La motivación es como un combustible para el alma, impulsándonos a superar obstáculos, perseguir nuestros sueños y alcanzar nuestras metas. Las palabras tienen un poder increíble para elevar nuestro espíritu y recordarnos nuestro potencial ilimitado. Pero qué tal si damos esas palabras en inglés, el idioma que hablar el mundo y muchos de las personalidadades mundiales. Aquí en MAG te presento 50 frases motivadoras en inglés que pueden inspirarte a alcanzar nuevas alturas y mantener una actitud positiva en la vida.
Estas frases encapsulan la esencia de la motivación y la determinación. Úsalas como recordatorio diario para mantener tu enfoque en tus objetivos y recordar el increíble potencial que reside dentro de ti. ¡Nunca subestimes el poder de unas simples palabras para cambiar tu perspectiva y tu vida!
Frases motivadoras en inglés cortas
- “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” - Theodore Roosevelt
- “Dream big, work hard.”
- “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” - Steve Jobs
- “Stay positive, work hard, make it happen.”
- “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston Churchill
- “You are enough.”
- “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
- “One step at a time.”
- “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” - Albert Einstein
- “The best is yet to come.”
- “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” - Mark Twain
- “Do it with passion or not at all.”
- “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” - Confucius
- “Keep going, you’re getting there.”
- “Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” - Steve Jobs
- “Every day is a fresh start.”
- “You’ve got this.”
Frases motivadoras en inglés para Instagram
- “Chase your dreams with passion, and they will chase you back.”
- “Embrace the journey, trust the process.”
- “Your only limit is you.”
- “Believe you can, and you’re halfway there.”
- “Success starts with self-belief.”
- “Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.”
- “Hustle in silence, let success make the noise.”
- “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.”
- “Wake up with determination, go to bed with satisfaction.”
- “Your vibe attracts your tribe.”
- “In a world full of trends, be a classic.”
- “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
- “Every day is a new beginning, take a deep breath and start again.”
- “Stay focused, stay positive, stay strong.”
- “You are the architect of your own destiny.”
- “Life is tough, but so are you.”
Frases motivadoras en inglés para niños
- “You are capable of amazing things.”
- “Believe in yourself and anything is possible.”
- “Every mistake is a chance to learn and grow.”
- “You are unique and special just the way you are.”
- “Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people.”
- “Be brave, be curious, and never stop exploring.”
- “You have the power to make a positive difference in the world.”
- “Kindness is contagious - spread it everywhere you go.”
- “Success comes from perseverance and determination.”
- “You are stronger than you think, smarter than you know, and loved more than you can imagine.”
- “Embrace challenges as opportunities to shine.”
- “Your imagination is your greatest asset - use it to create wonderful things.”
- “Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.”
- “Celebrate your progress, no matter how small.”
- “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
- “You are the author of your own story - make it a great one!”
