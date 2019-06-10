Módulos Tomas de Canal

Polémica en redes sociales por 'influencers' que viajan a Chernobyl para tomarse fotos

La aclamada serie de HBO no solamente ha originado el aumento del turismo en la zona, sino también la llegada de jóvenes que posan en el mismo lugar en el que ocurrió la tragedia nuclear más grande de la historia

Influencers en Chernobyl
Algunos de ellos posan semidesnudos frente a los establecimientos que en el pasado fueron hospitales o escuelas. (Foto: Instagram | @khrystyna_bubniuk y @ben_goldsborough)

Influencers en Chernobyl
(Foto: Instagram | @juliabaessler)

Influencers en Chernobyl
(Foto: Instagram | @patricktaipei)

Influencers en Chernobyl
(Foto: Instagram | @nz.nik)

Influencers en Chernobyl
(Foto: Instagram | @khrystyna_bubniuk)

Influencers en Chernobyl
(Foto: Instagram | @ben_goldsborough)

"Chernobyl" es la aclamada serie de HBO que no solamente ha logrado críticas muy positivas, también ha cautivado a sus espectadores al punto de querer ir más allá y conocer de cerca la ciudad del desastre.

Lo anterior quedó comprobado cuando se dio a conocer que la miniserie ha impulsado el turismo en la zona en donde ocurrió el peor accidente nuclear de la historia; sin embargo, esto no fue lo único que trajo tras su éxito.

Y es que basta con hacer una rápida búsqueda en Instagram para comprobar que una considerable cantidad de 'influencers' ha viajado hasta Prípiat, ciudad ucraniana abandonada tras el accidente, para posar en el mismo lugar de la tragedia

Ya sea frente a las edificaciones abandonadas, junto a animales que deambulan por la zona o hasta semidesnudos, los jóvenes aprovechan su estadía para inmortalizar imágenes que, más que 'likes', vienen generando controversia entre los usuarios de Internet.

"No sé ustedes, pero yo piso un sitio así y no paro de llorar en días de la impresión", escribió un internauta. 

"Quitando la del columpio, los otros no están tocando nada y por tanto no hay tanto peligro. Se hacen visitas guiadas a la zona y después te hacen controles de radiación. Los triángulos amarillos es para avisar de zonas muy contaminadas. Tampoco está permitido tocar animales", observó otro.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

1986年車諾比核事故發生於此 ，彷彿時間都靜止了

Una publicación compartida de Patrick Tpe 派 (@patricktaipei) el

