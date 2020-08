You can help protect your family and home from #CaliforniaFires by removing the following within 30 feet of your home:

🌾 Dead plants, grass & weeds

🍂 Dead or dry leaves from yard, roof and rain gutters

🌳 Branches that hang over roof



