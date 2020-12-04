Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
2.- “Si me tomo una cerveza” - Migrantes y Alico
3.- “Bichota” - Karol G
4.- “Bésame” - Lira y El Reja
5.- “Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36” - Nathy Peluso y Bizarrap
6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
7.- “Hawái” - Maluma
8.- “Vida de rico” - Camilo
9.- “Jeans” - Justin Quiles
10.- “Chica ideal” - Sebastián Yatra y Guaynaa
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA
CHILE
1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
2.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
3.- “Bichota” - Karol G
4.- “Te mudaste” - Bad Bunny
5.- “La nota” - Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers y Rauw Alejandro
6.- “Una locura” - Ozuna, J Balvin y Chencho Corleone
7.- “Reloj” - Rauw Alejandro y Anuel AA
8.- “Haciendo que me amas” - Bad Bunny
9.- “Hawái” - Maluma
10.- “La tóxica” - Farruko
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA
COLOMBIA
1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
2.- “Bichota” - Karol G
3.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
4.- “Te mudaste” - Bad Bunny
5.- “Hawái” - Maluma
6.- “La nota” - Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers y Rauw Alejandro
7.- “Haciendo que me amas” - Bad Bunny
8.- “Parce” - Maluma con Lenny Tavárez y Justin Quilez
9.- “Vida de rico” - Camilo
10.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA
ESPAÑA
1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
2.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
3.- “Tú me dejaste de querer” - C. Tangana con La Húngara y Niño de Elche
4.- “Yo visto así” - Bad Bunny
5.- “Te mudaste” - Bad Bunny
6.- “Bichota” - Karol G
7.- “La nota” - Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers y Rauw Alejandro
8.- “Problemas” - Paris Boy
9.- “Haciendo que me amas” - Bad Bunny
10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza
Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q
MÉXICO
1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
2.- “Bichota” - Karol G
3.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía
4.- “Te mudaste” - Bad Bunny
5.- “Hawái” - Maluma
6.- “Haciendo que me amas” - Bad Bunny
7.- “Dime cómo quieres” - Christian Nodas y Ángela Aguilar
8.- “Relación (remix)” - Sech, Daddy Yankee y J Balvin con Rosalía y Farruko
9.- “Se te nota” - Lele Pons y Guaynaa
10.- “La tóxica” - Farruko