La motivación es como un combustible para el alma, impulsándonos a superar obstáculos, perseguir nuestros sueños y alcanzar nuestras metas. Las palabras tienen un poder increíble para elevar nuestro espíritu y recordarnos nuestro potencial ilimitado. Pero qué tal si damos esas palabras en inglés, el idioma que hablar el mundo y muchos de las personalidadades mundiales. Aquí en MAG te presento 50 frases motivadoras en inglés que pueden inspirarte a alcanzar nuevas alturas y mantener una actitud positiva en la vida.

Estas frases encapsulan la esencia de la motivación y la determinación. Úsalas como recordatorio diario para mantener tu enfoque en tus objetivos y recordar el increíble potencial que reside dentro de ti. ¡Nunca subestimes el poder de unas simples palabras para cambiar tu perspectiva y tu vida!

Frases motivadoras en inglés cortas

  2. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” - Theodore Roosevelt
  3. “Dream big, work hard.”
  4. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” - Steve Jobs
  5. “Stay positive, work hard, make it happen.”
  6. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston Churchill
  7. “You are enough.”
  8. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
  9. “One step at a time.”
  10. “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” - Albert Einstein
  11. “The best is yet to come.”
  12. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” - Mark Twain
  13. “Do it with passion or not at all.”
  14. “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” - Confucius
  15. “Keep going, you’re getting there.”
  16. “Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” - Steve Jobs
  17. “Every day is a fresh start.”
  18. “You’ve got this.”

Frases motivadoras en inglés para Instagram

  • “Chase your dreams with passion, and they will chase you back.”
  • “Embrace the journey, trust the process.”
  • “Your only limit is you.”
  • “Believe you can, and you’re halfway there.”
  • “Success starts with self-belief.”
  • “Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.”
  • “Hustle in silence, let success make the noise.”
  • “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.”
  • “Wake up with determination, go to bed with satisfaction.”
  • “Your vibe attracts your tribe.”
  • “In a world full of trends, be a classic.”
  • “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
  • “Every day is a new beginning, take a deep breath and start again.”
  • “Stay focused, stay positive, stay strong.”
  • “You are the architect of your own destiny.”
  • “Life is tough, but so are you.”

Frases motivadoras en inglés para niños

  • “You are capable of amazing things.”
  • “Believe in yourself and anything is possible.”
  • “Every mistake is a chance to learn and grow.”
  • “You are unique and special just the way you are.”
  • “Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people.”
  • “Be brave, be curious, and never stop exploring.”
  • “You have the power to make a positive difference in the world.”
  • “Kindness is contagious - spread it everywhere you go.”
  • “Success comes from perseverance and determination.”
  • “You are stronger than you think, smarter than you know, and loved more than you can imagine.”
  • “Embrace challenges as opportunities to shine.”
  • “Your imagination is your greatest asset - use it to create wonderful things.”
  • “Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.”
  • “Celebrate your progress, no matter how small.”
  • “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
  • “You are the author of your own story - make it a great one!”

