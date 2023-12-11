Los Golden Globes 2024 (Premios Globos de Oro 2024, en español) es uno de los reconocimientos más importantes de la industria del entretenimiento en Estados Unidos. La entrega de estos galardones para series, películas y actores es un gesto de prestigio y también un termómetro para los próximos Premios Óscar 2024. Por ello, es clave estar atentos a la lista completa de los nominados.
¿Cuándo se entregan los Premios Globos de Oro 2024? El domingo 7 de enero de 2024, a las 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.
Los Golden Globes ahora tienen a seis nominados por categoría, aumentando uno a las anteriores ediciones. Además, se han agregado premios, como a la película más taquillera, llegando a tener 27 categorías en total en 2024.
Algunas de las particularidades de esta edición es que Pedro Pascal ha conseguido su primera nominación a los Globos de Oro por su actuación en “The Last of Us”. ¿Qué pasará con las películas y series favoritas como “Barbie” y “The Bear”? La respuesta está en la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024.
LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS A LOS GOLDEN GLOBES 2024
Mejor película - Drama
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor actriz en una película - Drama
- Annette Benning - “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Huller - “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Greta Lee - “Past Lives”
- Carrey Mulligan - “Maestro”
- Cailey Spaeny - “Priscilla”
Mejor actor en una película - Drama
- Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”
- Leonardo DiCaprio - ”Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo - “The Color Purple”
- Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”
- Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”
- Andrew Scott - “All of us Strangers”
Mejor película: musical o comedia
- “Air”
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “May December”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia
- Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple”
- Jennifer Lawrence - “No Hard Feelings”
- Natalie Portman - “May December”
- Alma Pöysti - “Fallen Leaves”
- Margot Robbie - “Barbie”
- Emma Stone - “Poor Things”
Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia
- Nicolas Cage - “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet - “Wonka”
- Matt Damon - “Air”
- Paul Giamatti - “The Holdeovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix - “Beau if Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright - “American Fiction”
Mejor película - animado
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Suzume”
- “Wish”
Mejor película: idioma no inglés (idioma anteriormente extranjero)
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Fallen Leaves”
- “Io Capitano”
- “Past Lives”
- “The Zone of Interest”
- “Society of the Snow”
Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster - ”Nyad”
- Julianne Moore - “May December”
- Rosamund Pike - “Saltburn”
- Devine Joy Randoplh - “The Holdovers”
Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor director - película
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos,”Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song, “Past Lives”
Mejor guión - película
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”
- Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song, “Past Lives”
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Mejor música original - película
- “Poor Things”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “The Zone of interest”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mejor canción original - película
- Addicted to Romance, “She Came to Me”
- Dance the Night, “Barbie”
- I’m Just Ken, “Barbie”
- Peaches, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- Road to Freedom, ”Rustin”
- What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas for “Barbie”
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
- “1923″
- “The Crown”
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Last of us”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Sccession”
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Helen Mirren, “1923″
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Emma Stone, “The Curse”
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Brian Cox - “Sussession”
- Kieran Culkin - “Succession”
- Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses”
- Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us”
- Jeremy Strong - “Succession”
- Dominic West - “The Crown”
Mejor serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan - “”The Marvelosu Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edibiri - “The Bear”
- Elle Fanning - “The Great”
- Selena Gomez - “Only Murders on the Building”
- Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face”
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, la serie de antología o la película hecha para la televisión
- “Al the Light we Cannot See”
- “Beef”
- “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- “Fargo”
- “Fellow Travelers”
- “Lessons in Chemiestry”
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión
- Matt Bomer, ”Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”
- David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión
- Harriet Sloane, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Patti Yasutake, “Beef”
- Suki Waterhouse, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Chloe Bailey, “Swarm”
- Allison Williams, “Fellow Travelers”
- Carla Gugino, “Fall of the House of Usher”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
- Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård, ”Succession”