A display of flowers, candles, wreaths and other momentos placed in honour of the late Mexican music icon Juan Gabriel at his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 29, 2016 in Hollywood, California. - The music industry paid tribute Monday to legendary Mexican showman Juan Gabriel, who died in California on August 28 at the age of 66 after selling tens of millions of records. Mexico's top selling singer-songwriter, he was adored throughout Latin America, Spain and Hispanic communities in the United States for his heartfelt ballads and joyous mariachi tunes. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)