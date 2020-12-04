Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en , en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

2.- “Si me tomo una cerveza” - Migrantes y Alico

3.- “Bichota” - Karol G

4.- “Bésame” - Lira y El Reja

5.- “Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36” - Nathy Peluso y Bizarrap

6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

7.- “Hawái” - Maluma

8.- “Vida de rico” - Camilo

9.- “Jeans” - Justin Quiles

10.- “Chica ideal” - Sebastián Yatra y Guaynaa

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ?si=4vomaRvkTRKx1qK7nftuZA

CHILE

1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

2.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

3.- “Bichota” - Karol G

4.- “Te mudaste” - Bad Bunny

5.- “La nota” - Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers y Rauw Alejandro

6.- “Una locura” - Ozuna, J Balvin y Chencho Corleone

7.- “Reloj” - Rauw Alejandro y Anuel AA

8.- “Haciendo que me amas” - Bad Bunny

9.- “Hawái” - Maluma

10.- “La tóxica” - Farruko

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX?si=bmKYxGYHQiSvDryDqUTCOA

COLOMBIA

1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

2.- “Bichota” - Karol G

3.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

4.- “Te mudaste” - Bad Bunny

5.- “Hawái” - Maluma

6.- “La nota” - Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers y Rauw Alejandro

7.- “Haciendo que me amas” - Bad Bunny

8.- “Parce” - Maluma con Lenny Tavárez y Justin Quilez

9.- “Vida de rico” - Camilo

10.- “La curiosidad” - DJ Nelson, Jay Wheeler y Myke Towers

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1?si=5_BUztrGRR2chzfsL1SqvA

ESPAÑA

1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

2.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

3.- “Tú me dejaste de querer” - C. Tangana con La Húngara y Niño de Elche

4.- “Yo visto así” - Bad Bunny

5.- “Te mudaste” - Bad Bunny

6.- “Bichota” - Karol G

7.- “La nota” - Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers y Rauw Alejandro

8.- “Problemas” - Paris Boy

9.- “Haciendo que me amas” - Bad Bunny

10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd?si=c1boP801QvOkwSYREJwB0Q

MÉXICO

1.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

2.- “Bichota” - Karol G

3.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

4.- “Te mudaste” - Bad Bunny

5.- “Hawái” - Maluma

6.- “Haciendo que me amas” - Bad Bunny

7.- “Dime cómo quieres” - Christian Nodas y Ángela Aguilar

8.- “Relación (remix)” - Sech, Daddy Yankee y J Balvin con Rosalía y Farruko

9.- “Se te nota” - Lele Pons y Guaynaa

10.- “La tóxica” - Farruko

Escúchalas aquí: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8?si=ex4cxIn2SgOtmczuCX6LrA

MÁS INFORMACIÓN SOBRE SPOTIFY

VIDEO RECOMENDADO

La vida de Selena llega a Netflix

La vida de Selena llega a Netflix


Tags Relacionados:

VEA TAMBIÉN

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de Mag.