Los Oscars 2023, el mayor evento del cine del planeta, se celebran en la noche de este domingo 12 de marzo con una gran expectativa por el actor Brendan Fraser, nominado a “Mejor Actor” por su papel en “The Whale”. La ceremonia de entrega de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood iniciarán desde las 8:00 p. m. ET/ 5:00 p. m. PT en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. La alfombra roja (red carpet) empezará 1 hora y media antes de la gala.

Sigue el MINUTO a MINUTO de los Premios Óscar 2023

Última hora de las noticias de los Premios Óscar 2023 en vivo, online y en directo: minuto a minuto.

La edición número 95 de los Premios Óscar tendrá la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel como sucesor de Chris Rock luego de la bofetada que recibió de Will Smith en el 2022. La gran favorita de la velada del séptimo arte es “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“Todo a la vez en todas partes”) con 11 nominaciones incluyendo “Mejor Película”.





Horarios de los Oscars 2023 en Estados Unidos, México, Sudamérica, Centroamérica y España

Consulta el horario de tu país para ver los Premios Óscar 2023:

Argentina - 22:00 horas

Bolivia - 21:00 horas

Brasil (Brasilia) - 22:00 horas

Chile - 22:00 horas

Colombia - 20:00 horas

Costa Rica - 19:00 horas

Cuba - 21:00 horas

Ecuador - 20:00 horas

Estados Unidos (Washington D.C. y Miami) - 20:00 horas

Estados Unidos (Los Ángeles) - 17:00 horas

México (Ciudad de México) - 19:00 horas

Panamá - 20:00 horas

Paraguay - 22:00 horas

Perú - 20:00 horas

Puerto Rico - 21:00 horas

Uruguay - 22:00 horas

Venezuela - 21:00 horas

España - 02:00 horas (01:00 horas en las islas Canarias) del 13 de marzo.

Francia - 02:00 horas del 13 de marzo.

Alemania - 02:00 horas del 13 de marzo.

Italia - 02:00 horas del 13 de marzo.

Reino Unido - 01:00 horas del 13 de marzo.

Dónde ver transmisión de los Oscars 2023 en los países del mundo

La transmisión oficial de los Premios Óscar 2023 en los Estados Unidos estarán a cargo de la cadena ABC a través de su señal abierta y las plataformas Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV y ABC app. En México, se tendrá la cobertura especial de Azteca 7, TNT, TNT Series y HBO Max. Asimismo, los países de Sudamérica y Centroamérica podrán ver la ceremonia vía TNT, TNT Series y HBO Max. (En Chile se transmite vía CNN Chile). Finalmente, Movistar Eventos y Movistar Plus lo televisan para España.

Argentina - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Bolivia - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Brasil (Brasilia) - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Chile - CNN Chile, TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Colombia - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Costa Rica - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Cuba - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Ecuador - TNT y TNT Series

Estados Unidos - ABC, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV y ABC app

México - Azteca 7, HBO Max

Panamá - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Paraguay - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Perú - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Puerto Rico - TNT y TNT Series

Uruguay - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

Venezuela - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series

España - Movistar Estrenos y Movistar Plus

¿Dónde se celebran los Premios Óscar 2023?

Los Oscars 2023 se celebrarán este domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

¿Cuáles son las películas con más nominaciones en los Oscars 2023?

Esta es la lista oficial de las películas con mayor cantidad de nominaciones en los Oscars 2023.

Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo: 11 nominaciones

Los Espíritus de la Isla: 9 nominaciones

Sin Novedad en el Frente: 9 nominaciones

Elvis: 8 nominaciones

Los Fabelman: 7 nominaciones

Tár: 6 nominaciones

Top Gun: Maverick: 6 nominaciones

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 5 nominaciones

Avatar: El sentido del Agua: 4 nominaciones

The Batman: 3 nominaciones

Tha Whale: 3 nominaciones

El Triángulo de la Tristeza: 3 nominaciones

Babylon: 3 nominaciones

Living: 2 nominaciones

Ellas Hablan: 2 nominaciones

Lista de nominados, candidatos y favoritos a los Premios Oscar 2023

Mejor Película

Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron y Jon Landau

The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick y Schuyler Weiss

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang

The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner

Sin novedad en el frente – Malte Grunert

TÁR – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert

Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer

Triangle of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff y Philippe Bober

Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – TÁR

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Mejor actor

Austin Butler – Elvis como Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin como Pádraic Súilleabháin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale como Charlie

Paul Mescal – Aftersun como Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy – Living como Sr. Williams

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett – TÁR como Linda “Lydia Tár” Tarr

Ana de Armas – Blonde como Marilyn Monroe

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie como Leslie Rowlands

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans como Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Quan Wang

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin como Colm Doherty

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway como James Aucoin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans como Boris Schildkraut

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin como Dominic Kearney

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever como Ramonda

Hong Chau – The Whale como Liz

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin como Siobhán Súilleabháin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Joy Wang

Mejor guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner

TÁR – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Mejor guion adaptado

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson; basado en la película Knives Out de 2019

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro; basado en la película japonesa de 1952 Vivir (Ikiru) dirigida por Akira Kurosawa, que a su vez se inspiró en la novela rusa La muerte de Iván Ilich escrita por León Tolstoi en 1886

Sin novedad en el frente – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell; basado en la novela homónima escrita por Erich Maria Remarque en 1929

Top Gun: Maverick – Guion de Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie; Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marksba; basado en la película Top Gun de 1986

Women Talking – Sarah Polley; basado en la novela homónima escrita por Miriam Toews en 2018

Mejor película animada

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey

Pinocho de Guillero del Toro – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford y Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams y Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi y Lindsey Collin

Mejor película internacional

Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania) – Edward Berger

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – Santiago Mitre

Close (Bélgica) – Lukas Dhont

EO (Polonia) – Jerzy Skolimowski

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda) – Colm Bairéad

Mejor largometraje documental

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann y Teddy Leifer

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin y Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris y Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont y Monica Hellström

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller y Shane Boris

Mejor cortometraje documental

The Elephant Whispers – Kartiki Gonsalves y Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva y Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue y Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones

Mejor cortometraje

An Irish Goodbay – Tom Berkeley y Ross White

Ivalu – Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher y Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten y Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad

Mejor cortometraje animado

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse – Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it – Lachlan Pendragon

Mejor banda sonora original

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Sin novedad en el frente – Volker Bertelmann

Mejor canción original

“Applause” de Tell It Like a Woman – Letra y música: Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick – Letra y música: Lady Gaga y BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Letra: Tems y Ryan Cooglery; Música: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR – Letra: Chandrabose; Música: M.M. Keeravaani

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once – Letra: Ryan Lott y David Byrne; Música: Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski

Mejor sonido

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller

Sin novedad en el frente – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor

Mejor fotografía

Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Sin novedad en el frente – James Friend

TÁR – Florian Hoffmeister

Mejor diseño de producción

Avatar: The Way of Water – Diseño de Producción: Dylan Cole y Ben Procter; Decorados: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Diseño de Producción: Florencia Martin; Decorados: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Diseño de Producción: Catherine Martin y Karen Murphy; Decorados: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Diseño de Producción: Rick Carter; Decorados: Karen O’Hara

Sin novedad en el frente – Diseño de Producción: Christian M. Goldbeck; Decorados: Ernestine Hipper

Mejor montaje

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa y Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

TÁR – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend y Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird y Aldo Signoretti

Sin novedad en el frente – Heike Merker y Linda Eisenhamerová

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Anne Marie Bradley

Mejores efectos visuales

Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick

Sin novedad en el frente – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher



