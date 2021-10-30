Sigue todos los partidos en vivo de hoy, sábado 30 de octubre. Diferentes ligas en el mundo disputan una fecha más. (Foto: AFP)
Sigue todos los partidos en vivo de hoy, sábado 30 de octubre. Diferentes ligas en el mundo disputan una fecha más. (Foto: AFP)

Para ver los , sábado 30 de octubre, por televisión, aplicaciones móviles, streaming y otras plataformas, te brindamos el fixture completo y dónde transmiten. Real Madrid y el Barcelona disputarán sus enfrentamientos respectivo por LaLiga Santander. Conoce aquí a qué hora juegan y dónde ver los eventos de.

¿Dónde ver el partido en vivo y a qué hora juegan hoy?

Premier League

6:30 horas | Leicester vs Arsenal | ESPN, Star+

9:00 horas | Burnley vs Brentford |Star+

9:00 horas | Watford vs Southampton | Star+

9:00 horas | Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Star+, NUFC TV

9:00 horas | Manchester City vs Crystal Palace | ESPN, Star+

9:00 horas | Liverpool vs Brighton&Hove Albion | Star+, ESPN Brasil

11:30 horas | Tottenham vs Manchester United | ESPN, Star+

LaLiga Santader

7:00 horas | Elche vs Real Madrid | Star+, ESPN Brasil

9:15 horas | Sevilla vs Osasuna | Star+, DAZN

11:30 horas | Valencia vs Villarreal | Star+, DAZN

14:00 horas | Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés | ESPN, Star+

Serie A

8:00 horas | Atalanta vs Lazio | Star+, ESPN 2 Brasil

11:00 horas | Hellas Verona vs Juventus | Star+, DAZN

13:45 horas | Torino vs Sampdoria | Star+, ESPN

Bundesliga

8:30 horas | Borussia Dortmund vs Koln | Star+, Sport Bundesliga

8:30 horas | Friburgo vs Greuther Fürth | Star+, Sky Sports Bundesliga

8:30 horas | Arminia Bielefeld vs Mainz 05 | Star+, Sky Sports Bundesliga

8:30 horas | Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburgo | Star+, Sky Sports Bundesliga

8:30 horas | Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich | Stsar+, Sky Sports Bundesliga

11:30 horas | Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig | Star+, Sky Sports Bundesliga

Primeira Liga

11:00 horas | Porto vs Boavista | DANZ, Sport TV

13:00 horas | Estoril vs Benfica | Sport TV2, Sport TV

15:15 horas | Sporting CP vs Vitoria Guimaraes | Sport TV1

Ligue 1

10:10 horas | Metz vs Saint-Étinee | 5Plus, beIN

14:00 horas | Olympique Lyon vs Lens | ESPN Brasil, DAZN

Superliga Argentina

13:45 horas | Arsenal vs Sarmiento | AFA Play, Fanatiz

13:45 horas | Platense vs Atlético Tucumán | AFA Play, Fanatiz

16:00 horas | Banfield vs Vélez Sarsfield | AFA Play, Fanatiz

16:00 horas | Talleres Córdoba vs Huracán | AFA Play, Sport TV

19:15 horas | Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata | AFA Play, Sport TV

Brasileirao

15:00 horas | Athletic PR vs Santos | Fanatiz Brasileirao

18:00 horas | Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro | SPO Internacional

18:15 horas | Juventude vs Bahía | Fanatiz Internacional, Brasil Play

20:00 horas | América Mineiro vs Fortaleza | SPO Internacional, Fanatiz Internacional

Primera División de Chile

14:00 horas | Universidad de Chile vs Curicó Unido | Estadio TNT Sports

16:30 horas | Unión Española vs Everton | Estadio TNT Sports

Liga Águila

19:05 horas | Atlético Bucaramanga vs Envigado | Fanatiz Internacional, Win Sports+

20:10 horas | Millonarios vs La Equidad | Fanatiz Internacional, Win Sports+

Liga Pro

15:00 horas | Orense vs Técnico  Universitario | GolTV Play

18:30 horas | Macará vs Manta | GolTV Play

20:00 horas | Guayaquil City vs Emelec | GolTV Play

Uruguay Primera División

8:15 horas | Boston River vs River Plate | GOLTV Play, VTV+

10:30 horas | Fénix vs Cerro Largo | GOLTV Play, VTV+

14:00 horas | Sud América vs Deportivo Maldonado | GOLTV Play, VTV+

16:15 horas | Plaza Colonia vs Progreso | GOLTV Play, VTV+

19:30 horas | Torque vs Villa Española | GOLTV Play, VTV+

Liga MX

18:00 horas | Querétaro vs Santos Laguna | fuboTV, TUDN

20:06 horas | Pachuca vs Pumas | Claro Sports, Marca Claro

21:00 horas | Tigres vs Guadalajara | fuboTV, TUDN

TAGS RELACIONADOS