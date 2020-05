View this post on Instagram

One of my favorite pictures of Nick from our honeymoon in Italy! We had some great news this morning. Nick is starting to follow commands and doing simple tracking!!!!! He is very weak so even just opening his eyes is a struggle, but it is happening. He is starting to wake up!! We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!! #wakeupnick #youcandoit #coderocky