Polémica en redes sociales por 'influencers' que viajan a Chernobyl para tomarse fotos

Mujer que sobrevivió al accidente de Chernobyl reaccionó así al ver la aclamada serie de HBO
"Chernobyl" es la aclamada serie de HBO que no solamente ha logrado críticas muy positivas, también ha cautivado a sus espectadores al punto de querer ir más allá y conocer de cerca la ciudad del desastre.
Lo anterior quedó comprobado cuando se dio a conocer que la miniserie ha impulsado el turismo en la zona en donde ocurrió el peor accidente nuclear de la historia; sin embargo, esto no fue lo único que trajo tras su éxito.
Y es que basta con hacer una rápida búsqueda en Instagram para comprobar que una considerable cantidad de 'influencers' ha viajado hasta Prípiat, ciudad ucraniana abandonada tras el accidente, para posar en el mismo lugar de la tragedia.
Babushkas of Chernobyl 👵🏼 A few days ago I had the pleasure to meet these gorgeous old ladies again ☺️ They are so called ‚self settlers‘, people who refused to leave their homes or returned the year following the nuclear disaster. Nowadays there are about 200 of them living in the exclusion zone. The self settlers are wonderful people, always preparing food for me and offering home made vodka you can feel the traditional way of life there. But life for them is incredibly hard. There is no water from the tap, the nearest hospital is very far away and the ‚supermarket bus‘ only comes twice a month.. everything we might take for granted is unimaginable for them. But why did they decide to live in a contaminated area? Radiation is invisible. You can’t see, smell or taste it. The women living in the exclusion zone are unaware of the risks, they just can’t imagine an ‚invisible enemy‘. So they stayed or returned to their homes. The ladies I visited are healthy and they wouldn’t want to live elsewhere than their motherland. This is their home and this is where they want to stay for the rest of their lives #chernobyl #exclusionzone #selfsettlers #nucleardisaster
Ya sea frente a las edificaciones abandonadas, junto a animales que deambulan por la zona o hasta semidesnudos, los jóvenes aprovechan su estadía para inmortalizar imágenes que, más que 'likes', vienen generando controversia entre los usuarios de Internet.
si buscáis las fotos por ubicación Chernobyl en Instagram os podéis encontrar este tipo de cosas pic.twitter.com/uxGF0jiOyp— lettipop (@lettipop) 6 de junio de 2019
"No sé ustedes, pero yo piso un sitio así y no paro de llorar en días de la impresión", escribió un internauta.
"Quitando la del columpio, los otros no están tocando nada y por tanto no hay tanto peligro. Se hacen visitas guiadas a la zona y después te hacen controles de radiación. Los triángulos amarillos es para avisar de zonas muy contaminadas. Tampoco está permitido tocar animales", observó otro.
Прип‘ять. Наймолодше місто Радянського Союзу. Місто-мрія. Два роки роботи - і в тебе квартира в новобудові. Не у якійсь там хрущовці, а сучасна, з заскленим балконом! А поряд річка, великий магазин, схожий на західні супермаркети, будинок культури, ресторани, кінотеатр, басейн, а для дітей - велика школа та дитсадок... До того ж зарплати хороші, а ще можна путівку в санаторій отримати, бо ти ж на атомній станції працюєш, а це почесно! Але... Трохи брехні + одна помилка - і ця казка лишилася десь в минулому. Нині там, де раніше ступали люди, - господарює природа. Прип‘ять перетворилася з казки в жах, а Чорнобиль став вироком тоталітарному режиму.