¡Ya tenemos a los nominados! El próximo domingo 18 de febrero se llevarán a cabo los People’s Choice Awards 2024, que reconocerá lo más destacado en materia de cine, televisión, música, así como también actores, artistas y estrellas de la cultura pop. Debido a que ya se dio a conocer la lista, todos se apuntan para votar por sus favoritos. ¿Quiénes y qué producciones fueron seleccionadas para hacerse de un premio? En los siguientes párrafos, te lo detallamos.

Antes te precisamos que la gala para conocer a los ganadores tendrá como escenario a The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica. El evento puede ser seguido desde las 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. De otro lado, la lista está liderada por la tercera temporada de la serie estadounidense de comedia y misterio “Only Murders in the Building”.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2024

Cabe señalar que para este año, el número de categorías alcanzó los 45, dado que se incluyeron: Artista Country Masculino del Año, Artista Country Femenino del Año, Artista Latino Masculino del Año y Artista Latina Femenina del Año.

PELÍCULAS

PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

“Barbie”

“Fast X”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film”

“La Sirenita”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

“Fast X”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“John Wick: Chapter 4″

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Los juegos del hambre: La balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes”

“The Marvels”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

“80 for Brady”

“Anyone but You”

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

“Asteroid City”

“Barbie”

“Cocaine Bear”

“No Hard Feelings”

“Wonka”

PELÍCULA DRAMA DEL AÑO

“Creed III”

“Five Nights at Freddy’s”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Leave the World Behind”

“M3GAN”

“Oppenheimer”

“Scream VI”

“The Color Purple”

ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE CINE DEL AÑO

Chris Pratt por “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”

Keanu Reeves por “John Wick: Chapter 4″

Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michael B. Jordan por “Creed III”

Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”

Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”

Tom Cruise por “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE CINE DEL AÑO

Florence Pugh por “Oppenheimer”

Halle Bailey por “La sirenita”

Jenna Ortega por “Scream VI”

Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”

Julia Roberts por “Leave the World Behind”

Margot Robbie por “Barbie”

Rachel Zegler por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”

Viola Davis por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”

ESTRELLA DE PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

Brie Larson por “The Marvels”

Chris Pratt por “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

Gal Gadot por “Heart of Stone”

Jason Momoa por “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

Keanu Reeves por “John Wick: Chapter 4″

Rachel Zegler por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”

Tom Cruise por “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

Viola Davis por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”

ESTRELLA DE CINE DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Adam Sandler por “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”

Glen Powell por “Anyone but You”

Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”

Margot Robbie por Barbie”

Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”

Scarlett Johansson por “Asteroid City”

Sydney Sweeney por “Anyone but You”

Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”

ESTRELLA DE PELÍCULA DRAMA DEL AÑO

Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”

Fantasia Barrino por “The Color Purple”

Florence Pugh por “Oppenheimer”

Jacob Elordi por “Priscilla”

Jenna Ortega por “Scream VI”

Julia Roberts por “Leave the World Behind”

Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michael B. Jordan por “Creed III”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

America Ferrera por “Barbie”

Charles Melton por “May December”

Danielle Brooks por “The Color Purple”

Jacob Elordi por “Saltburn”

Melissa McCarthy por “The Little Mermaid”

Natalie Portman por “May December”

Simu Liu por “Barbie”

Viola Davis por “Air”

TELEVISIÓN

ESPECTÁCULO DEL AÑO

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Bear”

“The Last of Us”

“Vanderpump Rules”

ESPECTÁCULO DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

“Abbott Elementary”

“And Just Like That...”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Bear”

“Young Sheldon”

ESPECTÁCULO DRAMA DEL AÑO

“Chicago Fire”

“Ginny & Georgia”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“Outer Banks”

“Succession”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

ESPECTÁCULO DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DEL AÑO

“Ahsoka”

“American Horror Story: Delicate”

“Black Mirror”

“Ghosts”

“Loki”

“Secret Invasion”

“The Mandalorian”

“The Witcher”

REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

“Below Deck”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Selling Sunset”

“The Kardashians”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

“Vanderpump Rules”

ESPECTÁCULO DE COMPETENCIA DEL AÑO

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Idol”

“Big Brother”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Squid Game: The Challenge”

“The Voice”

ESPECTÁCULO BINGEWORTHY DEL AÑO

“Beef”

“Citadel”

“Jury Duty”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

“The Crown”

“The Night Agent”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty”

ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE TV DEL AÑO

Chase Stokes por “Outer Banks”

Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear”

Kieran Culkin por “Succession”

Pedro Pascal por “The Last of Us”

Samuel L. Jackson por “Secret Invasion”

Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”

Tom Hiddleston por “Loki”

ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE TV DEL AÑO

Ali Wong por “Beef”

Hannah Waddingham por “Ted Lasso”

Jennifer Aniston por “The Morning Show”

Mariska Hargitay por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”

Reese Witherspoon por “The Morning Show”

Rosario Dawson por “Ahsoka”

Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DE TV DEL AÑO

Ali Wong por “Beef”

Bowen Yang por “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Waddingham por “Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear”

Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”

Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”

ESTRELLA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

Bella Ramsey por “The Last of Us”

Chase Stokes por “Outer Banks”

Ice-T por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Jennifer Aniston por “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin por “Succession”

Mariska Hargitay por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Pedro Pascal por “The Last of Us”

Reese Witherspoon por “The Morning Show”

ACTUACIÓN TELEVISIVA DEL AÑO

Adjoa Andoh por “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Ayo Edebiri por “The Bear”

Billie Eilish por “Swarm”

Jon Hamm por “The Morning Show”

Matt Bomer por “Fellow Travelers”

Meryl Streep por “Only Murders in the Building”

Steven Yuen por “Beef”

Storm Reid por “The Last of Us”

ESTRELLA DE REALITY DEL AÑO

Ariana Madix por “Vanderpump Rules”

Chrishell Stause por “Selling Sunset”

Garcelle Beauvais por “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Kandi Burruss por “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Khloé Kardashian por “The Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian por “The Kardashians”

Kyle Richards por “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino por “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

CONCURSANTE DEL AÑO DE LA COMPETENCIA

Anetra por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix por “Dancing with the Stars”

Charity Lawson por “The Bachelorette”

Theresa Nist por “The Golden Bachelor”

Iam Tongi por “American Idol”

Keke Palmer por “That’s My Jam”

Sasha Colby por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Xochitl Gomez por “Dancing with the Stars”

PROGRAMA DIURNO DEL AÑO

“Good Morning America”

“LIVE with Kelly and Mark”

“Sherri”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The View”

“Today”

PROGRAMA NOCTURNO DEL AÑO

“Hart to Heart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

PRESENTADOR DEL AÑO

Gordon Ramsay por “Hell’s Kitchen”

Jimmy Fallon por “That’s My Jam”

Nick Cannon por “The Masked Singer”

Padma Lakshmi por “Top Chef”

RuPaul por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ryan Seacrest por “American Idol”

Steve Harvey por “Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews por “America’s Got Talent”

MÚSICA

ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO DEL AÑO

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

ARTISTA COUNTRY FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

ARTISTA LATINO MASCULINO DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

ARTISTA LATINA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

ARTISTA POP DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA HIP-HOP DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

ARTISTA R&B DEL AÑO

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

GRUPO/DÚO DEL AÑO

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa

“Fast Car”, Luke Combs

“Flowers”, Miley Cyrus

“Fukumean”, Gunna

“Greedy”, Tate McRae

“Last Night”, Morgan Wallen

“Paint The Town Red”, Doja Cat

“Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus

“For All The Dogs”, Drake

“Gettin’ Old”, Luke Combs

“Guts”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Mañana Será Bonito”, Karol G

“Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana”, Bad Bunny

“One Thing At A Time”, Morgan Wallen

“Pink Friday 2″, Nicki Minaj

CANCIÓN DE COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

“All My Life”, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

“Ella Baila Sola”, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

“First Person Shooter”, Drake Feat. J. Cole

“I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

“Seven”, Jung Kook Feat. Latto

“TQG”, Karol G, Shakira

“Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

GIRA DE CONCIERTOS DEL AÑO

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

CULTURA POP

CELEBRIDAD SOCIAL DEL AÑO

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

ACTO DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off The Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

ATLETA DEL AÑO

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce