Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
2.- “Hola (remix)” - Dalex con Lenny Tavárez, Chencho Corleone, Juhn "El All Star"
3.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow
4.- “René” - Residente
5.- “Dance Monkey” - Tones and I
6.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech
7.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny
8.- “Diosa” - Myke Towers
9.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny
10.- “Par-Tusa” - El Dipy
ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4CJ7770DusePS1rSYwbqUZ
CHILE
1.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny
2.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech
3.- “La santa” - Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee
4.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech
5.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny
6.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
7.- “Hablamos mañana” - Bad Bunny, Duki y Pablo Chill- E
8.- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny
9.- “Pero ya no” - Bad Bunny
10.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/02kxhnuuFuz6AgzIsYu9vX
COLOMBIA
1.- “Rojo” - J Balvin
2.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech
3.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny
4.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech
5.- “René” - Residente
6.- “Morado” - J Balvin
7.- “La santa” - Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee
8.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
9.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow
10.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny
ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4k9dUOESbQ5FhhtJlxeFv1
ESPAÑA
1.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny
2.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
3.- “Tattoo” - Rauw Alejandro
4.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech
5.- “Diosa” - Myke Towers
6.- “Rojo” - J Balvin
7.- “La santa” - Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee
8.- “Morado” - J Balvin
9.- “Keii” - Anuel AA
10.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech
ESCÚCHALAS AQUÍ >>> https://open.spotify.com/playlist/09mgOeMNjHpDNkk62ZK2Xd
MÉXICO
1.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
2.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech
3.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow
4.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
5.- “Dance Monkey” - Tones and I
6.- “Morado” - J Balvin
7.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny
8.- “Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa
9.- “Fantasías” - Rauw Alejandro y Farruko
10.- “Hola (remix)” - Dalex con Lenny Tavárez, Chencho Corleone, Juhn “El All Star”