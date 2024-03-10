Los Oscars 2024 se celebran este domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, a partir de las 7 pm ET (4 pm PT ), con el cómico Jimmy Kimmel como presentador de la ceremonia. Entre los favoritos para arrasar en la velada es la aclamada cinta “Oppenheimer” del director Christopher Nolan, que cuenta con un total de 13 nominaciones, seguido de “Pobres criaturas” (“Poor Things”) de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11, y a “Los asesinos de la luna de las flores” (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) de Martin Scorsese, con 10. “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig, también podría convertirse en una de la sorpresas de la noche por sus 8 nominaciones.

En lo que respecta a la competencia entre actores masculinos, tenemos a una gran constelación de estrellas como Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, Jeffrey Wright y Colman Domingo. De igual manera en la rama femenina con Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan y Annette Bening. Sigue los resultados de cada uno de los Premios de la Academia en vivo y en directo.

Lista de ganadores de los Oscars 2024 en vivo y en directo

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2024.

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert de Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleón

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Mejor cortometraje

The after

Invincible

Knight of fortune

Red, white and blue

The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Mejor cortometraje animado

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor guion adaptado

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Mejor guion original

Anatomy of a Fall

The hHoldovers

Maestro

May December

Past lives

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Mejor canción original

The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)

I’m just Ken (Barbie)

It Mever Went Away (American Symphony)

Wahzhazhe, A Song for My People (Killers of the Flower Moon)

What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Mejor banda sonora original

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor largometraje documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To killa tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental

The ABC of book banning

The barber of little rock

Island in between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Mejor película internacional

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Japón)

Society of the Snow (España)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Alemania)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the flower moon

Napoleón

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor montaje

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the flower moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor sonido

The creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

The creator

Godzilla minus one

Guardians of the galaxy Vol. 3

Mission impossible

Napoleón

Mejor fotografía

El conde

Killers of the flower moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)

Mejor actriz

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the flower moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor director

Justin Triet (Anatomy of a fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the flower moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The zone of interest)

Mejor película

American fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The zone of interest (E)

