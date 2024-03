New helmet design that I’ll wear this season in Japan for SuperGT. What better place to wear this design of the history of Dragon Ball than Japan!

I also added Mount Fuji, since I have climbed it many times and it always impresses me.

Thank you, Xavi Subirà & Bell Helmets🇯🇵🗻🌸🐉