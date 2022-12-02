El líder de BTS, RM, lanzó su primer álbum oficial como solista. El nuevo trabajo del rapero surcoreano se llama “Indigo” y está compuesto por diez canciones. El tema principal de esta producción se llama “Wild Flower”, que ha liderado varias plataformas de streaming y ha conquistado al ARMY.
Kim Nam-joon, más conocido por su nombre artístico RM, estrenó el jueves 1 de diciembre su tema principal “Wild Flower”, que realizó con la colaboración de Cho Youjeen, vocalista de la banda Cherry Filter. El tema ya se encuentra entre las principales tendencias de plataformas de música y se ha hecho tendencia en las redes sociales.
En el videoclip vemos a RM en escenarios abiertos, principalmente rodeado de lugares naturales en donde sólo se encuentra él y los campos. La letra de la canción habla sobre la experiencia del idol con la fama cuando dice: “Cuando toda esta fama se convirtió en grilletes”. Pero, ¿qué significa? Aquí te lo contamos.
LETRA DE LA CANCIÓN “WILD FLOWER” DE RM EN INGLÉS
Flower field, that’s where I’m at
Open land, that’s where I’m at
No name, that’s what I have
No shame, I’m on my grave
When both feet do not touch the ground
When Your Heart Looks Over You
When Dreams Consume Me
When I’m Not Me
All that time
I used to yearn for the flames.
I just wanted to be glamorous.
I’ve been imagining it since before it started.
May we laugh and clap at the end
I wished for
When everything I believed was far away
When all this honor is now a yoke
Please take away this greed.
No matter what.
O make me who I am
Oh, every day and every night
Persistin’ pain and criminal mind
Sleepless nights to my heartbeat
A crescent moon hanging outside the window
I do wish me a lovely night
Life bloated more than my fountain
Trying to hold the balloon that flies over there
Where the hell are you now?
Where you go, where’s your soul
Yo where’s your dream?
Will I scatter in the sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower, flowerwork
Dazzling in the sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower, flowerwork
Where will it be my last?
All of them are fed up, one to ten
When will this damn mask come off?
Yeah me no hero, me no villain
Nothing but me
Idling is repeated, memories are violent
I lay down and cast my gaze into the field,
I can’t remember what I wanted anymore
All the happiness I believed I had gained was only fleeting
Yeah I been goin’, no matter what’s in front
Whatever it was
I remember grabbing the hem of Dawn’s clothes and spitting something out
A society of those who only have a loud voice
I still speak silent
This is a prince, a hard-boiled sailboat
Touching on all misconceptions and prejudices
It’s not nice to see you, your rinse
My feet are here on the ground
With nameless flowers
I can’t go to the stars again
Under your feet I just go
To a destination without purpose
I don’t know it’s sad
Even the Shadow as a Friend
I be gone
Will I scatter in the sky
Light a flow?r, flowerwork
Flower, flowerwork
Dazzling in the sky
Light a flow?r, flowerwork
Flower, flowerwork
I suddenly stopped and saw brilliant bare feet
Originally, there was nothing mine
And don’t tell me like you gotta be someone
I’ll Never Be Like Them (Light a flower)
Yes, my beginning is poetry
The One Power and Dream (Light a Flower) that has kept me so far
From Burning Flame to Wild Flowers
From Boy to Eternity
I will remain in these desolate fields,
Oh, someday I’ll go back
Will I scatter in the sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower, flowerwork
Dazzling in the sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower, flowerwork
Letra de “Wild Flower” traducida al español
[Introducción: RM]
Campo de flores, ahí es donde estoy
Tierra abierta, ahí es donde estoy
Sin nombre, eso es lo que tengo
Sin vergüenza, estoy en mi tumba
Cuando tus pies no tocan el suelo
Cuando tu propio corazón te subestima
cuando tus sueños te devoran
cuando sientes que no eres tu mismo
todas esas veces
[Verso 1: RM]
Anhelé las llamas
Anhelé una hermosa caída
Incluso antes del comienzo, imaginé
Un final donde podría aplaudir y sonreír
Eso es lo que deseé
Cuando todo en lo que creía se distanció
Cuando toda esta fama se convirtió en grilletes
Por favor, quita mi deseo de mí
No importa lo que cueste
Oh, déjame ser yo mismo
Oh, todos los días y todas las noches
El dolor persistente y la mente criminal Las
noches, los latidos de mi corazón me mantuvieron despierto
La triste luna creciente colgaba más allá de la ventana
Me deseo una noche encantadora
Sobre mi estado es una vida de gran tamaño Aferrándome
desesperadamente a un globo a la deriva
Te pregunto dónde podrías estar ahora A
dónde vas, dónde está tu alma
Yo, ¿dónde está tu sueño?
[Estribillo: youjeen]
Voy a esparcirme por ese cielo
Enciende una flor, un trabajo floral
Flor floral
Va a brillar por ese cielo
Enciende una flor, un trabajo floral
Flor floral
[Verso 2: RM]
¿Dónde será finalmente mi final
Todo es tan agotador, de la A a la Z. ¿Cuándo finalmente se quitará
esta máscara miserable
Sí, yo no soy un héroe, yo no soy un villano
un campo, puse mis ojos en los cielos
Ahora no puedo recordar lo que tanto quería
Confié Era feliz, ahora un mero recuerdo
Sí, he estado yendo, no importa lo que esté enfrente
No importa lo que pueda ser
Recuerdos de aferrarme al borde del amanecer y escupir cosas
La sociedad es toda por la voz más fuerte
Y aquí estoy, todavía hablando en silencio
Es un aparte, un bote en flor
Para enfrentar todos los prejuicios y malentendidos
No me importa mucho que me lancen al aire
Aterrizado sobre mis propios pies
Entre las flores sin nombre
No puedo volver a las estrellas, no puedo
Bajo los pies, solo voy
A un destino sin propósito
Ni siquiera conociendo mi propia tristeza
Incluso haciéndome amigo de las sombras
me iré.
[Estribillo: youjeen]
Voy a dispersarme por ese cielo
Enciende una flor, florería
Flor florería
Brillará en ese cielo
Enciende una flor, florería
Flor florería.
[Puente: RM, youjeen] Hizo una
pausa y resultó estar gloriosamente descalzo
Nada estaba destinado a ser mío
Y no me digas que tienes que ser alguien
Porque nunca seré como ellos ( Enciende una flor )
Sí, mi comienzo fue la poesía
Mi única fuerza y sueño que me protegió hasta ahora ( Enciende una flor )
Fuegos artificiales ardientes a flowerworks
niñez a la eternidad
me quedaré en este campo estéril
Ah, volveré algún día
[Estribillo: youjeen]
Voy a esparcirme por ese cielo
Enciende una flor, florería
Flor florería
Brillará en ese cielo
Encenderá una flor, florería
Flor florería.
[Outro]
Campo de flores, ahí es donde estoy en
Tierra abierta , ahí es donde estoy
Sin nombre, eso es lo que tengo
Sin vergüenza, estoy en mi tumba
Cuando tus pies no tocan el suelo
Cuando tu propio corazón te subestima
Cuando tus sueños te devoran
Cuando sientes que no estás tú mismo
todas esas veces.
¿QUÉ SIGNIFICA LA CANCIÓN “WILD FLOWER” DE RM?
En la canción “Wild Flower”, RM habla sobre sus emociones y experiencias en la última década, tanto como persona y como músico.
La letra habla sobre la experiencia de RM con la fama y el éxito, que describe así: “Cuando toda esta fama se convirtió en grilletes”. También el rapero muestra su deseo de vivir como una “flor silvestre” tranquila en lugar de un “fuego artificial”.
VIDEO MUSICAL DE LA CANCIÓN “WILD FLOWER” DE RM
El video musical de “Wild Flower” de RM se estrenó el jueves 1 de diciembre. Desde que fue lanzado, el clip se encuentra en el puesto número 1 de las tendencias de YouTube.
RM había lanzado previamente mixtapes, RM y Mono, en 2015 y 2018, respectivamente. Sin duda, su nuevo álbum ya se perfila como todo un éxito.