Los premios Grammy 2024 son los importantes reconocimientos que entrega la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos para celebrar las mejores composiciones y artistas del periodo comprendido entre el 1 de octubre de 2022 y el 15 de septiembre de 2023. Así, podríamos decir que es la premiación más relevante de la industria de la música y, por lo tanto, ha entusiasmado a miles de fans alrededor del mundo. ¿Ya conoces a las estrellas que compiten en la ceremonia? Pues, en esta nota, te presento la lista completa de nominados a los Grammys 2024.
Vale precisar que la 66.ª edición de los premios Grammy está programada para llevarse a cabo el domingo 4 de febrero del 2024, exactamente en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles.
En Latinoamérica, la transmisión se realizará a través de HBO Max y el canal TNT; mientras que, en Estados Unidos, podrá verse vía CBS y Paramount+.
Debes tener en cuenta que el anfitrión de la gala será Trevor Noah. Además, la artista con más nominaciones es SZA (9), seguida de Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers y Serban Ghenea, con siete menciones cada una.
LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS GRAMMYS 2024
1. Album of the Year (Álbum del año)
- “World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste
- “The Record” – Boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monáe
- “Guts” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights” – Taylor Swift
- “SOS” – SZA
2. Record of the Year (Grabación del año)
- “Worship” – Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough” – Boygenius
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
3. Song of the Year (Canción del año)
- “A&W” - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero” - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly” - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
- “Vampire” - Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
4. Best New Artist (Mejor nuevo artista)
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
5. Productor del año (música no clásica)
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
6. Compositor del año (música no clásica)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
7. Interpretación pop en solitario
- “Flowers” de Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red” de Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish
- “Vampire” de Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” de Taylor Swift
8. Interpretación pop en dúo o grupo
- “Thousand Miles” de Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace” de Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone” de Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- “Karma” de Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine” de SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
9. Álbum pop
- “Chemistry” de Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation” de Miley Cyrus
- “Guts” de Olivia Rodrigo
- “-” (Subtract) de Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights” de Taylor Swift
10. Grabación de dance/electrónica
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” de Aphex Twin
- “Loading” de James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before” de Disclosure
- “Strong” de Romy y Fred Again
- “Rumble” de Skrillex, Fred Again y Flowdan
11. Grabación de pop dance
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” de David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- “Miracle” de Calvin Harris y Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam” de Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million” de Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
- “Rush” de Troye Sivan
12. Álbum de electrónica o dance
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven” de James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling” de The Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)” de Fred Again
- “Kx5″ de Kx5
- “Quest for Fire” de Skrillex
13. Interpretación de rock
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes” de Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than a Love Song” de Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough” de Boygenius
- “Rescued” de Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna” de Metallica
14. Interpretación de metal
- “Bad Man” de Disturbed
- “Phantom of the Opera” de Ghost
- “72 Seasons” de Metallica
- “Hive Mind” de Slipknot
- “Jaded” de Spiritbox
15. Canción de rock
- “Angry”, compuesta por Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”, compuesta por Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
- “Emotion Sickness”, compuesta por Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen
- “Not Strong Enough”, compuesta por Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus
- “Rescued”, compuesta por Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear
16. Álbum de rock
- “But Here We Are” de Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher” de Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons” de Metallica
- “This Is Why” de Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…” de Queens of the Stone Age
17. Interpretación de música alternativa
- “Belinda Says” de Alvvays
- “Body Paint” de Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It” de Boygenius
- “A&W” de Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why” de Paramore
18. Álbum de música alternativa
- “The Car” de Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record” de Boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” de Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island” de Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying” de PJ Harvey
19. Intérpretación de R&B
- “Summer Too Hot” de Chris Brown
- “Back to Love” de Robert Glasper feat. SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU” de Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel” de Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill” de SZA
20. Interpretación de R&B tradicional
- “Simple” de Babyface feat. Coco Jones
- “Lucky” de Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood” de Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét
- “Good Morning” de PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
- “Love Language” de SZA
21. Canción de R&B
- “Angel”, compuesta por Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster y Coleridge Tillman
- “Back to Love”, compuesta por Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper y Alexandra Isley
- “ICU”, compuesta por Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba y Roy Keisha Rockette
- “On My Mama”, compuesta por Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre y Charles Williams
- “Snooze”, compuesta por Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe y Leon Thomas
22. Álbum de R&B progresivo
- “Since I Have a Lover” de 6lack
- “The Love Album: Off the Grid” de Diddy
- “Nova” de Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy
- “The Age of Pleasure” de Janelle Monáe
- “SOS” de SZA
23. Álbum de R&B
- “Girls Night Out” de Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” de Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion” de Emily King
- “Jaguar II” de Victoria Monét
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP” de Summer Walker
24. Interpretación de rap
- “The Hillbillies” de Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter” de Black Thought
- “Rich Flex” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers” de Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players” de Coi Leray
25. Interpretación de rap melódico
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World” de Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention” de Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life” de Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low” de SZA
26. Canción de rap
- “Attention”, compuesta por Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini y Ari Starace
- “Barbie World”, compuesta por Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj
- “Just Wanna Rock”, compuesta por Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods y Javier Mercado
- “Rich Flex”, compuesta por Brytavious Chambers, Isaac Zac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael Finatik Mule y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
- “Scientists & Engineers”, compuesta por Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore y Dion Wilson
27. Álbum de rap
- “Her Loss” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “Michael” de Killer Mike
- “Heroes & Villains” de Metro Boomin
- “King’s Disease III” de Nas
- “Utopia” de Travis Scott
28. Álbum de poesía hablada
- “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited” de Queen Sheba
- “For Your Consideration’24 – The Album” de Prentice Powell y Shawn William
- “Grocery Shopping With My Mother” de Kevin Powell
- “The Light Inside” de J. Ivy
- “When The Poems Do What They Do” de Aja Monet
29. Interpretación de jazz
- «Movement 18′ (Heroes)» – Jon Batiste
- «Basquiat» – Lakecia Benjamin
- «Vulnerable (Live)» – Adam Blackstone ft. The Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté
- «But Not For Me» – Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- «Tight» – Samara Joy
30. Álbum vocal de jazz
- For Ella 2 - Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- Alive at the Village Vanguard – Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- Lean In – Gretchen Parlato y Lionel Loueke
- Mélusine – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- How Love Begins – Nicole Zuraitis
31. Álbum instrumental de jazz
- The Source – Kenny Barron
- Phoenix – Lakecia Benjamin
- Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn – Adam Blackstone
- The Winds of Change – Billy Childs
- Dream Box – Pat Metheny
32. Álbum conjunto de jazz
- The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo – ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent y Emilio Solla
- Dynamic Maximum Tension – Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
- Basie Swings The Blues – The Count Basie Orchestra dirigidos por Scotty Barnhart
- Olympians – Vince Mendoza y Metropole Orkest
- The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions – Mingus Big Band
33. Álbum de jazz latino
- Quietude – Eliane Elias
- My Heart Speaks – Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- Vox Humana – Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- Cometa – Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
- El arte del bolero vol. 2 – Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
34. Álbum de jazz alternativo
- Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter y SuperBlue
- Live At The Piano – Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
35. Álbum vocal de pop tradicional
- To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim – Liz Callaway
- Pieces Of Treasure – Rickie Lee Jones
- Bewitched – Laufey
- Holidays Around The World – Pentatonix
- Only The Strong Survive – Bruce Springsteen
- Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 – Varios artistas
36. Álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- As We Speak – Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
- On Becoming – House Of Waters
- Jazz Hands – Bob James
- The Layers – Julian Lage
- All One – Ben Wendel
37. Álbum de teatro musical
- Kimberly Akimbo – Elenco original de Broadway
- Parade – Elenco de Broadway de 2023
- Shucked – Elenco original de Broadway
- Some Like It Hot – Elenco original de Broadway
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street – Elenco de Broadway de 2023
38. Interpretación solista de country
- «In Your Love» – Tyler Childers
- «Buried» – Brandy Clark
- «Fast Car» – Luke Combs
- «The Last Thing on My Mind» – Dolly Parton
- «White Horse» – Chris Stapleton
39. Interpretación de country, dúo o grupo
- «High Note» – Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings
- «I Remember Everything» – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- «Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)» – Vince Gill ft. Paul Franklin
- «Save Me» – Jelly Roll con Lainey Wilson
- «We Don’t Figure Anymore» – Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton
40. Canción de country
- «Buried» – Brandy Clark
- «I Remember Everything» – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- «In Your Love» – Tyler Childers
- «Last Night» – Morgan Wallen
- «White Horse» – Chris Stapleton
41. Álbum country
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
42. Interpretación de raíces americanas
- «Butterfly» – Jon Batiste
- «Heaven Help Us All» – The Blind Boys of Alabama
- «Inventing the Wheel» – Madison Cunningham
- «You Louisiana Man» – Rhiannon Giddens
- «Eve Was Black» – Allison Russell
43. Interpretación de americana
- «Friendship» – The Blind Boys of Alabama
- «Help Me Make It Through the Night» – Tyler Childers
- «Dear Insecurity» – Brandi Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
- «King of Oklahoma» – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- «The Returner» – Allison Russell
44. Canción de raíces americanas
- «Blank Page» – The War And Treaty
- «California Sober» – Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson
- «Cast Iron Skillet» – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- «Dear Insecurity» – Brandi Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
- «The Returner» – Allison Russell
45. Álbum de americana
- Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
- The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell
- You’re The One – Rhiannon Giddens
- Weathervanes – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- The Returner – Allison Russell
46. Álbum de bluegrass
- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford – Sam Bush
- Lovin’ Of The Game – Michael Cleveland
- Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
- Bluegrass – Willie Nelson
- Me/And/Dad – Billy Strings
- City Of Gold – Molly Tuttle y Golden Highway
47. Álbum de blues tradicional
- Ridin’ – Eric Bibb
- The Soul Side Of Sipp – Mr. Sipp
- Life Don’t Miss Nobody – Tracy Nelson
- Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge – John Primer
- All My Love For You – Bobby Rush
48. Álbum de blues contemporáneo
- Death Wish Blues – Samantha Fish y Jesse Dayton
- Healing Time – Ruthie Foster
- Live In London – Christone «Kingfish» Ingram
- Blood Harmony – Larkin Poe
- LaVette! – Bettye LaVette
49. Álbum de folk
- Traveling Wildfire – Dom Flemons
- I Only See The Moon – The Milk Carton Kids
- Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] – Joni Mitchell
- Celebrants – Nickel Creek
- Jubilee – Old Crow Medicine Show
- Seven Psalms – Paul Simon
- Folkocracy – Rufus Wainwright
50. Álbum de raíces regionales
- New Beginnings – Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. y The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
- Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Dwayne Dopsie y The Zydeco Hellraisers
- Live: Orpheum Theater Nola – Lost Bayou Ramblers y Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- Made In New Orleans – New Breed Brass Band
- Too Much To Hold – New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- Live At The Maple Leaf – The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
51. Canción/interpretación de góspel
- «God is Good» – Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard
- «Feel Alright (Blessed)» – Erica Campbell
- «Lord Do It For Me (Live)» – Zacardi Cortez
- «God Is» – Melvin Crispel III
- «All Things» – Kirk Franklin
52. Canción/interpretación de música cristiana contemporánea
- «Believe» – Blessing Offor
- «Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]» – Cody Carnes
- «Thank God I Do» – Lauren Daigle
- «Your Power» – Lecrae ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- «God Problems» – Maverick City Music
53. Álbum de góspel
- I Love You – Erica Campbell
- Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music
- My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
- All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett
54. Álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- My Tribe – Blessing Offor
- Emanuel – Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
- Church Clothes 4 – Lecrae
- I Believe – Phil Wickham
55. Álbum de raíces góspel
- Tribute To The King – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- Echoes Of The South – Blind Boys Of Alabama
- Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman
- Meet Me At The Cross – Brian Free y Assurance
- Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light – Gaither Vocal Band
56. Álbum de pop latino
- “La cuarta hoja” de Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans Vol. 1″ de AleMor
- “A ciegas” de Paula Arenas
- “La nieta” de Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan” de Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1)” de Gaby Moreno
57. Álbum de música urbana
- “Saturno” de Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana será bonito” de Karol G
- “Data” de Tainy
58. Álbum de rock latino o alternativo
- “Martínez” de Cabra
- “Leche de tigre” de Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida cotidiana” de Juanes
- “De todas las flores” de Natalia Lafourcade
- “EADDA9223″ de Fito Páez
59. Álbum de música mexicana (incluye tejano)
- Bordado a mano – Ana Bárbara
- La sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor como en las películas de antes – Lupita Infante
- Génesis – Peso Pluma
60. Álbum tropical latino
- “Voy a ti” – Luis Figueroa
- “Niche sinfónica” – Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- “Vida” – Omara Portuondo
- “Mimy & Tony” – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar
- “Escalona nunca se había grabado así” – Carlos Vives
61. Interpretación de música global
- «Shadow Forces» – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
- «Alone» – Burna Boy
- «Feel» – Davido
- «Milagro y Disastre» – Silvana Estrada
- «Abundance In Millets» – Falu y Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi)
- «Pashto» – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
- «Todo Colores» – Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk y Tank And The Bangas
62. Interpretación de música africana
- «Amapiano» – Asake y Olamide
- «City Boys» – Burna Boy
- «Unavailable» – Davido ft. Musa Keys
- «Rush» – Ayra Starr
- «Water» – Tyla
63. Álbum de música global
- Epifanías – Susana Baca
- History – Bokanté
- I Told Them... – Burna Boy
- Timeless – Davido
- This Moment – Shakti
64. Álbum de reggae
- Born For Greatness – Buju Banton
- Simma – Beenie Man
- Cali Roots Riddim 2023 – Collie Buddz
- No Destroyer – Burning Spear
- Colors Of Royal – Julian Marley y Antaeus
65. Álbum de new age, ambient o chant
- Aquamarine – Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- Moments Of Beauty – Omar Akram
- Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) – Ólafur Arnalds
- Ocean Dreaming Ocean – David Darling y Hans Christian
- So She Howls – Carla Patullo ft. Tonality y The Scorchio Quartet
66. Álbum de música infantil
- Ahhhhh! – Andrew y Polly
- Ancestars – Pierce Freelon y Nnenna Freelon
- Hip Hope For Kids! – DJ Willy Wow!
- Taste The Sky – Uncle Jumbo
- We Grow Together Preschool Songs – 123 Andrés
67. Álbum de comedia
- I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah
- I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes
- Selective Outrage – Chris Rock
- Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman
- What’s In A Name? – Dave Chappelle
68. Grabación de audiolibro, narración o storytelling
- Big Tree – Meryl Streep
- Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonde – William Shatner
- The Creative Act: A Way Of Being – Rick Rubin
- It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism – Bernie Sanders
- The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times – Michelle Obama
69. Recopilación de banda sonora para película, televisión u otro medio visual
- “Aurora” de Daisy Jones & the Six
- “Barbie the Album”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
70. Álbum de banda sonora para medio visual
- “The Fabelmans” de John Williams
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” de John Williams
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” de Ludwig Göransson
- “Oppenheimer” de Ludwig Göransson
- “Barbie” de Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
71. Canción escrita para medios visuales
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
- “Dance the Night” de “Barbie” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Barbie World” de “Barbie” - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua)
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie” - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)
72. Banda sonora instrumental para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner, compositora
- God of War: Ragnarök – Bear McCreary, compositor
- Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy y Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, compositores
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton y Gordy Haab, compositores
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Jess Serro, Tripod y Austin Wintory, compositores
73. Video musical
- «I’m Only Sleeping» – The Beatles
- «In Your Love» – Tyler Childers
- «What Was I Made For?» – Billie Eilish
- «Count Me Out» – Kendrick Lamar
- «Rush» – Troye Sivan
74. Película musical
- Moonage Dream – David Bowie
- How I’m Feeling Now – Lewis Capaldi
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour – Kendrick Lamar
- I Am Everything – Little Richard
- Dear Mama – Tupac Shakur
75. Empaque de grabación
- The Art of Forgetting – Caroline Rose
- Cadenza 21′ – Ensemble Cadenza 21′
- Electrophonic Chronic – The Arcs
- Gravity Falls – Brad Breeck
- Migration – Leaf Yeh
- Stumpwork – Dry Cleaning
76. Empaque en caja de edición especial limitada
- The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel – Neutral Milk Hotel
- For The Birds: The Birdsong Project – Varios artistas
- Gieo – Ngot
- Inside: Deluxe Box Set – Bo Burnham
- Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition – Lou Reed
77. Notas de álbum
- Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) – John Coltrane y Eric Dolphy
- I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn – Howdy Glenn
- Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions – Iftin Band
- Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 – Varios artistas
- Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos – Varios artistas
78. Álbum histórico
- Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 – Bob Dylan
- The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 – Varios artistas
- Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 – Varios artistas
- Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition – Lou Reed
- Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos – Varios artistas
79. Mejor ingeniería de álbum, no clásico
- Desire, I Want To Turn Into You – Caroline Polachek
- History – Bokanté
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
- Multitudes – Feist
- The Record – Boygenius
80. Ingeniería de álbum, clásico
- The Blue Hour – Shara Nova y A Far Cry
- Contemporary American Composers – Riccardo Muti y Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- Fandango – Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo y Los Angeles Philharmonic
- Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor – Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis y A Far Cry
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces – Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
81. Productor del año, clásico
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Brian Pidgeon
82. Grabación remix
- «Alien Love Call» – BadBadNotGood
- «New Gold» – Dom Dolla
- «Reviver» – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- «Wagging Tongue» – Wet Leg
- «Workin’ Hard» – Terry Hunter
83. Álbum de audio inmersivo
- Act 3 – Ryan Ulyate
- Blue Clear Sky – George Strait
- The Diary of Alicia Keys – Alicia Keys
- God of War: Ragnarök – Bear McCreary
- Silence Between Songs – Madison Beer
84. Composición instrumental
- «Amerikkan Skin» – Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis
- «Can You Hear The Music» – Ludwig Göransson
- «Cutey And The Dragon» – Quartet San Francisco ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- «Helena’s Theme» – John Williams
- «Motion» – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
85. Arreglo, instrumental o a cappella
- «Angels We Have Heard On High» – Just 6
- «Can You Hear The Music» – Ludwig Göransson
- «Folsom Prison Blues» – The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel
- «I Remember Mingus» – Hilario Duran and his Latin Jazz Big Band ft. Paquito D’Rivera
- «Paint It Black» – Wednesday Addams
86. Arreglo, instrumentos y vocales
- «April In Paris» – Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- «Com Que Voz (Live)» – Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley y Metropole Orkest
- «Fenestra» – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- «In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning» – Säje ft. Jacob Collier
- «Lush Life» – Samara Joy
87. Interpretación orquestal
- «Adès: Dante» – Gustavo Dudamel, director (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- «Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces» – Karina Canellakis, directora (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
- «Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony» – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- «Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy» – JoAnn Falletta, directora (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- «Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring» – Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony)
88. Grabación de ópera
- «Blanchard: Champion» – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
- «Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries» – Boston Modern Orchestra Project y Odyssey Opera Chorus
- «Little: Black Lodge» – The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet
89. Interpretación coral
- «Carols After A Plague» – Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
- «The House Of Belonging» – Craig Hella Johnson, director (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
- «Ligeti: Lux Aeterna» – Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
- «Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil» – Steven Fox, director (The Clarion Choir)
- «Saariaho: Reconnaissance» – Nils Schweckendiek, director (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
90. Interpretación de música de cámara/conjunto pequeño
- «American Stories» – Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet
- «Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3» – Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax y Leónidas Kavakos
- «Between Breaths» – Third Coast Percussion
- «Rough Magic» – Roomful Of Teeth
- «Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker» – Catalyst Quartet
91. Solo instrumental clásico
- «Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light» – Robert Black
- «Akiho: Cylinders» – Andy Akiho
- «The American Project» – Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra)
- «Difficult Grace» – Seth Parker Woods
- «Of Love» – Curtis Stewart
92. Álbum vocal solista clásico
- Because – Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista
- Broken Branches – Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante.
- 40@40 – Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista
- Rising – Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista.
- Walking In The Dark – Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra)
93. Compendio clásico
- Fandango – Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, director; Dmitriy Lipay, productor.
- Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich – Christopher Rountree, director; Lewis Pesacov, productor
- Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright – Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, director; Hans Kipfer, productor
- Passion For Bach And Coltrane - Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith y A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown y Mark Dover, productores
- Sardinia – Chick Corea; Chick Corea y Bernie Kirsh, productores
- Sculptures – Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho y Sean Dixon, productores
- Zodiac Suite – Aaron Diehl Trio y The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, director; Aaron Diehl y Eric Jacobsen, productores.
94. Composición clásica contemporánea
- «Adès: Dante» – Thomes Adés, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- «Akiho: In That Space, At That Time» – Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl y Omaha Symphony)
- «Brittelle: Psychedelics» – William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful Of Teeth)
- «Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright» – Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan y Bergen Philharmonic)
- «Montgomery: Rounds» – Jessie Montgomery, compositor (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry y Roomful Of Teeth)