Los Oscars 2023, el mayor evento del cine del planeta, se celebran en la noche de este domingo 12 de marzo con una gran expectativa por el actor Brendan Fraser, nominado a “Mejor Actor” por su papel en “The Whale”. La ceremonia de entrega de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood iniciarán desde las 8:00 p. m. ET/ 5:00 p. m. PT en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. La alfombra roja (red carpet) empezará 1 hora y media antes de la gala.
La edición número 95 de los Premios Óscar tendrá la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel como sucesor de Chris Rock luego de la bofetada que recibió de Will Smith en el 2022. La gran favorita de la velada del séptimo arte es “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“Todo a la vez en todas partes”) con 11 nominaciones incluyendo “Mejor Película”.
Horarios de los Oscars 2023 en Estados Unidos, México, Sudamérica, Centroamérica y España
Consulta el horario de tu país para ver los Premios Óscar 2023:
- Argentina - 22:00 horas
- Bolivia - 21:00 horas
- Brasil (Brasilia) - 22:00 horas
- Chile - 22:00 horas
- Colombia - 20:00 horas
- Costa Rica - 19:00 horas
- Cuba - 21:00 horas
- Ecuador - 20:00 horas
- Estados Unidos (Washington D.C. y Miami) - 20:00 horas
- Estados Unidos (Los Ángeles) - 17:00 horas
- México (Ciudad de México) - 19:00 horas
- Panamá - 20:00 horas
- Paraguay - 22:00 horas
- Perú - 20:00 horas
- Puerto Rico - 21:00 horas
- Uruguay - 22:00 horas
- Venezuela - 21:00 horas
- España - 02:00 horas (01:00 horas en las islas Canarias) del 13 de marzo.
- Francia - 02:00 horas del 13 de marzo.
- Alemania - 02:00 horas del 13 de marzo.
- Italia - 02:00 horas del 13 de marzo.
- Reino Unido - 01:00 horas del 13 de marzo.
Dónde ver transmisión de los Oscars 2023 en los países del mundo
La transmisión oficial de los Premios Óscar 2023 en los Estados Unidos estarán a cargo de la cadena ABC a través de su señal abierta y las plataformas Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV y ABC app. En México, se tendrá la cobertura especial de Azteca 7, TNT, TNT Series y HBO Max. Asimismo, los países de Sudamérica y Centroamérica podrán ver la ceremonia vía TNT, TNT Series y HBO Max. (En Chile se transmite vía CNN Chile). Finalmente, Movistar Eventos y Movistar Plus lo televisan para España.
- Argentina - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Bolivia - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Brasil (Brasilia) - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Chile - CNN Chile, TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Colombia - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Costa Rica - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Cuba - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Ecuador - TNT y TNT Series
- Estados Unidos - ABC, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV y ABC app
- México - Azteca 7, HBO Max
- Panamá - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Paraguay - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Perú - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Puerto Rico - TNT y TNT Series
- Uruguay - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- Venezuela - TNT, HBO Max y TNT Series
- España - Movistar Estrenos y Movistar Plus
¿Dónde se celebran los Premios Óscar 2023?
Los Oscars 2023 se celebrarán este domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
¿Cuáles son las películas con más nominaciones en los Oscars 2023?
Esta es la lista oficial de las películas con mayor cantidad de nominaciones en los Oscars 2023.
- Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo: 11 nominaciones
- Los Espíritus de la Isla: 9 nominaciones
- Sin Novedad en el Frente: 9 nominaciones
- Elvis: 8 nominaciones
- Los Fabelman: 7 nominaciones
- Tár: 6 nominaciones
- Top Gun: Maverick: 6 nominaciones
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 5 nominaciones
- Avatar: El sentido del Agua: 4 nominaciones
- The Batman: 3 nominaciones
- Tha Whale: 3 nominaciones
- El Triángulo de la Tristeza: 3 nominaciones
- Babylon: 3 nominaciones
- Living: 2 nominaciones
- Ellas Hablan: 2 nominaciones
Lista de nominados, candidatos y favoritos a los Premios Oscar 2023
Mejor Película
- Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron y Jon Landau
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh
- Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick y Schuyler Weiss
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang
- The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner
- Sin novedad en el frente – Malte Grunert
- TÁR – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert
- Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer
- Triangle of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff y Philippe Bober
- Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand
Mejor Director
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – TÁR
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis como Elvis Presley
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin como Pádraic Súilleabháin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale como Charlie
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun como Calum Paterson
- Bill Nighy – Living como Sr. Williams
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – TÁR como Linda “Lydia Tár” Tarr
- Ana de Armas – Blonde como Marilyn Monroe
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie como Leslie Rowlands
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans como Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Quan Wang
Mejor actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin como Colm Doherty
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway como James Aucoin
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans como Boris Schildkraut
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin como Dominic Kearney
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever como Ramonda
- Hong Chau – The Whale como Liz
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin como Siobhán Súilleabháin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Joy Wang
Mejor guion original
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner
- TÁR – Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Mejor guion adaptado
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson; basado en la película Knives Out de 2019
- Living – Kazuo Ishiguro; basado en la película japonesa de 1952 Vivir (Ikiru) dirigida por Akira Kurosawa, que a su vez se inspiró en la novela rusa La muerte de Iván Ilich escrita por León Tolstoi en 1886
- Sin novedad en el frente – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell; basado en la novela homónima escrita por Erich Maria Remarque en 1929
- Top Gun: Maverick – Guion de Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie; Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marksba; basado en la película Top Gun de 1986
- Women Talking – Sarah Polley; basado en la novela homónima escrita por Miriam Toews en 2018
Mejor película animada
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey
- Pinocho de Guillero del Toro – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford y Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams y Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi y Lindsey Collin
Mejor película internacional
- Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania) – Edward Berger
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – Santiago Mitre
- Close (Bélgica) – Lukas Dhont
- EO (Polonia) – Jerzy Skolimowski
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda) – Colm Bairéad
Mejor largometraje documental
- All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann y Teddy Leifer
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin y Yoni Golijov
- Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris y Ina Fichman
- A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont y Monica Hellström
- Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller y Shane Boris
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The Elephant Whispers – Kartiki Gonsalves y Guneet Monga
- Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva y Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue y Beth Levison
- Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones
Mejor cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbay – Tom Berkeley y Ross White
- Ivalu – Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher y Alfonso Cuarón
- Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten y Gaute Lid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad
Mejor cortometraje animado
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse – Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud
- The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby
- Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano
- My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it – Lachlan Pendragon
Mejor banda sonora original
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
- Sin novedad en el frente – Volker Bertelmann
Mejor canción original
- “Applause” de Tell It Like a Woman – Letra y música: Diane Warren
- “Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick – Letra y música: Lady Gaga y BloodPop
- “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Letra: Tems y Ryan Cooglery; Música: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Göransson
- “Naatu Naatu” de RRR – Letra: Chandrabose; Música: M.M. Keeravaani
- “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once – Letra: Ryan Lott y David Byrne; Música: Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski
Mejor sonido
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges
- The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson
- Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller
- Sin novedad en el frente – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte
- Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor
Mejor fotografía
- Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades – Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Sin novedad en el frente – James Friend
- TÁR – Florian Hoffmeister
Mejor diseño de producción
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Diseño de Producción: Dylan Cole y Ben Procter; Decorados: Vanessa Cole
- Babylon – Diseño de Producción: Florencia Martin; Decorados: Anthony Carlino
- Elvis – Diseño de Producción: Catherine Martin y Karen Murphy; Decorados: Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans – Diseño de Producción: Rick Carter; Decorados: Karen O’Hara
- Sin novedad en el frente – Diseño de Producción: Christian M. Goldbeck; Decorados: Ernestine Hipper
Mejor montaje
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis – Matt Villa y Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
- TÁR – Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend y Joel Harlow
- Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird y Aldo Signoretti
- Sin novedad en el frente – Heike Merker y Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Anne Marie Bradley
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett
- The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick
- Sin novedad en el frente – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher
La categoría de mejor película este año revela un panorama heterogéneo en el que conviven filmes de gran presupuesto (“Avatar”), éxitos “indies” (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), películas de directores de culto (“The Fabelmans”) y producciones de autor disponibles en plataformas (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).