Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
2.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
3.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
4.- “Miénteme” - Tini y María Becerra
5.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
6.- “Yo sé que tú” - FMK, Tiago PZK, LIT Killah, Rusherking
7.- “Cázame” - María Becerra y Tiago PZK
8.- “Eladio Carrion: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 40” - Bizarrap y Eladio Carrion
9.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
10.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA
CHILE
1.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
2.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
3.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
4.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
5.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
6.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
7.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai
8.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
9.- “911” - Sech
10.- “Miénteme” - Tini y María Becerra
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA
COLOMBIA
1.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
2.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
3.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
4.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
5.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
6.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai
7.- “Poblado” - Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
8.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
9.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
10.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA
ESPAÑA
1.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
2.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
3.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
4.- “Loco” - Justin Quiles, Chimbala y Zion & Lennox
5.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
6.- “Miénteme” - Tini y María Becerra
7.- “La historia” - El Taiger y DJ Conds
8.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
9.- “Tiroteo (remix)” - Marc Seguí con Rauw Alejandro y Pol Granch
10.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q
MÉXICO
1.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
2.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
3.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal
4.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios
5.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
6.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie
7.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
8.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai
9.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
10.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8?si=ex4cxIn2SgOtmczuCX6LrA