Don’t postpone your wedding bc of #COVID19, live stream it instead!



🤵🏻 👰🏻

💍

🍬

🍷

💻



600k viewers participated in this livestream wedding of Liu Wenchao & Sun Hanxiao, while another 3 million people viewed the video version afterwards. 👩‍❤️‍👨 pic.twitter.com/C4iuV73z5d