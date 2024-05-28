Los cumpleaños son momentos especiales en los que celebramos la vida y el paso del tiempo. A menudo, queremos expresar nuestros mejores deseos de una manera que sea memorable, sincera y, en algunos casos, divertida. Hoy en Mag te presento 100 frases de cumpleaños en inglés, incluyendo traducciones, originales y frases divertidas que pueden usar para dedicar a sus seres queridos. La variedad de frases les permitirá encontrar la que mejor se adapte a cada situación y persona.
Elegir las palabras adecuadas para una felicitación de cumpleaños en inglés puede ser un desafío. Queremos que nuestro mensaje sea significativo y que refleje nuestros sentimientos hacia la persona. Ya sea que busquemos una frase sincera, una expresión de cariño o un toque de humor, las palabras que elegimos importan.
Frases de cumpleaños en inglés traducidas al español
Comencemos con algunas frases clásicas y sinceras que pueden utilizarse en casi cualquier situación. Estas frases son adecuadas para amigos, familiares y colegas, y son perfectas para tarjetas de cumpleaños o mensajes personales:
- Happy Birthday! Wishing you a day filled with love and joy.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Te deseo un día lleno de amor y alegría.
- May all your wishes come true. Happy Birthday!
Que todos tus deseos se hagan realidad. ¡Feliz cumpleaños!
- Cheers to another year of amazing adventures. Happy Birthday!
Brindemos por otro año de increíbles aventuras. ¡Feliz cumpleaños!
- Wishing you a year full of blessings and happiness. Happy Birthday!
Te deseo un año lleno de bendiciones y felicidad. ¡Feliz cumpleaños!
- Happy Birthday to someone who is forever young.
Feliz cumpleaños a alguien que es eternamente joven.
- May your special day be as wonderful as you are.
Que tu día especial sea tan maravilloso como tú.
- Happy Birthday! Enjoy your day to the fullest.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Disfruta tu día al máximo.
- Sending you warm wishes on your birthday.
Te envío cálidos deseos en tu cumpleaños.
- Happy Birthday! May your day be filled with laughter and fun.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Que tu día esté lleno de risas y diversión.
- Wishing you a fantastic year ahead. Happy Birthday!
Te deseo un año fantástico por delante. ¡Feliz cumpleaños!
- Happy Birthday! You deserve all the best things in life.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Te mereces todas las cosas buenas de la vida.
- On your special day, I wish you happiness and love.
En tu día especial, te deseo felicidad y amor.
- Happy Birthday! May this year bring you everything you’ve been hoping for.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Que este año te traiga todo lo que has estado esperando.
- Wishing you health, love, and happiness on your birthday.
Te deseo salud, amor y felicidad en tu cumpleaños.
- Happy Birthday! Here’s to celebrating you today.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Hoy celebramos por ti.
- May your birthday be filled with sweet moments and wonderful memories.
Que tu cumpleaños esté lleno de dulces momentos y maravillosos recuerdos.
- Happy Birthday! May your day be as bright as your smile.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Que tu día sea tan brillante como tu sonrisa.
- Wishing you a birthday as special as you are.
Te deseo un cumpleaños tan especial como tú.
- Happy Birthday! Let’s make this year your best one yet.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Hagamos de este año el mejor hasta ahora.
- May your birthday be the start of a year filled with good luck and happiness.
Que tu cumpleaños sea el comienzo de un año lleno de buena suerte y felicidad.
- Happy Birthday! May all your dreams and wishes come true.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Que todos tus sueños y deseos se hagan realidad.
- Sending you all my love on your birthday.
Te envío todo mi amor en tu cumpleaños.
- Happy Birthday! May your day be filled with sunshine and smiles.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Que tu día esté lleno de sol y sonrisas.
- Wishing you a birthday that’s just as wonderful as you are.
Te deseo un cumpleaños tan maravilloso como tú.
- Happy Birthday! Enjoy every moment of your special day.
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Disfruta cada momento de tu día especial.
Frases de cumpleaños en inglés divertidas
Espero que estas frases te hagan sonreír y sean perfectas para añadir un toque de humor a los cumpleaños de tus seres queridos:
- Happy Birthday! Don’t count the candles, just enjoy the glow.
- Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you.
- You’re not getting older, you’re just becoming a classic. Happy Birthday!
- Another year older, but definitely not wiser. Happy Birthday!
- Happy Birthday! You’re one year closer to becoming a crazy cat person.
- Congratulations on reaching an age where ‘happy hour’ is a nap.
- Happy Birthday! I’m glad you were born before the internet.
- Birthdays are nature’s way of telling us to eat more cake.
- You’re not old, you’re just retro. Happy Birthday!
- Happy Birthday! At least you’re not as old as you will be next year.
- It’s your birthday! Let’s get up to some mischief.
- Another year, another gray hair. Happy Birthday!
- Happy Birthday! Keep calm and party on.
- You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake.
- Happy Birthday! May your Facebook wall be filled with messages from people you never talk to.
- Happy Birthday! You’re still younger than your next birthday.
- Age is just a number, but in your case, it’s a really big number.
- Happy Birthday! Time to celebrate with your favorite adult beverage.
- Another birthday? No worries. Just blow out the candles before the fire alarm goes off.
- Happy Birthday! You don’t look a day over fabulous.
- Birthdays are good for you. Statistics show that the people who have the most live the longest.
- Happy Birthday! Don’t worry about your age; you’re still younger than you will be next year.
- You’re not old, you’re just chronologically gifted. Happy Birthday!
- May your birthday be filled with laughter, joy, and a lot of cake!
- Happy Birthday! Let’s eat cake and pretend this never happened.
Saludos y felicitaciones de cumpleaños en inglés
Estas frases son ideales para expresar tus mejores deseos en el cumpleaños de alguien y hacerle saber cuánto le aprecias:
- Happy Birthday! Wishing you a fantastic day filled with joy.
- May your birthday be as special as you are. Happy Birthday!
- Happy Birthday to you! May your day be filled with love and laughter.
- Wishing you a year of health, happiness, and success. Happy Birthday!
- Happy Birthday! Enjoy your day to the fullest.
- Cheers to you on your special day! Happy Birthday!
- Wishing you a birthday as wonderful as you are.
- Happy Birthday! May all your dreams come true.
- Sending you warm wishes for a day full of happiness. Happy Birthday!
- Happy Birthday! May this year bring you endless joy and prosperity.
- Have a fabulous birthday! You deserve all the best.
- Happy Birthday! Hope your day is filled with love, joy, and lots of cake.
- May your birthday be the start of a year filled with good luck and great opportunities.
- Happy Birthday! Celebrate big today.
- Wishing you a fantastic birthday and a wonderful year ahead.
- Happy Birthday! May your special day be filled with cherished moments.
- Have a wonderful birthday! Here’s to another year of amazing adventures.
- Wishing you a birthday that’s just as awesome as you are.
- Happy Birthday! Enjoy every moment of your special day.
- May your birthday be bright and beautiful, just like you.
- Happy Birthday! Here’s to a year of happiness and blessings.
- Sending you all my love on your birthday.
- Happy Birthday! May your day be as lovely as your smile.
- Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and a fantastic year ahead.
- Happy Birthday! Hope your special day is filled with everything you love.
Frases cortas de cumpleaños en inglés
Estas frases son cortas pero llenas de buenos deseos y son perfectas para cualquier tarjeta de cumpleaños o mensaje rápido:
- Happy Birthday!
- Wishing you joy.
- Cheers to you!
- Enjoy your day!
- Celebrate big!
- Best wishes!
- Make a wish!
- Many happy returns.
- Birthday hugs!
- Have fun today!
- Cake time!
- All the best!
- Party on!
- Age gracefully!
- Enjoy every moment!
- You rock!
- Joyful birthday!
- Here’s to you!
- Happiness always!
- Live it up!
- Birthday cheers!
- Another year wiser!
- Celebrate life!
- Wishing you smiles!
- Birthday blessings!
