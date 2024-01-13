Bill Hader interpreta al protagonista en "Barry", serie que tienen varias nominaciones en los Emmy Awards 2024 (Foto: Alec Berg Inc. / Hanarply / HBO)
Bill Hader interpreta al protagonista en "Barry", serie que tienen varias nominaciones en los Emmy Awards 2024 (Foto: Alec Berg Inc. / Hanarply / HBO)

Después de cuatro meses de espera, generada por la huelga de actores y guionistas de que concluyó el año pasado, este 15 de enero de 2024 se realizará la 75ª edición de los , que premia lo mejor de las producciones televisivas. Como todos los años, se entregarán galardones en diferentes categorías de esta industria, incluidas lo que se transmiten en streaming. ¿Quiénes fueron nominados?

Antes te precisamos puedes seguir el certamen por FOX; y si te encuentra en Latinoamérica será la cadena de televisión TNT la que llevará a los hogares este evento. Pero si buscas disfrutarlo por streaming podrás verlo a través de HBO Max.

¿QUIÉNES SON LOS NOMINADOS A LOS EMMY 2024?

A continuación, las producciones, actores, directores y más que fueron nominados a los Emmy Awards 2024.

NOMINADAS A MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

  • “Andor” (Disney+)
  • “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “House of the Dragon” (HBO/Max)
  • “The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)
  • “Succession” (HBO/Max)
  • “The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)
  • “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

NOMINADOS A MEJOR GUION EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • “Andor” - Beau Willimon
  • “Bad Sisters” - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer
  • “Better Call Saul” - Gordon Smith
  • “Better Call Saul” - Peter Gould
  • “The Last Of Us” - Craig Mazin
  • “Succession” - Jesse Armstrong
  • “The White Lotus” - Mike White

NOMINADAS A MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
  • Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
  • Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
  • Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
  • Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
  • Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

NOMINADOS A MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
  • Brian Cox (“Succession”)
  • Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
  • Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

NOMINADAS A MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Barry” (HBO/Max)
  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “Wednesday” (Netflix)

NOMINADAS A MEJOR GUION EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • “Barry” - Bill Hader
  • “The Bear” - Christopher Storer
  • “Jury Duty” - Mekki Leeper
  • “Only Murders in the Building” - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky
  • “The Other Two” - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
  • “Ted Lasso” - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)
  • Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
  • Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
  • Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA

  • “Beef” (Netflix)
  • “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
  • “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)
  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES

  • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
  • “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
  • “The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

MEJOR DOCUSERIE

  • “Dear Mama” (FX)
  • “100 Foot Wave” (HBO Max)
  • “Secrets of the Elephants” (National Geographic)
  • “The 1619 Project” (Hulu)
  • “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)
  • Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
  • Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”)
  • Theo James (“The White Lotus”)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
  • Alan Ruck (“Succession”)
  • Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
  • Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)
  • Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)
  • Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)
  • Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA

  • Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
  • Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
  • Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
  • Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
  • Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
  • Ali Wong (“Beef”)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA

  • Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
  • Evan Peters (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
  • Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
  • Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA

  • Murray Bartlett (“Welcome To Chippendales”)
  • Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)
  • Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
  • Joseph Lee (“Beef”)
  • Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)
  • Young Mazino (“Beef”)
  • Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA

  • Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome To Chippendales”)
  • Maria Bello (“Beef”)
  • Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is In Trouble”)
  • Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
  • Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
  • Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
  • Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
  • James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
  • Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
  • Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

  • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
  • “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
  • “The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

MEJOR REALITY

  • “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
  • “Survivor” (CBS)
  • “Top Chef” (Bravo TV)
  • “The Voice” (NBC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Becky Ann Baker (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Quinta Brunson (“Saturday Night Live”)
  • Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Luz Judith (“Poker Face”)
  • sara miles (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)
  • Declan Lowney (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Christopher Storer (“The bear”)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • María Lou Belli (“The Ms. Pat Show”
  • Tim Burton (“Wednesday”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Benjamín Carón (“Andor”)
  • Dearbhla Walsh (“Bad sisters”)
  • Marcos Mylod (“Succession”)
  • Lorene Scafaria (“Succession”)
  • Andriy Parekh (“Succession”)
  • Pedro Hoar (“The last of us”)
  • Mike White (“The White Lotus”)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA

  • Lee Sung Jin (“Beef”)
  • Jake Schreier (“Beef”)
  • Carl Franklin (“Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer”)
  • París Barclay (“Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer”)
  • Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (“Fleishman is in trouble”)
  • Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey”)

MEJOR GUION PARA UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA

  • Lee Sung Jin (“Beef”)
  • Joel Kim Booster (“Fire island”)
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner (“Fleishman is in trouble”)
  • Patricio Aison (“Prey”)
  • Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (“Swarm”)
  • Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (“Weird the al Yankovic story”)
Periodista. Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación por la Universidad Nacional del Centro del Perú (UNCP). Más de diez años de experiencia en periodismo. Actualmente se desempeña como redactora del Núcleo de Audiencias del Grupo El Comercio.

