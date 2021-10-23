Para ver los partidos en vivo de hoy, sábado 23 de octubre, por televisión, aplicaciones móviles, streaming y otras plataformas, te brindamos el fixture completo y dónde transmiten. Bayern Múnich, líder de la Bundesliga, recibe al Hofffenheim en el Allianz Arena. Robert Lewandowski buscará seguir con su racha goleadora. Conoce aquí a qué hora juegan y dónde ver los eventos de fútbol en vivo online.

¿Dónde ver el partido en vivo y a qué hora juegan hoy?

Liga 1 Betsson

11:00 horas | Sport Huancayo vs Binacional | Gol Perú

13:15 horas | Universidad San Martín vs Alianza Atlético | Gol Peru

15:30 horas | Universitario vs Cusco | Gol Perú

Premier League

6:30 horas | Chelsea vs Norwich City | Star+, ESPN Brasil, ESPN2 Colombia

9:00 horas | Everton vs Watford | Star+, ESPN Brasil, Star+

9:00 horas | Southampton vs Burnley | Star+, Star+, Viaplay Denmark

9:00 horas | Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United | Star+, Palace TV, NUFC TV

9:00 horas | Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers | ESPN Sur, Star+, Star+

11:30 horas | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City | ESPN Sur, Star+, ESPN Brasil

La Liga

7:00 horas | Valencia vs Mallorca | Star+, ESPN (Brasil), Star+

9:15 horas | Cádiz vs Deportivo Alavés | Star+, Star+, TV 2 Play

11:30 horas | Elche vs Espanyol | Star+, Star+, TV 2 Play, Blue Sport

14:00 horas | Athletic Club vs Villarreal | Star+, Star+, TV 2 Play, Blue Sport

Serie A

8:00 horas | Salernitana vs Empoli | ESPN Play Sur, Star+, Star+

11:00 horas | Sassuolo vs Venezia | ESPN Play Sur, Star+, Star+

13:45 horas | Bologna vs Milan | ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Star+

Bundesliga

8:30 horas | Wolfsburg vs Freiburg | Star+, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

8:30 horas | Bayern München vs Hoffenheim | ESPN2 Sur, Star+

8:30 horas | RB Leipzig vs Greuther Fürth | Star+, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

8:30 horas | Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund | Star+, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

11:30 horas | Hertha BSC vs Borussia M’gladbach | ESPN2 Sur, Star+, ESPN Andina

Portugal - Primeira Liga

9:30 horas | Santa Clara vs Famalicão | Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

12:00 horas | Tondela vs Porto | sportdigital, Sport TV2

14:30 horas | Sporting CP vs Moreirense | ESPN (Brasil), sportdigital, Sport TV1

Ligue 1

10:00 horas | Nantes vs Clermont | DAZN, beIN CONNECT Turkey

14:00 horas | Lille vs Brest | DAZN, SKY Go Italia, BT Sport Extra

Liga Profesional Argentina

13:45 horas | Gimnasia La Plata vs Central Córdoba | AFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+

16:00 horas | Defensa y Justicia vs Platense | ESPN Sur, AFA Play, Fanatiz USA

18:15 horas | Rosario Central vs Racing Club | AFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+

Bolivia - Liga de Futbol

14:00 horas | The Strongest vs Real Potosí | Tigo Sports Bolivia

16:15 horas | Wilstermann vs Royal Pari | Tigo Sports Bolivia

18:30 horas | Nacional Potosí vs Blooming | Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brasileirão

15:00 horas | Juventude vs Ceará | Fanatiz Brasileirão, Brasil Play

15:00 horas | Santos vs América Mineiro | SPO Internacional, Fanatiz Brasileirão

17:00 horas | Fluminense vs Flamengo | SPO Internacional, Fanatiz Brasileirão

17:15 horas | Fortaleza vs Athletico-PR | Fanatiz Brasileirão, Brasil Play

19:00 horas | Palmeiras vs Sport Recife | SPO Internacional, Fanatiz Brasileirão

Chile - Primera División

16:00 horas | Ñublense vs Everton | Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD

Liga Águila

14:00 horas | Patriotas Boyacá vs Deportivo Pereira | Fanatiz International, Win Sports+

16:00 horas | Atlético Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Pasto | Fanatiz International, Win Sports+

18:05 horas | Medellín vs Deportes Tolima | Fanatiz International, Win Sports+

20:10 horas | Millonarios vs Junior | Fanatiz International, Win Sports+

LigaPro

15:00 horas | Universidad Católica vs Mushuc Runa | GOLTV Play, GOLTV Ecuador

17:30 horas | Nueve de Octubre vs Orense | GOLTV Play, GOLTV Ecuador

20:00 horas | LDU Quito vs Independiente del Valle | GOLTV Play, GOLTV Ecuador

Uruguay - Primera División

17:00 horas | Villa Española vs Peñarol | GOLTV Play, VTV+

Major League Soccer

14:30 horas | Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting KC | Star+, Sport TV2

17:00 horas | Columbus Crew vs New York RB | Star+, C More Sweden

18:30 horas | New York City vs DC United | Star+, C More Sweden

18:30 horas | Toronto FC vs CF Montréal | Star+, C More Sweden

18:30 horas | Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC | Star+, C More Sweden

19:00 horas | Inter Miami vs Cincinnati | Star+, C More Sweden

19:00 horas | Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake | Star+, C More Sweden

19:00 horas | Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC | Star+, C More Sweden

20:00 horas | Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers | Star+, C More Sweden

21:00 horas | LA Galaxy vs Dallas | Star+, Premier Sports 1

21:00 horas | SJ Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps | Star+, C More Sweden, FreeSports T

Liga MX

17:00 horas | Puebla vs León | fuboTV, TUDN USA, ESPN2 Norte

17:06 horas | Monterrey vs Necaxa | Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, FOX Deportes

19:00 horas | América vs Tigres UANL | fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com

21:00 horas | Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul | Eleven Sports, fuboTV, Telemundo

Eredivisie

11:45 horas | Utrecht vs Heerenveen | ESPN 2, Watch ESPN

13:00 horas | PEC Zwolle vs Heracles | ESPN, Watch ESPN

14:00 horas | RKC Waalwijk vs Sparta Rotterdam | ESPN 2, Watch ESPN

España - Segunda División

9:00 horas | Ibiza vs Fuenlabrada | Movistar+, LiveScore App

11:15 horas | Sporting Gijón vs Real Valladolid | Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

13:30 horas | Málaga vs Lugo | Movistar+, LiveScore App

14:00 horas | Leganés vs Tenerife | Movistar+, LiveScore App