Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 estaban programados para abril, pero debido a la pandemia del coronavirus se pospusieron y finalmente, se llevarán a cabo el miércoles 14 de octubre desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Esta edición de una de las premiaciones más importantes en el mundo de la música tendrá como presentadora a la cantante Kelly Clarkson, quien también fue la anfitriona en 2018 y 2019. Los Premios Billboard de este año reflejan el periodo en las listas de popularidad del 23 de marzo de 2019 al 14 de marzo del 2020.
Este año, Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee recibirán el premio a la canción latina de la década por su éxito “Despacito”, que encabezó la lista “Hot Latin Songs” de Billboard durante 56 semanas (no consecutivas).
¿CÓMO Y A QUÉ HORA VER LOS BILLBOARD 2020?
Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2020 se realizarán este miércoles 14 de octubre y se transmitirán por la cadena NBC en Estados Unidos.
Mientras que en América Latina, la gala se podrá ver a través de los canales TNT y TNT Series en los siguientes horarios por país:
- Estados Unidos: 8 p.m. (zona ET). 7 p.m. (zona PT)
- Perú, México, Colombia, Ecuador, Panamá: 7:00 p.m.
- Chile, Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Para ver esta edición de los premios Billboard 2020 EN VIVO ONLINE, debes acceder al servicio TNT GO y loguearte con los accesos de tu operador de televisión por cable.
LOS ARTISTAS QUE SE PRESENTARÁN EN LOS BILLBOARD 2020
Aunque el evento de este año contará con una mínima asistencia en el lugar, sí se realizaran algunas presentaciones musicales. Estos son los famosos que pisarán el escenario del Dolby Theatre:
- Demi Lovato
- Bad Bunny
- BTS
- Sia
- Post Malone
- Alicia Keys
- Doja Cat
- Luke Combs
- Kane Brown
NOMINADOS A LOS BILLBOARD 2020
Los nominados a las 55 categorías de los Billboard Music Awards 2020 se anunciaron el pasado 22 de septiembre. Post Malone es quien lidera las nominaciones con 16, le siguen Lil Nas X con 13 nominaciones y Billie Eilish junto a Khalid con 12.
MEJOR ARTISTA
- Billie Eilish
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Roddy Ricch
PREMIO BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT (VOTADO POR FANS)
- Mariah Carey
- Luke Combs
- Lil Nas X
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO
- DaBaby
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINO
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
MEJOR DÚO O BANDA
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
ARTISTA TOP BILLBOARD 200
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
ARTISTA TOP HOT 100
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
MEJOR ARTISTA DE CANCIONES POR STREAMING
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
MEJOR ARTISTA EN VENTA DE CANCIONES
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA DE RADIO
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
MEJOR ARTISTA EN REDES SOCIALES (VOTADO POR FANS)
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
MEJOR ARTISTA DE GIRA
- Elton John
- Metallica
- P!nk
- The Rolling Stones
- Ed Sheeran
MEJOR ARTISTA R&B
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA R&B MASCULINO
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA R&B FEMENINO
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
MEJOR TOUR R&B
- B2K
- Janet Jackson
- Khalid
MEJOR ARTISTA RAP
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
MEJOR ARTISTA RAP MASCULINO
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
MEJOR ARTISTA RAP FEMENINO
- Cardi B
- City Girls
- Megan Thee Stallion
MEJOR TOUR RAP
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
MEJOR TOUR COUNTRY
- Eric Church
- Florida Georgia Line
- George Strait
MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Tool
- Twenty one pilots
MEJOR TOUR ROCK
- Elton John
- Metallica
- The Rolling Stones
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
MEJOR ARTISTA DANCE/ ELECTRÓNICA
- Avicii
- The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- Illenium
- Marshmello
MEJOR ARTISTA CRISTIANO
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Hillsong United
- Kanye West
MEJOR ARTISTA GOSPEL
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Sunday Service Choir
- Kanye West
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE BILLBOARD 200
- Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
- Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”
- Khalid “Free Spirit”
- Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
- Taylor Swift “Lover”
MEJOR SOUNDTRACK
- “Aladdin”
- “Descendants 3”
- “Frozen II”
- “K-12” by Melanie Martinez
- “The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe
MEJOR ÁBUM R&B
- Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”
- Justin Bieber “Changes”
- Chris Brown “Indigo”
- Khalid “Free Spirit”
- Summer Walker “Over It”
MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP
- DaBaby “Kirk”
- Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”
- Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
- Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”
- Young Thug “So Much Fun”
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
- Kane Brown “Experiment”
- Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
- Maren Morris “Girl”
- Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”
- Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK
- The Lumineers “III”
- Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”
- Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”
- Tool “Fear Inoculum”
- Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO
- J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
- Farruko “Gangalee”
- Maluma “11:11”
- Romeo Santos “Utopía”
- Sech “Sueños”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
- Avicii “Tim”
- The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”
- Illenium “Ascend”
- Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
- Alan Walker “Different World”
MEJOR ÁLBUM CRISTIANO
- Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”
- Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”
- Hillsong United “People”
- Skillet “Victorious”
- Kanye West “Jesus is King”
MEJOR ÁLBUM GOSPEL
- Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”
- Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”
- William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”
- Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”
- Kanye West “Jesus is King”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL HOT 100
- Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
- Billie Eilish “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
MEJOR CANCIÓN STREAMING
- Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
- Billie Eilish “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
MEJOR CANCIÓN EN VENTAS
- Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
- Billie Eilish “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
- Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RADIO
- Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
- Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
- Khalid “Talk”
- Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN (VOTADA POR LOS FANS)
- Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
- Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”
- Khalid “Talk”
- Lizzo “Good As Hell”
- The Weeknd “Heartless”
MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
- Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
- Post Malone “Wow.”
MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
- Maren Morris “The Bones”
- Old Dominion “One Man Band”
- Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
- Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
- Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
- Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”
- Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
- Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”
- Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA
- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”
- Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
- Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”
- Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DANCE/ ELECTRÓNICA
- Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
- Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
- Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”
- Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”
MEJOR CANCIÓN CRISTIANA
- Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”
- Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”
- Lauren Daigle “Rescue”
- For King & Country “God Only Knows”
- Kanye West “Follow God”
MEJOR CANCIÓN GOSPEL
- Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
- Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”
- Kanye West “Follow God”
- Kanye West “On God”
- Kanye West “Selah”