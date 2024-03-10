Los Oscars 2024 se celebran este domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, a partir de las 7 pm ET (4 pm PT), con el cómico Jimmy Kimmel como presentador de la ceremonia. Entre los favoritos para arrasar en la velada es la aclamada cinta “Oppenheimer” del director Christopher Nolan, que cuenta con un total de 13 nominaciones, seguido de “Pobres criaturas” (“Poor Things”) de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11, y a “Los asesinos de la luna de las flores” (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) de Martin Scorsese, con 10. “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig, también podría convertirse en una de la sorpresas de la noche por sus 8 nominaciones.
En lo que respecta a la competencia entre actores masculinos, tenemos a una gran constelación de estrellas como Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, Jeffrey Wright y Colman Domingo. De igual manera en la rama femenina con Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan y Annette Bening. Sigue los resultados de cada uno de los Premios de la Academia en vivo y en directo.
Lista de ganadores de los Oscars 2024 en vivo y en directo
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2024.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert de Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje
- The after
- Invincible
- Knight of fortune
- Red, white and blue
- The wonderful story of Henry Sugar
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor guion adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The hHoldovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past lives
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Mejor canción original
- The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)
- I’m just Ken (Barbie)
- It Mever Went Away (American Symphony)
- Wahzhazhe, A Song for My People (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor largometraje documental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To killa tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The ABC of book banning
- The barber of little rock
- Island in between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
Mejor película internacional
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- Society of the Snow (España)
- The Teacher’s Lounge (Alemania)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the flower moon
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor montaje
- Anatomy of a fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the flower moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- The creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The creator
- Godzilla minus one
- Guardians of the galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission impossible
- Napoleón
Mejor fotografía
- El conde
- Killers of the flower moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)
Mejor actriz
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the flower moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor director
- Justin Triet (Anatomy of a fall)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the flower moon)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The zone of interest)
Mejor película
- American fiction
- Anatomy of a fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The zone of interest (E)