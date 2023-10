Sad news this morning. Phyllis Coates passed away on October 11 at 1:07pm (PT) at the age of 96. Phyllis Coates, played Lois Lane in the first season (1951), and was the last of the Superman regulars. #loislane #superman #theadventuresofsuperman

