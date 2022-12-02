El líder de BTS, RM, lanzó su primer álbum oficial como solista. El nuevo trabajo del rapero surcoreano se llama “Indigo” y está compuesto por diez canciones. El tema principal de esta producción se llama “Wild Flower”, que ha liderado varias plataformas de streaming y ha conquistado al ARMY.

Kim Nam-joon, más conocido por su nombre artístico RM, estrenó el jueves 1 de diciembre su tema principal “Wild Flower”, que realizó con la colaboración de Cho Youjeen, vocalista de la banda Cherry Filter. El tema ya se encuentra entre las principales tendencias de plataformas de música y se ha hecho tendencia en las redes sociales.

En el videoclip vemos a RM en escenarios abiertos, principalmente rodeado de lugares naturales en donde sólo se encuentra él y los campos. La letra de la canción habla sobre la experiencia del idol con la fama cuando dice: “Cuando toda esta fama se convirtió en grilletes”. Pero, ¿qué significa? Aquí te lo contamos.

Kim Nam-joon, más conocido por su nombre artístico RM, es un rapero, compositor y productor surcoreano (Foto: RM/ Instagram)

LETRA DE LA CANCIÓN “WILD FLOWER” DE RM EN INGLÉS

Flower field, that’s where I’m at

Open land, that’s where I’m at

No name, that’s what I have

No shame, I’m on my grave

When both feet do not touch the ground

When Your Heart Looks Over You

When Dreams Consume Me

When I’m Not Me

All that time

I used to yearn for the flames.

I just wanted to be glamorous.

I’ve been imagining it since before it started.

May we laugh and clap at the end

I wished for

When everything I believed was far away

When all this honor is now a yoke

Please take away this greed.

No matter what.

O make me who I am

Oh, every day and every night

Persistin’ pain and criminal mind

Sleepless nights to my heartbeat

A crescent moon hanging outside the window

I do wish me a lovely night

Life bloated more than my fountain

Trying to hold the balloon that flies over there

Where the hell are you now?

Where you go, where’s your soul

Yo where’s your dream?

Will I scatter in the sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower, flowerwork

Dazzling in the sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower, flowerwork

Where will it be my last?

All of them are fed up, one to ten

When will this damn mask come off?

Yeah me no hero, me no villain

Nothing but me

Idling is repeated, memories are violent

I lay down and cast my gaze into the field,

I can’t remember what I wanted anymore

All the happiness I believed I had gained was only fleeting

Yeah I been goin’, no matter what’s in front

Whatever it was

I remember grabbing the hem of Dawn’s clothes and spitting something out

A society of those who only have a loud voice

I still speak silent

This is a prince, a hard-boiled sailboat

Touching on all misconceptions and prejudices

It’s not nice to see you, your rinse

My feet are here on the ground

With nameless flowers

I can’t go to the stars again

Under your feet I just go

To a destination without purpose

I don’t know it’s sad

Even the Shadow as a Friend

I be gone

Will I scatter in the sky

Light a flow?r, flowerwork

Flower, flowerwork

Dazzling in the sky

Light a flow?r, flowerwork

Flower, flowerwork

I suddenly stopped and saw brilliant bare feet

Originally, there was nothing mine

And don’t tell me like you gotta be someone

I’ll Never Be Like Them (Light a flower)

Yes, my beginning is poetry

The One Power and Dream (Light a Flower) that has kept me so far

From Burning Flame to Wild Flowers

From Boy to Eternity

I will remain in these desolate fields,

Oh, someday I’ll go back

Will I scatter in the sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower, flowerwork

Dazzling in the sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower, flowerwork

Flower field, that’s where I’m at

Open land, that’s where I’m at

No name, that’s what I have

No shame, I’m on my grave

When both feet do not touch the ground

When Your Heart Looks Over You

When Dreams Consume Me

When I’m Not Me

All that time.

RM estrenó el jueves 1 de diciembre su tema principal “Wild Flower” (Foto: RM/ Instagram)

Letra de “Wild Flower” traducida al español

[Introducción: RM]

Campo de flores, ahí es donde estoy

Tierra abierta, ahí es donde estoy

Sin nombre, eso es lo que tengo

Sin vergüenza, estoy en mi tumba

Cuando tus pies no tocan el suelo

Cuando tu propio corazón te subestima

cuando tus sueños te devoran

cuando sientes que no eres tu mismo

todas esas veces

[Verso 1: RM]

Anhelé las llamas

Anhelé una hermosa caída

Incluso antes del comienzo, imaginé

Un final donde podría aplaudir y sonreír

Eso es lo que deseé

Cuando todo en lo que creía se distanció

Cuando toda esta fama se convirtió en grilletes

Por favor, quita mi deseo de mí

No importa lo que cueste

Oh, déjame ser yo mismo

Oh, todos los días y todas las noches

El dolor persistente y la mente criminal Las

noches, los latidos de mi corazón me mantuvieron despierto

La triste luna creciente colgaba más allá de la ventana

Me deseo una noche encantadora

Sobre mi estado es una vida de gran tamaño Aferrándome

desesperadamente a un globo a la deriva

Te pregunto dónde podrías estar ahora A

dónde vas, dónde está tu alma

Yo, ¿dónde está tu sueño?

[Estribillo: youjeen]

Voy a esparcirme por ese cielo

Enciende una flor, un trabajo floral

Flor floral

Va a brillar por ese cielo

Enciende una flor, un trabajo floral

Flor floral

[Verso 2: RM]

¿Dónde será finalmente mi final

Todo es tan agotador, de la A a la Z. ¿Cuándo finalmente se quitará

esta máscara miserable

Sí, yo no soy un héroe, yo no soy un villano

un campo, puse mis ojos en los cielos

Ahora no puedo recordar lo que tanto quería

Confié Era feliz, ahora un mero recuerdo

Sí, he estado yendo, no importa lo que esté enfrente

No importa lo que pueda ser

Recuerdos de aferrarme al borde del amanecer y escupir cosas

La sociedad es toda por la voz más fuerte

Y aquí estoy, todavía hablando en silencio

Es un aparte, un bote en flor

Para enfrentar todos los prejuicios y malentendidos

No me importa mucho que me lancen al aire

Aterrizado sobre mis propios pies

Entre las flores sin nombre

No puedo volver a las estrellas, no puedo

Bajo los pies, solo voy

A un destino sin propósito

Ni siquiera conociendo mi propia tristeza

Incluso haciéndome amigo de las sombras

me iré.

[Estribillo: youjeen]

Voy a dispersarme por ese cielo

Enciende una flor, florería

Flor florería

Brillará en ese cielo

Enciende una flor, florería

Flor florería.

[Puente: RM, youjeen] Hizo una

pausa y resultó estar gloriosamente descalzo

Nada estaba destinado a ser mío

Y no me digas que tienes que ser alguien

Porque nunca seré como ellos ( Enciende una flor )

Sí, mi comienzo fue la poesía

Mi única fuerza y sueño que me protegió hasta ahora ( Enciende una flor )

Fuegos artificiales ardientes a flowerworks

niñez a la eternidad

me quedaré en este campo estéril

Ah, volveré algún día

[Estribillo: youjeen]

Voy a esparcirme por ese cielo

Enciende una flor, florería

Flor florería

Brillará en ese cielo

Encenderá una flor, florería

Flor florería.

[Outro]

Campo de flores, ahí es donde estoy en

Tierra abierta , ahí es donde estoy

Sin nombre, eso es lo que tengo

Sin vergüenza, estoy en mi tumba

Cuando tus pies no tocan el suelo

Cuando tu propio corazón te subestima

Cuando tus sueños te devoran

Cuando sientes que no estás tú mismo

todas esas veces.

[Traducción de Genius.com]

"Wild Flower" se realizó con la colaboración de Cho Youjeen, vocalista de la banda Cherry Filter (Foto: RM/ Instagram)

¿QUÉ SIGNIFICA LA CANCIÓN “WILD FLOWER” DE RM?

En la canción “Wild Flower”, RM habla sobre sus emociones y experiencias en la última década, tanto como persona y como músico.

La letra habla sobre la experiencia de RM con la fama y el éxito, que describe así: “Cuando toda esta fama se convirtió en grilletes”. También el rapero muestra su deseo de vivir como una “flor silvestre” tranquila en lugar de un “fuego artificial”.

En la canción "Wild Flower", RM habla sobre su experiencia con el éxito y la fama (Foto: RM/ Instagram)

VIDEO MUSICAL DE LA CANCIÓN “WILD FLOWER” DE RM

El video musical de “Wild Flower” de RM se estrenó el jueves 1 de diciembre. Desde que fue lanzado, el clip se encuentra en el puesto número 1 de las tendencias de YouTube.

RM había lanzado previamente mixtapes, RM y Mono, en 2015 y 2018, respectivamente. Sin duda, su nuevo álbum ya se perfila como todo un éxito.