It's yet another Inter Miami game with the looming question of if Lionel Messi will start. (Photo: AFP)
This Wednesday, September 20, Inter Miami vs. Toronto play the 33rd round of Major League Soccer (MLS) at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida. After the last defeat without the presence of Leo Messi and Jordi Alba, the Herons coached by Gerardo Martino will be looking for three important points to get out of the bottom of the standings. Find out the TV channels, streaming and schedules to watch tonight’s match.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC

How to watch - Inter Miami vs. Toronto FCAll you need to know
How to watch and streamApple TV - MLS Season Pass
WhenWednesday, September 20 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
WhereDRV PNK Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Inter Miami Facts

  • Previous Record: 5-2 loss at Atlanta United
  • Record: 8W-15L-4D, 28 points
  • Ranking: 14th in the Eastern Conference

Gerardo Martino implied that Inter Miami is very focused on lifting a second trophy as they host the US Open Cup final on Sept. 27 against Houston Dynamo FC. But the Herons are also not ruling out postseason contention, and are now seven points out of the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining.

Projections say they will need 15 points out of the remaining 21, creating slim margins as they prepare for Decision Day (Oct. 21).

Toronto FC Facts

  • Previous result: 2-1 loss vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Record: 4W-14L-10D, 22 points
  • Ranking: 15th in the Eastern Conference

The Reds could be eliminated from playoff contention. Little has gone according to plan in 2023 for the big-spending club, which parted ways with Bob Bradley at the end of June and has been led by interim coach Terry Dunfield.

One of the most relevant changes at Toronto FC is the addition of Canadian men’s national team coach John Herdman to lead what will likely be a revamped team in 2024. Herdman won’t formally take over until October 1, so the trips to Messi and company are a chance for the players to impress.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC, lineups

  • Inter Miami: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Tomás Avilés, Sergey Krivtsov, Jordi Alba; Benjamín Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo; Lionel Messi, Josef Martínez and Robert Taylor. DT: Gerardo Martino.
  • Toronto FC: Tomás Romero; Kobe Franklin, Sigurd Rosted, Michael Bradley, Raoul Petretta; Jonathan Osorio, Alonso Coello, Franco Ibarra; Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Deandre Kerr. DT: Terry Dunfield.

