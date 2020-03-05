Conoce qué temas fueron los más escuchados en Spotify. (Foto: Referencial - Pixabay)
Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

2.- “Hola (remix)” - Dalex con Lenny Tavárez, Chencho Corleone, Juhn "El All Star"

3.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow

4.- “René” - Residente

5.- “Dance Monkey” - Tones and I

6.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech

7.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny

8.- “Diosa” - Myke Towers

9.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny

10.- “Par-Tusa” - El Dipy

ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ

CHILE

1.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny

2.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech

3.- “La santa” - Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee

4.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech

5.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny

6.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow

7.- “Hablamos mañana” - Bad Bunny, Duki y Pablo Chill- E

8.- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny

9.- “Pero ya no” - Bad Bunny

10.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX

COLOMBIA

1.- “Rojo” - J Balvin

2.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech

3.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny

4.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech

5.- “René” - Residente

6.- “Morado” - J Balvin

7.- “La santa” - Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee

8.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

9.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow

10.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny

ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1

ESPAÑA

1.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny

2.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

3.- “Tattoo” - Rauw Alejandro

4.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech

5.- “Diosa” - Myke Towers

6.- “Rojo” - J Balvin

7.- “La santa” - Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee

8.- “Morado” - J Balvin

9.- “Keii” - Anuel AA

10.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech

ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd

MÉXICO

1.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj

2.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech

3.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow

4.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

5.- “Dance Monkey” - Tones and I

6.- “Morado” - J Balvin

7.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny

8.- “Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa

9.- “Fantasías” - Rauw Alejandro y Farruko

10.- “Hola (remix)” - Dalex con Lenny Tavárez, Chencho Corleone, Juhn “El All Star”

ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0d8ey4BlXoRHatnF9BzVr8

