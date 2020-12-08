Este 10 de diciembre se llevará a cabo The Game Awards 2020, ceremonia reconocida como los ‘Oscar’ de los videojuegos y en la que se premiará a los mejores títulos del presente año. Al igual que en otras ocasiones, se esperan estrenos mundiales, invitados sorpresa y espectáculos en vivo, además, por supuesto, de la entrega de los galardones.
Entre los anuncios que se han hecho para The Game Awards 2020, destacan la presencia de Tom Holland, el actor que le da vida a Peter Parker en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel. El joven artista estará presente en la gala para entregar uno de los premios.
El show será presentado por Geoff Keighley, periodista especializado en videojuegos y presentador de televisión que estará acompañado por Gal Gadot, conocida por encarnar a Wonder Woman en las películas de DC, y Brie Larson, Capitana Marvel en el universo cinematográfico de la mítica saga de superhéroes.
“Estamos entusiasmados de poder dar la bienvenida el próximo jueves a Gal Gadot, la estrella de la próxima película de Wonder Woman”, escribió Keighley en su cuenta de Twitter. Asimismo, hizo una publicación similar, refiriéndose también a Brie Larson.
¿Cuándo y a qué hora ver The Game Awards 2020?
El evento tendrá lugar este miércoles 10 de diciembre. Dependiendo de dónde te encuentres, el día y la hora variarán:
- España (Península y Baleares): 11 de diciembre a las 01:00 horas
- España (Islas Canarias): 11 de diciembre a las 00:00 horas
- Argentina: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas
- Bolivia: 10 de diciembre a 19:00 las horas
- Brasil: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas
- Chile: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Colombia: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- Costa Rica: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- Cuba: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Ecuador: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- El Salvador: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- Estados Unidos (Washington D.C.): 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Guatemala: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- Honduras: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- México: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- Nicaragua: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- Panamá: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- Paraguay: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Perú: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- Puerto Rico: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- República Dominicana: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Uruguay: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas
- Venezuela: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Estados Unidos (PT): 10 de diciembre a las 16:00 horas
Se sabe que The Game Awards tendrá una duración de dos horas y media, incluyendo la media hora previa del evento.
¿Cómo ver The Game Awards 2020 en vivo y gratis?
Lo único que necesitas hacer es dirigirte a las plataformas oficiales del evento. En YouTube se puede encontrar un recordatorio para que no te pierdas la transmisión en vivo. También se podrá ver en Twitch.
Nominados en The Game Awards 2020
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
MEJOR RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
- Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
- Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II
- Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
- Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
- NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
- DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
- One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)
- Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)
JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
- If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)
- Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
MEJOR SOPORTE PARA LA COMUNIDAD
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORT
- Fortnite (Epic)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)
MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
- Damwon Gaming
- San Francisco Shock
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
- Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
- Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO
- Alanah Pearce
- Nick Mercs
- TimtheTatmaan
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae