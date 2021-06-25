Cientos de personas se conectan a Spotify para escuchar sus canciones favoritas. (Foto referencial - Pixabay)
Cientos de personas se conectan a Spotify para escuchar sus canciones favoritas. (Foto referencial - Pixabay)

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en , en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

2.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

3.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

4.- “Miénteme” - Tini y María Becerra

5.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

6.- “Yo sé que tú” - FMK, Tiago PZK, LIT Killah, Rusherking

7.- “Cázame” - María Becerra y Tiago PZK

8.- “Eladio Carrion: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 40” - Bizarrap y Eladio Carrion

9.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

10.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai

CHILE

1.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

2.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

3.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

4.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

5.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

6.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

7.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai

8.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

9.- “911” - Sech

10.- “Miénteme” - Tini y María Becerra

COLOMBIA

1.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

2.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

3.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

4.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

5.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

6.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai

7.- “Poblado” - Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander

8.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

9.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

10.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

ESPAÑA

1.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

2.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

3.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

4.- “Loco” - Justin Quiles, Chimbala y Zion & Lennox

5.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

6.- “Miénteme” - Tini y María Becerra

7.- “La historia” - El Taiger y DJ Conds

8.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

9.- “Tiroteo (remix)” - Marc Seguí con Rauw Alejandro y Pol Granch

10.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

MÉXICO

1.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

2.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

3.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal

4.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

5.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

6.- “AM” - Nio García y Flow La Movie

7.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

8.- “2/Catorce” - Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai

9.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

10.- “El makinon” - Karol G y Mariah Angeliq

