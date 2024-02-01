Como cada mes, las principales plataformas de streaming se renuevan con películas, series y documentales y febrero del 2024 no será la excepción. Las nuevas opciones para sus usuarios se darán en todos los planes de pago, incluyendo los suscriptores mensuales y anuales con y sin anuncios.
Y es que para el inicio del año, los principales servicios de streaming causaron sensación con sus estrenos, por lo que se espera que en febrero continúen con la misma línea de calidad en sus lanzamientos.Por eso, conoce los estrenos de Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Disney Plus y otros servicios de streaming para febrero del 2024.
ESTRENOS DE NETFLIX - FEBRERO 2024
- 1 de febrero: Asesino americano; Anaconda; Suficiente; Fury; El gran Gatsby (2013); Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2; It (2017); Magic Mike’s Last Dance; Moneyball; La otra Bolena; Pacific Rim; Resident Evil; Resident Evil: Retribution; SWAT: Under Siege; Shot Caller; Algo tiene que ceder; Tom y Jerry (2021); X; Young Sheldon: Temporada 6; ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES)
- 2 de febrero: Let’s Talk About CHU; Orion and the Dark; Plus One
- 3 de febrero: Ready Player One
- 5 de febrero: 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo; 30 for 30: Nature Boy; Monk: Seasons 1-8; My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5; The Re-Education of Molly Singer; Dee & Friends in Oz
- 7 de febrero: Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Parte 2; Luz: The Light of the Heart; Raël: The Alien Prophet
- 8 de febrero: One Day
- 9 de febrero: A Killer Paradox; Alpha Males: Season 2; Ashes (TR); Bhakshak (IN); Lover, Stalker, Killer
- 10 de febrero: Horrible Bosses
- 11 de febrero: Horrible Bosses 2
- 13 de febrero: Kill Me If You Dare; Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3; Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
- 14 de febrero: A Soweto Love Story; Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3; The Heartbreak Agency; Love Is Blind: Season 6; Players
- 15 de febrero: AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2; The Catcher Was a Spy; Crossroads; House of Ninjas; Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel; Ready, Set, Love; The Vince Staples Show
- 16 de febrero: The Abyss; Comedy Chaos; Einstein and the Bomb; Warrior: Seasons 1-3
- 19 de febrero: Little Angel: Volume 4; Rhythm + Flow Italy
- 20 de febrero: Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out; Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
- 21 de febrero: Can I Tell You A Secret?
- 22 de febrero: Avatar: The Last Airbender
- 23 de febrero: Everything Everywhere All at Once; Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6; Mea Culpa; Through My Window: Looking at You
- 24 de febrero: The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; The Real World: Season 9
- 26 de febrero: Blippi Wonders: Season 3; Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4; Rhythm + Flow Italy
- 28 de febrero: American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders; The Mire: Millennium; Code 8 Part II
- 29 de febrero: A Round of Applause; The Tourist: Season 2
ESTRENOS DE MAX - FEBRERO 2024
- 1 de febrero: Bad Education; Batman vs. Robin; Batman: Bad Blood; The Bling Ring; Brooklyn; Chasing Flavor (Max Original); Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Citizen Kane; A Clockwork Orange; Clone High , Temporada 2 (Max Original); Dying of the Light; Everest; La familia; Viernes 13 ( 2009); Full Metal Jacket; Una historia de fantasmas; Godzilla (1998); Godzilla 2000; Gorky Park; The Lego Movie; Leviatán; La vida tal como la conocemos; Menashe; Midsommar; ¡Miss Sharon Jones!; La sonrisa de Mona Lisa; Música desde otra habitación; El guardián de mi hermana; The Notebook; Solo los fuertes; The Peanuts Movie; Rolling Along: Bill Bradley; Save Yourselves!; Se7en; Sex and the City (Película); Shorts; DC: El hijo de Batman; Steve Jobs: El hombre de la máquina; Stone; The Trust; Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns; Tyler Perry’s La familia que caza; Up In the Air; La visita; Wedding Crashers
- 2 de febrero: Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone
- 3 de febrero: Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet); The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
- 4 de febrero: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original); The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
- 5 de febrero: Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)
- 6 de febrero: The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)
- 7 de febrero: The Deep Three; Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
- 8 de febrero: They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original); Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)
- 10 de febrero: The Accidental Influencer (Max Original), Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network), Race for the White House
- 11 de febrero: Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim); Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet); Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet); Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal
- 12 de febrero: Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Season 2B (HGTV)
- 13 de febrero: Trial By Fire
- 14 de febrero: Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)
- 15 de febrero: Bea’s Block (Max Original); Bleed For This, The Truth About Jim (Max Original)
- 16 de febrero: Underdogs United - Season 1
- 17 de febrero: Outback Opal Hunters - Season 7 (Discovery Channel)
- 18 de febrero: Evil Lives Here - Season 8B (ID); Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original); Naked and Afraid -Season 17 (Discovery Channel); A Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)
- 20 de febrero: Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC); Renovation Aloha (HGTV)
- 22 de febrero: Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original); San Andreas
- 23 de febrero: Machete Kills
- 24 de febrero: The Man Who Played with Fire
- 27 de febrero: God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original); God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original); God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original); The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)
- 29 de febrero: Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID); Vlad & Niki, Season 2D
ESTRENOS DE DISNEY PLUS - FEBRERO 2024
- 2 de febrero: Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 1 and 2 Pixar’s Self – Short Premiere
- 3 de febrero: Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) – New Episodes
- 5 de febrero: Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold
- 7 de febrero: The Marvels - Premiere; Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere
- 9 de febrero: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes; Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 3 and 4
- 13 de febrero: The Space Race
- 14 de febrero: Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes); Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes
- 16 de febrero: Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 5 and 6
- 20 de febrero: Operation Arctic Cure
- 21 de febrero: Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes); Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Premiere (Episodes 1-3)
- 28 de febrero: Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes); Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming; Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere; Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – New Episode
ESTRENOS DE PARAMOUNT - FEBRERO 2024
- 1 de febrero: A Bloody Lucky Day premiere; 12 Years a Slave; 23 Walks; A River Runs Through It; A Thousand Words; A Walk on the Moon; Agent Revelation; Alfie (1966); Alfie (2004); All Styles; American Hangman; An Unfinished Life; Animal Kingdom; Another Kind of Wedding; Arrivederci, Baby!; Barefoot in the Park; Bangkok Dangerous; Beastly; Beautiful Girls; Benefit of the Doubt; Birthday Girl; Bounce; Bound; Boys and Girls; Bridget Jones’s Baby; Bridget Jones’s Diary; Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason; Brown Girl Begins; Captive; Carolina; Case 39; Chicago; Chocolate City; Clue; Cold Brook; Cold in July; Colewell; Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind; Daniel; Dead Water; Dirty Dancing; Dirty Pretty Things; Don’t Look Now; Downeast; Drillbit Taylor; Echo in the Canyon; Ella Enchanted; Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt); Enduring Love; Enough Said; Extraordinary Measures; Fade to Black; Fancy Pants; Foxfire; Freedom Writers; Freedom’s Path; French Postcards; Fresh; Friedkin Uncut; Friends with Benefits; Fully Realized Humans; Fun in Acapulco; Funny Face; Game 6; G.I. Blues; Girls! Girls! Girls!; God’s Pocket; Hamlet (2004); Hands Up; Harlem Nights; Harold and Maude; Hell or High Water; Hellion; Home for the Holidays; Hoop Dreams; In & Out; It Started In Naples; International Falls; Interview With the Vampire; Italian for Beginners; Jersey Girl; Just a Kiss; KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible; Kinky Boots (2006); Labor Day; Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life; Lee Daniels’ The Butler; Like Water for Chocolate; Lincoln; Love Jones; Love Spreads; Love Story; Lucky Them; Magnolia; Maid in Manhattan; Malena; Margot at the Wedding; Mindhunters; Moonlight and Valentino; Morning Glory; Murder On The Orient Express (1974); Muriel’s Wedding; Night Falls On Manhattan; No Country for Old Men; No Strings Attached; Once Upon A Time In The West; Passion Play: Russell Westbrook; Perfect Sense; Phil; Premature; Project Ithaca; Red Tails; Rhapsody of Love; Risky Business; Roman Holiday; Romeo and Juliet; Run with the Hunted; Sabrina (1954); Sahara; Savage; Save the Last Dance; Shaft (2000); Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut; Sidewalks of New York; Sirens; Slow Burn; Sound of Violence; Sunset Boulevard; Superpower; Superstar; Swingers; The Appearance; The Cider House Rules; The Fighting Temptations; The First Nudie Musical; The Get Together; The Good Girl; The Great Gatsby (1974); The Harder They Come; The Help; The Honeymooners; The Iron Giant; The Ladies Man; The Ledge; The Long Kiss Goodnight; The Long Shadow; The Love Guru; The Loved Ones; The Original Kings of Comedy; The Out-of-Towners (1970); The Out-of-Towners (1999); The Ramen Girl; The Romantics; The Secret Life of Bees; The Sunlit Night; The Weather Man; The Wrong Todd; Tigerland; Tone-Deaf; Trading Places; True Grit (1969); Urban Cowboy; Vampire in Brooklyn; Virtuosity; Walkaway Joe; We Own the Night; We Were Soldiers; What Breaks the Ice; What Women Want; When a Stranger Calls; When We Were Kings; Wuthering Heights (2003); Why Stop Now; William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet; Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!; Wish You Were Here; Your Sister’s Sister;
- 2 de febrero: Kokomo City; Past Lives; The Tiger’s Apprentice
- 4 de febrero: The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
- 6 de febrero: #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere
- 7 de febrero: Bar Rescue (Season 8); Behind The Music (Season 2); Danger Force (Season 2); Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1); MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3); Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3; The Love Experiment (Season 1)
- 8 de febrero: Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024); Halo Season 2 premiere
- 10 de febrero: Pixie
- 11 de febrero: Tracker (Season 1); The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- 12 de febrero: Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5); NCIS (Season 21); NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 3); The Neighborhood (Season 6)
- 13 de febrero: FBI (Season 6); FBI: International (Season 3); FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)
- 14 de febrero: The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2); VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)
- 15 de febrero: Ghosts (Season 3); So Help Me Todd (Season 2) Young Sheldon (Season 7)
- 16 de febrero: 100 Days to Indy (Season 1); Blue Bloods (Season 14) Fire Country (Season 2); S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
- 18 de febrero: CSI: Vegas (Season 3); The Equalizer (Season 4)
- 21 de febrero: Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2); Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10); The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere
- 23 de febrero: End of Watch
- 27 de febrero: As We Speak: Rap; Music on Trial
- 28 de febrero: Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19); Survivor (Season 46)
- 29 de febrero: Elsbeth (Season 1)
ESTRENOS DE HULU - FEBRERO 2024
- 1 de febrero: FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere; Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED);Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1; Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3; Addicted; America’s Sweethearts; Baby Boy; Big Momma’s House; Black Knight; The Cabin in the Woods; Call Me By Your Name; Client 9; Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2; Date Movie; Dear John; The Descent; Eat Pray Love; The Eye; First Daughter; Force Majeure; Gnomeo & Juliet; Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.; Hitch; How Stella Got Her Groove Back; Jason Bourne; Jack And Jill; Judas and the Black Messiah; Jumanji; Just My Luck; Jumping the Broom; Knight And Day; Life or Something Like It; Love is Strange; Man on Fire; Men Of Honor; Monster In-Law; Mr. & Mrs. Smith; My Super Ex-Girlfriend; Night Catches Us; Notorious; Obsessed; Pretty Woman; Secrets of Eden; The Secret Life Of Bees; Sisters; Soul Food; Twilight; The Twilight Saga: New Moon; The Twilight Saga: Eclipse; Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1; The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2; Valentine’s Day; Warm Bodies; The Watch; What’s Your Number?; 12 Years A Slave; The 40 Year-Old Virgin; 500 Days Of Summer
- 2 de febrero: Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1; Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere; Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere; Freelance
- 3 de febrero:
- 4 de febrero: Alien Vs. Predator; Beloved; Hope Floats; Predator; Predator 2
- 5 de febrero: Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere; Antebellum
- 6 de febrero: Camp Hideout
- 7 de febrero: Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3; 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
- 8 de febrero: Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere; The Conners: Season 6 Premiere; Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere; 10 Things I Hate About You; True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1; After The First 48: Complete Season 8; Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1; Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2; The Last Song; Love & Other Drugs; Romeo + Juliet
- 9 de febrero: Suncoast: Film Premiere; The Abyss; Cat Person; The Lost King
- 10 de febrero: The Lost City
- 11 de febrero: Father Stu
- 12 de febrero: Blended
- 13 de febrero: The Space Race: Documentary Premiere; Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- 14 de febrero: Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
- 15 de febrero: Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2; Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8; Cake Boss: Complete Season 15 Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
- 16 de febrero: Life + Beth: Complete Season 2; Pod Generation
- 17 de febrero: Amulet
- 19 de febrero: American Idol: Season 22 Premiere Nomadland
- 21 de febrero: The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- 22 de febrero: Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
- 23 de febrero: Mercy Road
- 24 de febrero: Dragonkeeper Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow
- 25 de febrero: Monica
- 27 de febrero: FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
- 28 de febrero: Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
- 29 de febrero: Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries St. Vincent The Shack