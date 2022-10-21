Taylor Swift estrenó el 21 de octubre por la madrugada su nuevo álbum llamado “Midnights”. La cantante estadounidense sorprendió a sus seguidores con su décimo disco de estudio, cuyo tema principal es “Anti-Hero” y que cuenta con video oficial que está disponible en Youtube.

El nuevo álbum de Taylor Swift se encuentra disponible en todas las plataformas de música en internet y el video de la canción “Anti-Hero” ya cuenta con más de un millón de vistas desde su estreno y más de trescientos mil likes.

En medio de un gran secretismo, Taylor Swift lanzó su nuevo disco que contiene 13 temas, uno de ellos tiene una colaboración con Lana del Rey (“Snow on the Beach”). Como era de esperarse, algunos de los fans no perdieron la oportunidad de comenzar a sacar sus teorías para saber qué significa su nueva canción y para quién estaría dedicada. ¿Qué es lo que se sabe? Aquí te lo contamos.

El nuevo álbum de Taylor Swift contiene 13 temas (Foto: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

LETRA DE LA CANCIÓN “ANTI-HERO” DE TAYLOR SWIFT

“Anti-Hero”

I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works the graveyard shift

All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

‘Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

It’s me

Hi

I’m the problem, it’s me

At teatime

Everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I’m a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out

Slowly lurching toward your favorite city

Pierced through the heart but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism

I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman?

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving and life will lose all its meaning

(For the last time)

It’s me

Hi

I’m the problem, it’s me

(I’m the problem, it’s me)

At teatime

Everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers ‘round and reads it

And then someone screams out

“She’s laughing up at us from hell!”

It’s me

Hi

I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me

Hi

I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me

Hi

Everybody agrees

Everybody agrees

It’s me

Hi (Hi)

I’m the problem, it’s me

(I’m the problem, it’s me)

At teatime (Time)

Everybody agrees

(Everybody agrees)

I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero.

El nuevo video musical de “Anti-Hero” ya cuenta con más de un millón de vistas desde su estreno (Foto: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

¿QUÉ SIGNIFICA LA CANCIÓN “ANTI-HERO” DE TAYLOR SWIFT?

Antes del lanzamiento de “Midnights”, Taylor Swift explicó el significado detrás de la letra de su “Anti-Hero” y es realmente destructor del alma. En esta nueva producción, la cantante parece enfrentarse a todos sus demonios internos.

“Tengo esta cosa en la que envejezco, pero nunca más sabia”. Taylor luego profundiza y agrega: “Soy yo, hola, yo soy el problema, soy yo / A la hora del té, todos están de acuerdo / Miraré directamente al sol, pero nunca en el espejo / Debe ser agotador, siempre”. apoyando al antihéroe”, dice Taylor en “Anti-Hero”.

El nuevo álbum de Taylor Swift se encuentra disponible en todas las plataformas de música en internet (Foto: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

Swift habló sobre escribir “Anti-Hero” en un video de Instagram, el pasado 3 de octubre, afirmando que es una de “mis canciones favoritas que he escrito”. Además, bromeó diciendo que nunca se había sumergido “tan profundo” en sus inseguridades en una canción.

Taylor también dijo que “esta canción es una verdadera visita guiada a través de todas las cosas que tiendo a odiar de mí mismo. Todos odiamos cosas de nosotros mismos y son todos esos aspectos de las cosas que no nos gustan y que nos gustan de nosotros mismos que tenemos”.

VIDEO MUSICAL DE LA CANCIÓN “ANTI-HERO” DE TAYLOR SWIFT

“Anti-Hero” es el tema principal de “Midnights”, el nuevo álbum de Taylor Swift. En esta nueva canción, la intérprete reflexiona sobre sus grandes miedos y como se da cuenta que ella misma es la responsable de muchos de sus problemas.

Swift, con dos versiones más de ella misma, va contando las inseguridades y problemas de autoestima que tiene. Además, muestra su propio funeral, en el que sus hijos se pelean por la herencia y no se preocupan nada porque falleció.