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
10.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8?si=ex4cxIn2SgOtmczuCX6LrA