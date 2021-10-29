PSG recibe al Lille este viernes 29 de octubre, por la fecha 12 de la Ligue 1. (Foto: AFP).
PSG recibe al Lille este viernes 29 de octubre, por la fecha 12 de la Ligue 1. (Foto: AFP).

Para ver los , viernes 29 de octubre, por televisión, aplicaciones móviles, streaming y otras plataformas, te brindamos el fixture completo y dónde transmiten. PSG recibe en el Parque de los Príncipes al Lille, por la fecha 12 de la . Conoce aquí a qué hora juegan y dónde ver los eventos de.

¿Dónde ver el partido en vivo y a qué hora juegan hoy?

Bundesliga

13:30 horas | Hoffenheim vs Hertha BSC | ESPN2, Star+

Primeira Liga

14:15 horas | Arouca vs Tondela | SporTV 1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Ligue 1

14:00 horas | PSG vs Lille | ESPN, Star+

Superliga Argentina

17:00 horas | Racing vs Defensa y Justicia | AFA Play, Fanatiz USA

19:15 horas | Argentinos Juniors vs Lanús | AFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+

Primera División de Chile

13:30 horas | Santiago Wanderers vs Palestino | Estadio TNT Sports

16:00 horas | La Serena vs Huachipato | Estadio TNT Sports

Liga Pro

19:00 horas | Delfín vs Universidad Católica | GOlTV Latinoamérica

Uruguay Primera División

13:45 horas | Rentistas vs Cerrito | GolTV, VTV+

16:00 horas | Wanderers vs Liverpool | GolTV Play, VTV+

Rusia Premier League

11:00 horas | Zenit vs Dinamo Moscú | GolTV

Liga MX

19:00 horas | Necaxa vs Mazatlán | fuboTV, TUDN

21:00 horas | Juárez vs Puebla | fuboTV, TUDN

TAGS RELACIONADOS