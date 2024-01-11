"Only Murders in the Building" lidera la lista de nominados en los People Choice Awards, que se llevarán a cabo en febrero (Foto: 20 Televisión / Hulu)
"Only Murders in the Building" lidera la lista de nominados en los People Choice Awards, que se llevarán a cabo en febrero (Foto: 20 Televisión / Hulu)

¡Ya tenemos a los ! El próximo domingo 18 de febrero se llevarán a cabo los People’s Choice Awards 2024, que reconocerá lo más destacado en materia de cine, televisión, música, así como también actores, artistas y estrellas de la cultura pop. Debido a que ya se dio a conocer la lista, todos se apuntan para votar por sus favoritos. ¿Quiénes y qué producciones fueron seleccionadas para hacerse de un premio? En los siguientes párrafos, te lo detallamos.

Mira también:

Antes te precisamos que la gala para conocer a los ganadores tendrá como escenario a The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica. El evento puede ser seguido desde las 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. De otro lado, la lista está liderada por la tercera temporada de la .

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2024

Cabe señalar que para este año, el número de categorías alcanzó los 45, dado que se incluyeron: Artista Country Masculino del Año, Artista Country Femenino del Año, Artista Latino Masculino del Año y Artista Latina Femenina del Año.

PELÍCULAS

PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

  • “Barbie”
  • “Fast X”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film”
  • “La Sirenita”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

  • “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
  • “Fast X”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4″
  • “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes”
  • “The Marvels”
  • “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

  • “80 for Brady”
  • “Anyone but You”
  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
  • “Asteroid City”
  • “Barbie”
  • “Cocaine Bear”
  • “No Hard Feelings”
  • “Wonka”

PELÍCULA DRAMA DEL AÑO

  • “Creed III”
  • “Five Nights at Freddy’s”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Leave the World Behind”
  • “M3GAN”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Scream VI”
  • “The Color Purple”

ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE CINE DEL AÑO

  • Chris Pratt por “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”
  • Keanu Reeves por “John Wick: Chapter 4″
  • Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Michael B. Jordan por “Creed III”
  • Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”
  • Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”
  • Tom Cruise por “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE CINE DEL AÑO

  • Florence Pugh por “Oppenheimer”
  • Halle Bailey por “La sirenita”
  • Jenna Ortega por “Scream VI”
  • Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”
  • Julia Roberts por “Leave the World Behind”
  • Margot Robbie por “Barbie”
  • Rachel Zegler por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”
  • Viola Davis por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”

ESTRELLA DE PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

  • Brie Larson por “The Marvels”
  • Chris Pratt por “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • Gal Gadot por “Heart of Stone”
  • Jason Momoa por “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”
  • Keanu Reeves por “John Wick: Chapter 4″
  • Rachel Zegler por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”
  • Tom Cruise por “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • Viola Davis por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”

ESTRELLA DE CINE DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

  • Adam Sandler por “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
  • Glen Powell por “Anyone but You”
  • Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”
  • Margot Robbie por Barbie”
  • Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”
  • Scarlett Johansson por “Asteroid City”
  • Sydney Sweeney por “Anyone but You”
  • Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”

ESTRELLA DE PELÍCULA DRAMA DEL AÑO

  • Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”
  • Fantasia Barrino por “The Color Purple”
  • Florence Pugh por “Oppenheimer”
  • Jacob Elordi por “Priscilla”
  • Jenna Ortega por “Scream VI”
  • Julia Roberts por “Leave the World Behind”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Michael B. Jordan por “Creed III”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

  • America Ferrera por “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton por “May December”
  • Danielle Brooks por “The Color Purple”
  • Jacob Elordi por “Saltburn”
  • Melissa McCarthy por “The Little Mermaid”
  • Natalie Portman por “May December”
  • Simu Liu por “Barbie”
  • Viola Davis por “Air”

TELEVISIÓN

ESPECTÁCULO DEL AÑO

  • “Grey’s Anatomy”
  • “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Saturday Night Live”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “The Bear”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “Vanderpump Rules”

ESPECTÁCULO DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “And Just Like That...”
  • “Never Have I Ever”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Saturday Night Live”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Young Sheldon”

ESPECTÁCULO DRAMA DEL AÑO

  • “Chicago Fire”
  • “Ginny & Georgia”
  • “Grey’s Anatomy”
  • “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • “Outer Banks”
  • “Succession”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The Morning Show”

ESPECTÁCULO DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DEL AÑO

  • “Ahsoka”
  • “American Horror Story: Delicate”
  • “Black Mirror”
  • “Ghosts”
  • “Loki”
  • “Secret Invasion”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “The Witcher”

REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO

  • “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”
  • “Below Deck”
  • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • “Selling Sunset”
  • “The Kardashians”
  • “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
  • “Vanderpump Rules”

ESPECTÁCULO DE COMPETENCIA DEL AÑO

  • “America’s Got Talent”
  • “American Idol”
  • “Big Brother”
  • “Dancing with the Stars”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Squid Game: The Challenge”
  • “The Voice”

ESPECTÁCULO BINGEWORTHY DEL AÑO

  • “Beef”
  • “Citadel”
  • “Jury Duty”
  • “Love Is Blind”
  • “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Night Agent”
  • “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE TV DEL AÑO

  • Chase Stokes por “Outer Banks”
  • Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear”
  • Kieran Culkin por “Succession”
  • Pedro Pascal por “The Last of Us”
  • Samuel L. Jackson por “Secret Invasion”
  • Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Tom Hiddleston por “Loki”

ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE TV DEL AÑO

  • Ali Wong por “Beef”
  • Hannah Waddingham por “Ted Lasso”
  • Jennifer Aniston por “The Morning Show”
  • Mariska Hargitay por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”
  • Reese Witherspoon por “The Morning Show”
  • Rosario Dawson por “Ahsoka”
  • Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DE TV DEL AÑO

  • Ali Wong por “Beef”
  • Bowen Yang por “Saturday Night Live”
  • Hannah Waddingham por “Ted Lasso”
  • Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear”
  • Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”
  • Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”

ESTRELLA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

  • Bella Ramsey por “The Last of Us”
  • Chase Stokes por “Outer Banks”
  • Ice-T por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • Jennifer Aniston por “The Morning Show”
  • Kieran Culkin por “Succession”
  • Mariska Hargitay por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • Pedro Pascal por “The Last of Us”
  • Reese Witherspoon por “The Morning Show”

ACTUACIÓN TELEVISIVA DEL AÑO

  • Adjoa Andoh por “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
  • Ayo Edebiri por “The Bear”
  • Billie Eilish por “Swarm”
  • Jon Hamm por “The Morning Show”
  • Matt Bomer por “Fellow Travelers”
  • Meryl Streep por “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Steven Yuen por “Beef”
  • Storm Reid por “The Last of Us”

ESTRELLA DE REALITY DEL AÑO

  • Ariana Madix por “Vanderpump Rules”
  • Chrishell Stause por “Selling Sunset”
  • Garcelle Beauvais por “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • Kandi Burruss por “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
  • Khloé Kardashian por “The Kardashians”
  • Kim Kardashian por “The Kardashians”
  • Kyle Richards por “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino por “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

CONCURSANTE DEL AÑO DE LA COMPETENCIA

  • Anetra por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Ariana Madix por “Dancing with the Stars”
  • Charity Lawson por “The Bachelorette”
  • Theresa Nist por “The Golden Bachelor”
  • Iam Tongi por “American Idol”
  • Keke Palmer por “That’s My Jam”
  • Sasha Colby por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Xochitl Gomez por “Dancing with the Stars”

PROGRAMA DIURNO DEL AÑO

  • “Good Morning America”
  • “LIVE with Kelly and Mark”
  • “Sherri”
  • “The Drew Barrymore Show”
  • “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
  • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
  • “The View”
  • “Today”

PROGRAMA NOCTURNO DEL AÑO

  • “Hart to Heart”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
  • “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
  • “The Daily Show”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
  • “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
  • “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

PRESENTADOR DEL AÑO

  • Gordon Ramsay por “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • Jimmy Fallon por “That’s My Jam”
  • Nick Cannon por “The Masked Singer”
  • Padma Lakshmi por “Top Chef”
  • RuPaul por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Ryan Seacrest por “American Idol”
  • Steve Harvey por “Celebrity Family Feud
  • Terry Crews por “America’s Got Talent”

MÚSICA

ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Jack Harlow
  • Jung Kook
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO DEL AÑO

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • HARDY
  • Jelly Roll
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Zach Bryan

ARTISTA COUNTRY FEMENINA DEL AÑO

  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Shania Twain

ARTISTA LATINO MASCULINO DEL AÑO

  • Bad Bunny
  • Bizarrap
  • Feid
  • Manuel Turizo
  • Maluma
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Ozuna

ARTISTA LATINA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

  • Ángela Aguilar
  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira
  • Young Miko

ARTISTA POP DEL AÑO

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jung Kook
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

ARTISTA HIP-HOP DEL AÑO

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Jack Harlow
  • Latto
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

ARTISTA R&B DEL AÑO

  • Beyoncé
  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Janelle Monáe
  • SZA
  • Tems
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher
  • Victoria Monét

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

  • Coi Leray
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Jung Kook
  • Noah Kahan
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Stephen Sanchez

GRUPO/DÚO DEL AÑO

  • Dan + Shay
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Old Dominion
  • Paramore
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

  • “Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa
  • “Fast Car”, Luke Combs
  • “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
  • “Fukumean”, Gunna
  • “Greedy”, Tate McRae
  • “Last Night”, Morgan Wallen
  • “Paint The Town Red”, Doja Cat
  • “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

  • “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
  • “For All The Dogs”, Drake
  • “Gettin’ Old”, Luke Combs
  • “Guts”, Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Mañana Será Bonito”, Karol G
  • “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana”, Bad Bunny
  • “One Thing At A Time”, Morgan Wallen
  • “Pink Friday 2″, Nicki Minaj

CANCIÓN DE COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

  • “All My Life”, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
  • “Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
  • “Ella Baila Sola”, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
  • “First Person Shooter”, Drake Feat. J. Cole
  • “I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
  • “Seven”, Jung Kook Feat. Latto
  • “TQG”, Karol G, Shakira
  • “Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

GIRA DE CONCIERTOS DEL AÑO

  • +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
  • COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
  • Love On Tour, Harry Styles
  • Luke Combs World Tour
  • Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
  • P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
  • Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
  • TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

CULTURA POP

CELEBRIDAD SOCIAL DEL AÑO

  • Britney Spears
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Selena Gomez
  • Taylor Swift

ACTO DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

  • Baby J, John Mulaney
  • Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
  • God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
  • I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
  • Off The Record, Trevor Noah
  • Reality Check, Kevin Hart
  • Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
  • Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

ATLETA DEL AÑO

  • Coco Gauff
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • LeBron James
  • Lionel Messi
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • Simone Biles
  • Stephen Curry
  • Travis Kelce
SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista. Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación por la Universidad Nacional del Centro del Perú (UNCP). Más de diez años de experiencia en periodismo. Actualmente se desempeña como redactora del Núcleo de Audiencias del Grupo El Comercio.

TAGS RELACIONADOS

Contenido Sugerido

Contenido GEC

NO TE PIERDAS

Paola Suárez, grave tras supuesta agresión: lo que sabemos del caso que involucra a su prometido

Paola Suárez, grave tras supuesta agresión: lo que sabemos del caso que involucra a su prometido

Desapareció sin dejar rastro: qué pasó con Justin Timberlake y por qué eliminó sus fotos en Instagram

Desapareció sin dejar rastro: qué pasó con Justin Timberlake y por qué eliminó sus fotos en Instagram

Los tres signos del zodiaco más beneficiados por la primera luna nueva de 2024

Los tres signos del zodiaco más beneficiados por la primera luna nueva de 2024

Llevaba 22 años preparándolo: letra, video y significado de “Can’t Get Enough”, la nueva canción de Jennifer Lopez

Llevaba 22 años preparándolo: letra, video y significado de “Can’t Get Enough”, la nueva canción de Jennifer Lopez

12 muertes, una misión y las estrellas más conocidas de Corea en esta serie de Amazon Prime Video

12 muertes, una misión y las estrellas más conocidas de Corea en esta serie de Amazon Prime Video

Hande Erçel se casa con Hakan Sabancı: lo que sabemos sobre el matrimonio de la actriz turca

Hande Erçel se casa con Hakan Sabancı: lo que sabemos sobre el matrimonio de la actriz turca

Listado de celulares que se quedarán sin WhatsApp el 31 de enero de 2024

Listado de celulares que se quedarán sin WhatsApp el 31 de enero de 2024

Quién es Daniel John Valtier, el hombre que acosaba a Shakira en Miami Beach

Quién es Daniel John Valtier, el hombre que acosaba a Shakira en Miami Beach

“Cásate con mi esposo”: dónde y cómo leer el webtoon en el que se basa la serie de Amazon Prime Video

“Cásate con mi esposo”: dónde y cómo leer el webtoon en el que se basa la serie de Amazon Prime Video

Si respondes sí al menos una vez, estás mejor que la mayoría de personas según psicóloga de Harvard

Si respondes sí al menos una vez, estás mejor que la mayoría de personas según psicóloga de Harvard

Cuentas con 4 segundos para identificar el corazón que es diferente al resto

Cuentas con 4 segundos para identificar el corazón que es diferente al resto

¿Dónde está la gallina? Tienes 8 segundos para ubicarla en la granja

¿Dónde está la gallina? Tienes 8 segundos para ubicarla en la granja

“La sociedad de la nieve”: cuando los supervivientes revelaron que se comieron la carne del cuerpo de los fallecidos

“La sociedad de la nieve”: cuando los supervivientes revelaron que se comieron la carne del cuerpo de los fallecidos

‘La Kim Kardashian mexicana’: quién es Mariana González de “La casa de los famosos”

‘La Kim Kardashian mexicana’: quién es Mariana González de “La casa de los famosos”

La película sobre el Mesías negro: de qué trata “The Book of Clarence” y cómo ver la comedia dramática

La película sobre el Mesías negro: de qué trata “The Book of Clarence” y cómo ver la comedia dramática