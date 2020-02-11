“Dance Monkey” es uno de los temas más escuchados del momento. Eso es innegable. Por ello, en las redes sociales han aparecido diversos covers hechos por entusiastas. Uno de los más peculiares, y de paso graciosos, fue publicado en TikTok .

El usuario @napkinsmusic subió a su cuenta un video que muestra cómo hace una parodia de la mencionada canción usando una toalla y mucho ingenio al momento de la edición.

El clip, que dura menos de un minuto, ya acumula más de 38.000 likes y unas 170 respuestas. Varios seguidores de la aplicación, cuyo crecimiento entre los jóvenes ha sido notorio en los últimos meses, señalaron que el material les hizo reír.

"Jajaja es una de las mejores adaptaciones que he visto", "Debería hacer la canción completa" y "Es una de las cosas que hacen grande a TikTok", fueron algunos de los comentarios.

El video de “Dance Monkey”, tema de Tones and I, tiene más de 661 millones de reproducciones en YouTube. Aquí te dejamos su letra.

DANCE MONKEY

They say oh my god I see the way you shine

Take your hands my dear and place them both in mine

You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ohhh I

See you see you seen you every time

and oh my I, I like you style

You, you make me make me make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time





So they say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me

Oh oh oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me

Eh eh eh

And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again





I said

Oh my god I see you walking by

Take my hands my dear and look me in my eyes

Just like a monkey I’ve been dancing my whole life

But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Ooh I

See you see you seen you every time

And oh my I, I like your style

You, you make me make me make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time





So they say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me

Oh oh oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me

Eh eh eh

And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me

Eh eh eh

And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again





