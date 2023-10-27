Alista tus palomitas, carga tu control remoto y ponte en el lugar más cómodo que prefieras, que el mes de noviembre llegará cargado de novedades en Max.
La plataforma presentará una horda de nuevas películas y programas de televisión. El lunes 23 de octubre, el transmisor de Warner Bros. Discovery dio a conocer la lista de títulos que se agregarán a lo largo de noviembre. Solo el primer día del mes, cuenta con casi 100 películas, muchas ligadas a la Navidad como Elf, A Christmas Story y National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Si crees que es muy pronto para que te atrape el espíritu navideño, Max agregará las seis películas de Rocky, Aliens, Happy Feet y muchas otras.
LA LISTA DE PELÍCULAS Y SERIES DE MAX PARA EL MES DE NOVIEMBRE 2023
Mira la lista de lo que se viene en el penúltimo mes del año:
1 de noviembre
- Act of Valor
- After the Thin Man
- Aliens
- The Ant Bully
- Arthur Christmas
- The Avengers
- The Bachelor
- The Bad and the Beautiful
- Bells Are Ringing
- Black Beauty
- Boys’ Night Out
- Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
- Brigadoon
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- A Christmas Carol
- Christmas Cookie Challenge. Temporadas 1-5.
- Christmas in Connecticut
- A Christmas Story
- A Cinderella Story
- A Christmas Story 2
- Definitely, Maybe
- Dennis the Menace
- A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Diner
- Down to Earth
- Dune
- Elf
- The Fantastic Four
- Fever Pitch
- The Foot Fist Way
- Four Christmases
- Fred Claus
- Free Fire
- Funny Farm
- Get Carter
- Get Smart
- The Golden Compass
- Gran Torino
- Great Expectations
- Hannah and Her Sisters
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- Head of State
- Hearts in Atlantis
- High Life
- Holiday Affair
- Holiday Baking Championship. Temporadas 1-9
- Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown. Temporadas 1-2
- Holiday Wars. Temporadas 1-4
- Inkheart
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Jack Frost
- John Dies at the End
- Kart Racer
- Killing Me Softly
- Kin
- The King’s Speech
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- Legally Blondes
- The Lovely Bones
- Major League
- The Man Who Came to Dinner
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Mean Girls 2
- Misery
- Mistress America
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- New Year’s Eve
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- Ordinary People
- Paddington 2
- Paycheck
- The Pirate
- Pitch Perfect 2
- The Polar Express
- Predators
- The Prince and the Pauper
- Road House
- Rocky
- Rocky Balboa
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Room for One More
- Running on Empty
- The Shop Around the Corner
- Song of the Thin Man
- The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories. Temporada 1-2
- Traffik
- The Two Mrs. Carrolls
- Unfinished Business
- Uptown Girls
- Walking Tall
- Wargames
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
- Welcome To Marwen
- Where the Boys Are
- Winter’s Bone
- Winter’s Tale
2 de noviembre
- Caught in the Net. Temporada 2
- Christmas Cookie Challenge. Temporada 7
- Expedition Bigfoot. Temporada 4
3 de noviembre
- Border Control: Spain. Temporadas 1-3
- Scent of Time (Max Original)
4 de noviembre
- Rebuilding Black Wall Street. Temporada 1
5 de noviembre
- Holiday Wars. Temporada 5
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant. Temporada 1
- The Lost Women of Highway 20. Temporada 1
- The Mountain Kitchen. Temporada 1
6 de noviembre
- Gumbo Coalition
- Holiday Baking Championship. Temporada 10
- The Family Chantel. Temporada 5
7 de noviembre
- Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown. Temporada 2
- Building Roots. Temporada 1B
- Fixer to Fabulous. Temporada 5
- Operation Undercover
- Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023)
8 de noviembre
- A Chestnut Family Christmas
- A Christmas For Mary
- A Christmas Fumble
- A Christmas Open House
- A Christmas Stray
- A Gingerbread Christmas
- The Great Holiday Bake War
- A Sisterly Christmas
- Artfully Designed. Temporada 2
- Baking Christmas
- Buying Back the Block. 2 Specials
- Candy Coated Christmas
- Carole’s Christmas
- Cooking Up Christmas
- Designing Christmas
- Feds. Temporada 1
- First Christmas
- Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise. Temporada 1
- Fixer Upper: The Hotel
- Food Network: White House Thanksgiving
- Help! I Wrecked My House. Temporada 4
- Holiday Crafters Gone Wild. Temporada 1
- Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop. Temporada 1
- Home Town: Christmas in Laurel. Temporada 1
- House Hunters: Ho Ho Home
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular. Temporada 1
- My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza. Temporada 1
- One Fine Christmas
- Our OWN Christmas
- Santa’s Baking Blizzard. Temporada 1
- Surprising Santa Claus
- The Big Holiday Food Fight. Temporada 1
- Turkey Day Sunny’s Way. Temporada 1
- Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge. Temporada 1
- Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge. Temporadas 1- 2
- You Were My First Boyfriend
9 de noviembre
- My Sesame Street Friends. Temporada 4 (Max Original)
- Rap Sh!t. Temporada 2 (Max Original)
- Sesame Street. Temporada 54 (Max Original)
11 de noviembre
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
- The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat
12 de noviembre
- American Monster. Temporada 9A
- Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith
13 de noviembre
- Love Has Won
14 de noviembre
- Fear Thy Neighbor. Temporada 9A
- How We Get Free
- Real Time Crime. Temporada 2
- Teen Titans Go!: Especial del 100 aniversario de WB y especial de introducción.
15 de noviembre
- Buddy vs. Christmas. Temporada 1
- Buddy vs. Duff Holiday. Temporada 1
- Expedition Unknown. Temporada 8B
- House Hunters International: Volume 8
- White House Christmas, 1998-2021
- White House Christmas Special, 2022
16 de noviembre
- The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)
- Julia1 Season. Temporada 2 (Max Original)
17 de noviembre
- Killers of the Cosmos. Temporada 1
- Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land
19 de noviembre
- Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
- The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown. Temporada 1
20 de noviembre
- Ice Age America. Temporada 1
21 de noviembre
- The Conjuring 2
- Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked. Temporada 1
- Road Rage. Temporada 1
22 de noviembre
- The Intern
23 de noviembre
- Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
- Elmo Saves Christmas
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
- A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
24 de noviembre
- Let Us Prey. Temporada 1
- The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Félix)
27 de noviembre
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Temporada 12
- Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games
- The Garden: Commune or Cult. Temporada 1
28 de noviembre
- Bugs Bunny Builders. Temporada 1G
- South to Black Power
29 de noviembre
- Help! My House is Haunted. Temporada 4B
- Her
- Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under. Temporada 1
30 de noviembre
- Bookie. Temporada 1 (Max Original)
- Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.