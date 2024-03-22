Para una persona de cualquier país, entonar el himno nacional de su patria lo llena de orgullo, más si se encuentra lejos de ella. Si bien, las letras de cada uno glorifican su historia y tradiciones, de seguro te emocionas cuando la escuchas. Si nos centramos en una de las naciones que quizá más veces hemos escuchado después de la nuestra, Estados Unidos sería una de ellas, toda vez que en las olimpiadas solemos oírla repetidas ocasiones luego de que sus atletas ganan varias medallas. Debido a ello, te damos a conocer en los siguientes párrafos, algunos datos sobre este; una información muy valiosa en caso estés buscando conseguir la nacionalidad estadounidense.

Si estás postulando para naturalizarte, la información que te brindaremos a continuación es muy importante, ya que debes saber que una de las preguntas que podrían realizarte es relacionada a él. Recuerda que en la evaluación para obtener la nacionalidad, un oficial de USCIS te hará 10 preguntas al azar, de las cuales deben responder correctamente 6. De hacerlo así, pasarás la sección de educación cívica.

NOMBRE DEL HIMNO NACIONAL DE ESTADOS UNIDOS

El himno nacional de Estados Unidos se llama The Star-Spangled Banner. Fue declarado como himno por una resolución del Congreso el 3 de marzo de 1931, aunque la Marina y el Ejército ya lo habían adoptado. La letra fue escrita en 1814 por Francis Scott Key, quien lo redactó para celebrar la victoria de una batalla sobre Gran Bretaña en la Guerra de 1812.

Cabe señalar que el himno tiene cuatro estrofas, aunque solo se suele interpretar la primera.

¿CUÁLES SON LAS LETRAS DE THE STAR-SPANGLED BANNER?

Letra en inglés

I

Oh say, can you see, by the dawn’s early light

What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming?

Whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight,

O’er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming?

And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.

O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave?

II

On the shore, dimly seen through the mists of the deep,

Where the foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes,

What is that which the breeze, o’er the towering steep,

As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?

Now it catches the gleam of the morning’s first beam,

In full glory reflected now shines on the stream:

‘Tis the star-spangled banner! O long may it wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

III

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore

That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion

A home and a country should leave us no more!

Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:

And the star-spangled banner, in triumph doth wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

IV

O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand

Between their loved home and the war’s desolation!

Blest with victory and peace, may the Heav’n-rescued land

Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation.

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto: In God We Trust

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

Letra en español

La traducción del himno nacional de Estados Unidos, será el de la primera estrofa, la cual siempre es la más cantada y la que todos conocen.

Oh decid, ¿podéis ver, a la temprana luz de la aurora,

Lo que tan orgullosamente saludamos en el último destello del crepúsculo,

Cuyas amplias franjas y brillantes estrellas, a través de tenebrosa lucha,

Sobre las murallas observábamos ondear tan gallardamente?

Y el rojo fulgor de cohetes, las bombas estallando en el aire,

Dieron prueba en la noche de que nuestra bandera aún estaba ahí.

Oh di, ¿sigue ondeando la bandera tachonada de estrellas

sobre la tierra de los libres y el hogar de los valientes?