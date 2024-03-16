El Saint Patrick’s Day, o Día de San Patricio, es una festividad de origen irlandés que se celebra cada 17 de marzo en honor al patrón de Irlanda, San Patricio. Esta festividad se ha extendido por todo el mundo, sobre todo en Estados Unidos, convirtiéndose en una ocasión especial para celebrar la cultura irlandesa y disfrutar de la compañía de amigos y familiares. Hoy en Mag te traigo 20 frases comunes en inglés para enviar felicitaciones y buenos deseos en este Saint Patrick’s Day 2024.
Ya sea que estés celebrando en un pub irlandés, asistiendo a un desfile, o simplemente compartiendo momentos con tus seres queridos, estas frases te ayudarán a expresar tus deseos de felicidad y fortuna en este Saint Patrick’s Day 2024. ¡Que la suerte esté siempre de tu lado!
Frases de St Patrick’s Day 2024 en inglés
- May the luck of the Irish be with you!
- Wishing you a pot o’ gold and all the joy your heart can hold.
- Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! May your day be touched by a bit of Irish luck.
- Sending you Irish blessings and good cheer!
- Cheers to green beer and good company! Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!
- May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.
- Luck o’ the Irish to you and yours on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
- Here’s to a day filled with shamrocks, shenanigans, and smiles!
- May your day be as rich as gold and as colorful as a rainbow!
- Wishing you a shamrockin’ Saint Patrick’s Day!
- May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light, may good luck pursue you each morning and night.
- Sending you a wee bit of Irish luck from across the miles!
- May the road rise up to meet you, and may the wind be always at your back.
- Toasting to your health and happiness on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
- May your day be filled with laughter, love, and lots of green!
- Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Drink some green beer and spread some Irish cheer!
- Wishing you a day full of blessings, beer, and blarney!
- Luck is believing you’re lucky. So here’s to believing in your luck on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
- May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.
- Irish or not, may your day be lucky and bright!
